₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,933 members, 3,865,692 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 10:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) (4181 Views)
|YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 10:50pm On Oct 20
Aro day
School of art, design and printing
Yaba College of technology
Make no mistakes, these aren't mad men ooo, they are just celebrating their week "ASDA week"
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 10:52pm On Oct 20
More
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:53pm On Oct 20
Wow!
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 10:57pm On Oct 20
Future leaders
1 Like
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:01pm On Oct 20
Oga thats shouting future leaders, it's better you don't criticize what you don't know
3 Likes
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:03pm On Oct 20
More oo
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:04pm On Oct 20
It's asda's week
1 Like
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:34pm On Oct 20
More photos
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:36pm On Oct 20
Lalasticlala
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:37pm On Oct 20
More
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:40pm On Oct 20
Make no mistake, these are not mad men o
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:42pm On Oct 20
they are just celebrating their week ni o
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:44pm On Oct 20
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:46pm On Oct 20
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by psychologist(m): 11:49pm On Oct 20
All I know is that, these are assumely costumes
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by kenny1795(m): 7:15am
more mad costume than creative ones
3 Likes
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Hhenryy: 8:36am
this is madness
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Nbote(m): 9:04am
Some of dem are actually mad and jus found a perfect way to display it
3 Likes
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by youngking22: 9:18am
Our youth has gone mad again
1 Like
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by youngking22: 9:18am
Our youth has gone mad again!!!!
1 Like
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by looseweight: 9:29am
Innovative
1 Like
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by okochaik: 9:30am
Very interesting
2 Likes
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Pappyto: 9:30am
s
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:30am
Yaba Tech or Yaba Left. Very creative though.
3 Likes
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:30am
lol
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by crackerspub: 9:31am
Yaba left or Yaba students
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 9:32am
That's why it is called
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 9:32am
I did more than this in school.... It simply called madness day...
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:32am
Yabaleft no far o
Nice one
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:33am
There's God. Kwantinue
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by kulboy247(m): 9:33am
Op dix wan you use pix everywhere na wa you ooo
|Re: YABATECH Students Celebrate "ASDA Week" (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 9:34am
Even me wey study Psychology never get madness for head like these people. God will heal you all. I see!!! No wonder Yaba left is not far from your school.
Acca E-books And Examination Payments @ A Cheaper Price ! / E-books On Acca And Exam Payment ! / How To Be Successful At Interviews
Viewing this topic: zerozeroseven(m), Dothans(m), dirtymoney(m), Boyooosa(m), kayceshow(m), geetom(m), samkay3g(m), Libber(f), guy2two, Adebaba1(m), sododo(m), Mjkola, gifftson101, Jekonmor(m), HisSexcellency(m), Khalifa44, TheDokita(m), ogbolu0147(m), Ennyhollar(f), Elyxir, Mushriqun, iretex1(m), omitooguns(m), ijeezlux(m), abefeb1(m), shevon, ReachHard, SunnyJose(m), hpymoment, Daywunmy, Ceasar24(m), LMandela(m), ibkn(m), Jagermeister(m), EMARTINZ, mayorchimex(m), chuksteve37(m), AkachukwuD(m), kaycious, Praisemelody(m), onyx1470(m), charlsecy, Lawal103, bobothem(m), sigmapompe(m), Hizayus(m), Rashduct4luv(m), Samueltemi337(m), austinfan4love(m), joekachi, ErnieSmallzz(f), wildrose21(m), prudentcy(m), ttime(m), Enigmaticprof, lipopo, Primus9(m), taoheedoriloye(m), Ascom94(m), Collineno, chyy5(m), kellyjc(m), UBGG(f), Omokayode128(m), Dexter247, Idolys(m), Owolowo50, kolexy(m), UdyOgwoUde(m), CoolSmithz(m), Hantonia(f), chapmann(m), chibykephoenix, Toptipster, SageTravels, abdulyaro66(m), ofor1, midehi2(f), MADUBI, alegbeleye(m), Adejacob2009(m), hakhin2(m), lajidson, x2lambo(m), ookunlola(m), ussy09(m), NAMDOSKY30(m), Sij01(m), Kwonder(m), blezzy080, Olusola147(m), Tydollasign(m), ZN2, boluxta123(f), torhyb(m), kelvincoke(m), johnslimmy(m), Musampa73(m), Funkybabee(f) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16