http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/slim-runs-girl-strips-to-her-panties-at-the-gate-of-abuja-hotel-to-disgrace-client A video making the rounds shows a young slim lady who stripped to her panties in front of a hotel in Abuja.She was said to have put on the act with the hope of embarrassing the client over money matters. Here are screenshots from the now viral Instagram video...

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/slim-runs-girl-strips-to-her-panties-at-the-gate-of-abuja-hotel-to-disgrace-client

Naija babe ehn!, God himself have given up on some of us. 5 Likes

♤Her body



♤Her business , Probably she charged the man 40k ....Untop wetin 6 Likes

Hmmm...i'm speechless..jxt kontinue!!!

Never handle an olosho one on one





Always use third party





Guy code 101 13 Likes

shame on her. where is her dignity?

Olosho and dia wahala 3 Likes

How much you pay Lindarella

Apart from the flight ticket fare you sent her? How much you pay LindarellaApart from the flight ticket fare you sent her? 5 Likes

lol

Lol... To show how serious she is about her pay check!!!

Free show



Stupidity

Satanic olosho

Lil Wayne's and Beyonce's pictures for her!

Golden cookie Golden cookie 3 Likes

End time runs geh,now she shld clapp for herself.

tbh... 1 Like

Jeeeez!! How can a lady as big as that have no sense? She only ended up disgracing herself and her family. So embarrassing!! 1 Like

[quote][/quote] Am sure she has being doing it and she dy succeed. This time water pass garri.[quote][/quote]

Olosho no dey get shame o

after everything na d guy people go blame

OK

We're currently raising a generation of young people who have absolutely no values, and are ever ready to do ANYTHING for money.

I believe the owner of that link is a mod here on nl. Just his/her post, either 1 comment or 2, it must get to FP. Either it is meaningful posts or not? And the worst thing is always redirect us to see the full story on his link. Wetin naw.. Untop AdSense? 1 Like