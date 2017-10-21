Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm (5031 Views)

Good one to All Murphy Ijemba and Sean Amadi fans in Lagos, 80% favorite sport OAP are now with the new radio station MAX FM 102.3Fm Lagos transformed from Radio Continental to MAX FM.



Murphy Ijemba shared on his Twitter Page and Twitter user also shared how the Duo will Anchor their Sport Program... 5 Likes 1 Share

See pictures......













Cc: airmark



#frontpage

Eaaaaaaaageeeeeeerrrrr!!!!)

If you havent heard murphy on radio,u need to.

That guy is the bomb

Murphy Ijemba and Sean Amadi got me locked erryday on Brila...

Now on 102.3...if you love sports,tune in...if u want to laugh,tune in...if u need prayers,tune in...cuz Murphy is always eager!!!! 28 Likes 2 Shares

Good for them, from MaxFm dem go still go MinFM. 2 Likes

From what I heard, Larry did not treat this guy well and he had to port. That's life. Enjoy your new terrain Murphy. 2 Likes

Wherever you find peaceful.

I hope he would not end up with Biafra FM?





14 Likes

Of course their is going to be a lot of transfers..

Chelsea GBA fun Oga eh. This guy is very funny.

Happy for them. These guys made me love Brila fm. Always like to hear them. Happy for them. These guys made me love Brila fm. Always like to hear them. 2 Likes

Yaaaaaay.

Na wa oh... Goodluck to them, and their former employer

wow!!!!!

l feel so so happy as if my club just won the champion league.



Murphy and his team (shean amadi and sexy joe) are simply out of this world they are bollon doer winners of sport show



I really missed them so much, I never believe I can become emotionally attached to a radio show or radio presenter, but I am to Murphy and the A-team. I don't care what platform they are speaking from, I just want to hear them speak.



footballing to me have never been the same since they left, the guy replacing them rather than bringing his own personality and doing things with his own originality, is doing a woefully terrible job at impersonating Murphy. if it's not Murphy and the A-team it can never ever be like Murphy



Radio Paparazzi, radio Diego Costa; radio anaconda, son of CAF, the grandson of FIFA, the doggy fellow. Murphy!!!! Shaun amadi!!!! sexy Joe! !!!!!!





10 Likes

Na so. Highest bidder gets the best.

The resident president, Ijaya gbogbo radio.... eager eagerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr 5 Likes

Murphy ijemba is also a member of Nairaland. God bless him.

No wonder they changed there stations name to 'MAX fm''....who would have murphy ijemba and his popular side on there radio station with out doing another launch, indeed, radio continental is now ''MAX FM'' cos of murphy and his popular side...sexy Joe right now will be looking for a way to leave Brilla fm to Max fm 4 Likes

I love this news. Although Dogo Francis too is not doing bad at Brila FM, he is really trying but Popular side now has competition.

It is time Nigerian entrepreneurs learnt from those big blue chip companies abroad. You keep your best heads to avoid them adding value to your competitor(s).

Can't wait to hear Murphy and Sean together again. S formidable tag team. Murphy has a way of bringing the "extra special" from his co-presenters.

It is always good to work on your individual talent and skill because someone is out there looking for someone like you.



Congratz! Murphy

Now on 102.3...if you love sports,tune in...if u want to laugh,tune in...if u need prayers,tune in...cuz Murphy is always eager!!!! But that guy sabi make noise o