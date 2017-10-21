₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by NEHLIVE: 9:28pm On Oct 20
A video making the rounds shows a young slim lady who stripped to her panties in front of a hotel in Abuja.She was said to have put on the act with the hope of embarrassing the client over money matters. Here are screenshots from the now viral Instagram video...
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by NEHLIVE: 9:29pm On Oct 20
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by Queenbeee(f): 9:38pm On Oct 20
Naija babe ehn!, God himself have given up on some of us.
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by RoyalBlak007: 9:44pm On Oct 20
♤Her body
♤Her business , Probably she charged the man 40k ....Untop wetin
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by Prefola: 10:12pm On Oct 20
Hmmm...i'm speechless..jxt kontinue!!!
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by iamJ(m): 10:13pm On Oct 20
Never handle an olosho one on one
Always use third party
Guy code 101
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by 4reala(m): 10:14pm On Oct 20
shame on her. where is her dignity?
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:16pm On Oct 20
Olosho and dia wahala
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by iamJ(m): 10:20pm On Oct 20
LifeofAirforce:check now, na 20k matter and the bimbo no even sabi jab
I swear eh, thats why i like packaging
Its cheaper and u get quality sex men
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:23pm On Oct 20
iamJ:
How much you pay Lindarella
Apart from the flight ticket fare you sent her?
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by iamJ(m): 10:28pm On Oct 20
LifeofAirforce:i dont know that person
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by 9jvirgin(m): 10:30pm On Oct 20
lol
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by cashlurd(m): 10:30pm On Oct 20
Lol... To show how serious she is about her pay check!!!
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by Ugoeze2016: 10:30pm On Oct 20
Free show
Stupidity
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by mccoy47(m): 10:30pm On Oct 20
Satanic olosho
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by Boyooosa(m): 10:34pm On Oct 20
Lil Wayne's and Beyonce's pictures for her!
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by sirusX(m): 10:35pm On Oct 20
RoyalBlak007:Golden cookie
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by columbus007(m): 10:35pm On Oct 20
End time runs geh,now she shld clapp for herself.
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by festwiz(m): 10:35pm On Oct 20
tbh...
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by dollyjoy(f): 10:36pm On Oct 20
Jeeeez!! How can a lady as big as that have no sense? She only ended up disgracing herself and her family. So embarrassing!!
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by pioki05(m): 10:37pm On Oct 20
Am sure she has being doing it and she dy succeed. This time water pass garri. [quote][/quote]
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by nattyjay(m): 10:37pm On Oct 20
Olosho no dey get shame o
after everything na d guy people go blame
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by johnstar(m): 10:38pm On Oct 20
4reala:
Ashawo gt shame b4??
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by dvkot(m): 10:41pm On Oct 20
OK
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by BOOKERPAGE(m): 10:45pm On Oct 20
4reala:
Ashawo get dignity?
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by latexxbro(m): 10:46pm On Oct 20
Queenbeee:
Abeg some of U and not some of US
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by Dafreeguy(m): 10:47pm On Oct 20
Queenbeee:
I guess yo r among
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by quiverfull(m): 10:47pm On Oct 20
We're currently raising a generation of young people who have absolutely no values, and are ever ready to do ANYTHING for money.
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by fungle(m): 10:48pm On Oct 20
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by priceaction: 10:48pm On Oct 20
I believe the owner of that link is a mod here on nl. Just his/her post, either 1 comment or 2, it must get to FP. Either it is meaningful posts or not? And the worst thing is always redirect us to see the full story on his link. Wetin naw.. Untop AdSense?
|Re: Runs Girl Strips To Her Panties At The Gate Of Abuja Hotel To Disgrace Client by Adedayo97(m): 10:49pm On Oct 20
RoyalBlak007:......Lolzz when is not made of gold
