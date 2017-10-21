₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,933 members, 3,865,690 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 10:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm (5031 Views)
|Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by Surdycole2(m): 11:51pm On Oct 20
Good one to All Murphy Ijemba and Sean Amadi fans in Lagos, 80% favorite sport OAP are now with the new radio station MAX FM 102.3Fm Lagos transformed from Radio Continental to MAX FM.
Murphy Ijemba shared on his Twitter Page and Twitter user also shared how the Duo will Anchor their Sport Program...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by Surdycole2(m): 12:00am
See pictures......
Cc: airmark
#frontpage
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by TamzyJ(m): 3:02am
Eaaaaaaaageeeeeeerrrrr!!!!)
If you havent heard murphy on radio,u need to.
That guy is the bomb
Murphy Ijemba and Sean Amadi got me locked erryday on Brila...
Now on 102.3...if you love sports,tune in...if u want to laugh,tune in...if u need prayers,tune in...cuz Murphy is always eager!!!!
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by fuckerstard: 8:59am
Good for them, from MaxFm dem go still go MinFM.
2 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by quiverfull(m): 8:59am
From what I heard, Larry did not treat this guy well and he had to port. That's life. Enjoy your new terrain Murphy.
2 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by ezex(m): 8:59am
Wherever you find peaceful.
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by Hades2016(m): 8:59am
And so
1 Like
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by Harmored(m): 9:00am
Sooo what should we do
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by lizzypro: 9:00am
Ok
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by emeijeh(m): 9:00am
I hope he would not end up with Biafra FM?
14 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by hezy4real01(m): 9:01am
Of course their is going to be a lot of transfers..
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:01am
Ok
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by Badonasty(m): 9:01am
Surdycole2:
This one na by force change of name ooo
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by MhizzAJ(f): 9:01am
Okay
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by edeXede: 9:02am
He joined a sinking ship
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by kirchofff(m): 9:02am
Chelsea GBA fun Oga eh. This guy is very funny.
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by Godsate: 9:02am
TamzyJ:
Happy for them. These guys made me love Brila fm. Always like to hear them.
2 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by ednut1(m): 9:02am
Yaaaaaay.
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by saydfact(m): 9:03am
Na wa oh... Goodluck to them, and their former employer
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by tstx(m): 9:03am
Your success your business
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by oluwaseyi000(m): 9:04am
wow!!!!!
l feel so so happy as if my club just won the champion league.
Murphy and his team (shean amadi and sexy joe) are simply out of this world they are bollon doer winners of sport show
I really missed them so much, I never believe I can become emotionally attached to a radio show or radio presenter, but I am to Murphy and the A-team. I don't care what platform they are speaking from, I just want to hear them speak.
footballing to me have never been the same since they left, the guy replacing them rather than bringing his own personality and doing things with his own originality, is doing a woefully terrible job at impersonating Murphy. if it's not Murphy and the A-team it can never ever be like Murphy
Radio Paparazzi, radio Diego Costa; radio anaconda, son of CAF, the grandson of FIFA, the doggy fellow. Murphy!!!! Shaun amadi!!!! sexy Joe! !!!!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by kay29000(m): 9:05am
Na so. Highest bidder gets the best.
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by BethRhema(m): 9:05am
The resident president, Ijaya gbogbo radio.... eager eagerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
5 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by peripepe(m): 9:10am
Murphy ijemba is also a member of Nairaland. God bless him.
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by victrick105: 9:10am
No wonder they changed there stations name to 'MAX fm''....who would have murphy ijemba and his popular side on there radio station with out doing another launch, indeed, radio continental is now ''MAX FM'' cos of murphy and his popular side...sexy Joe right now will be looking for a way to leave Brilla fm to Max fm
4 Likes
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by jaymichael(m): 9:11am
I love this news. Although Dogo Francis too is not doing bad at Brila FM, he is really trying but Popular side now has competition.
It is time Nigerian entrepreneurs learnt from those big blue chip companies abroad. You keep your best heads to avoid them adding value to your competitor(s).
Can't wait to hear Murphy and Sean together again. S formidable tag team. Murphy has a way of bringing the "extra special" from his co-presenters.
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by miteolu(m): 9:12am
It is always good to work on your individual talent and skill because someone is out there looking for someone like you.
Congratz! Murphy
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by somehow: 9:13am
But that guy sabi make noise o
TamzyJ:
|Re: Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm Is Now With The New Max Fm by widepussy(f): 9:15am
is he related to Efe Ijemba?
Alphabet Song Game: / P-square Collabos With Busta Rhymes. / Dj Jimmy Jatt’s Snap Backs By Marco Martinez Now Available
Viewing this topic: Hardehtahyor(m), xwolverine, uekejiuba(m), 2special(m), Optofrank, Udochee(m), lovewins, ehemwhy(m), tijanja, oviejnr(m), nickz(m), viexcey(f), Johnsonpac(m), kaka74, dan2090, Yorubaangel(m), chenzen(m), Healthwellness0(m), smiledee, chilewenwam, adioolayi(m), harry01, sirBLUNT(m), Yoshy, health2017, Damianbrown(m), senrino(m), kjaaja(m), Eseose9(f), femijoshua52, dotreal4life, Lanceslot(m), Zector(m), vivienD, shawnflo(m), microbaris, diportivo, lonngmann(m), KBdownloads(m), maybrowne(m), Houstency(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27