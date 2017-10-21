₦airaland Forum

YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 10:50pm On Oct 20
Aro day
School of art, design and printing
Yaba College of technology

Make no mistakes, these aren't mad men ooo, they are just celebrating their week "ASDA week"

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 10:52pm On Oct 20
More

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:53pm On Oct 20
Wow!
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 10:57pm On Oct 20
Future leaders

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:01pm On Oct 20
Oga thats shouting future leaders, it's better you don't criticize what you don't know

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:03pm On Oct 20
More oo

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:04pm On Oct 20
It's asda's week

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:34pm On Oct 20
More photos

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:36pm On Oct 20
Lalasticlala

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:37pm On Oct 20
More

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:40pm On Oct 20
Make no mistake, these are not mad men o grin

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:42pm On Oct 20
they are just celebrating their week ni o grin grin grin

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:44pm On Oct 20
cool

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:46pm On Oct 20

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:49pm On Oct 20
All I know is that, these are assumely costumes

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by kenny1795(m): 7:15am
more mad costume than creative ones

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Hhenryy: 8:36am
this is madness
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Nbote(m): 9:04am
Some of dem are actually mad and jus found a perfect way to display it

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by youngking22: 9:18am
Our youth has gone mad again

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by youngking22: 9:18am
Our youth has gone mad again!!!!

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by looseweight: 9:29am
Innovative

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by okochaik: 9:30am
Very interesting

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Pappyto: 9:30am
s
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:30am
Yaba Tech or Yaba Left. Very creative though.

Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:30am
lol
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by crackerspub: 9:31am
Yaba left or Yaba students
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 9:32am
That's why it is called YABATECH YABALEFT
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 9:32am
grin grin I did more than this in school.... It simply called madness day...
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:32am
Yabaleft no far o grin grin grin
Nice one
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:33am
There's God. Kwantinue
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by kulboy247(m): 9:33am
Op dix wan you use pix everywhere na wa you ooo
angry
Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 9:34am
Even me wey study Psychology never get madness for head like these people. God will heal you all. I see!!! No wonder Yaba left is not far from your school. cheesy cheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

Acca E-books And Examination Payments @ A Cheaper Price ! / E-books On Acca And Exam Payment ! / How To Be Successful At Interviews

