₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,933 members, 3,865,689 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 10:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Sister's Wedding Pictures (2482 Views)
|My Sister's Wedding Pictures by lawman88(m): 1:37am
Congratulations Kate. God bless your home Idoma abole? Ala-Anya wune wune. Owoicho ko ho kwalor
10 Likes
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by NoFavors: 1:38am
She's pretty
Congratulations to the couples
1 Like
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by lawman88(m): 1:39am
More
5 Likes
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by lawman88(m): 1:42am
lawman88:More
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Blackhawk03: 1:48am
Wow wow wow wow wowwwwwwww...
*In Wande coal's voice*
See this lepa lepa
Toh bad ooo
Choiiii! Your sister is beautiful
3 Likes
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by MrDandy(m): 2:23am
Congratulations.. she’s cute though
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by SmellingAnus(m): 2:44am
This your Sister is beautiful... Congratulations to her..
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by pocohantas(f): 2:54am
Blackhawk03:
Una dey believe this OP and his caption. OP that posted Yerima's son and wife' wedding picture...tag them Nairalander.
This one fit be him sister sha, but I no trust the guy. The wedding trended on wedding blogs about 4mths ago. It was a very colourful one...
6 Likes
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Sexy20: 4:07am
So cute. How come dey r not NLanders?......Anyways, I love Nigerian marriage ceremonies ....
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Blackhawk03: 4:22am
pocohantas:
Hahahaha
What sorta weed is he high on biko?
Goodmorning, Poko.
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 6:01am
This OP is busy hustling for frontpage since 1800bc, yesterday you claimed a Non-Nler to be a Nler.
1 Like
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Rokia2(f): 6:10am
So colourful and beautiful.
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Learnstuffs(m): 6:16am
Marriage take style dey hungry me. Cynthia come let's do this oo
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by 9japrof(m): 6:26am
your sister is pretty, her physique dope, my kind of spec sha
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 7:10am
TobiTobiTobiWhy:
Asin ehn, wetin Seun dey give people for front page and that first to comment matter?
JOBlessness is real o..
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 7:12am
Learnstuffs:
Cynthia Morgan teh you say she wants marry man?
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 7:14am
correctguy101:kikikikiki, Joblessness is real Boss. How have you been sir?
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 7:17am
TobiTobiTobiWhy:
My brother ayam flexing my life o. Today is named after me
Hope you're doing good, saw your lastest incantations
How old boy like me go fit learn that kind thing
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 7:23am
correctguy101:I'm busy invoking the ancestors to help me with more incantations.
Old boy?? No old man for learning Boss. Are you named after today or today is named after you
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Learnstuffs(m): 9:24am
correctguy101:LOl. My own Cynthia is different
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by henrylowe(m): 9:26am
Only if the dramas on wedding day guarantee a fulfilling marriage
Anyway, I wish them a happy married life
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 9:29am
TobiTobiTobiWhy:
lols, dhat one jhoin....
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Edoi(m): 9:37am
She is so beautiful.
Big congratulations to them.
May God keep you thru ur marital life, bless u with lovely&beutiful kids and sustain u above things that drown marriages IJN... Amen!!!
Happy married life!!!!
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Vizboy1: 9:38am
That awkward moment when you woke up around 1am to urinate and your phone was just 3% �then coincidentally, Nepa brings light, you went to plug your phone then you go back to sleep immediately ��... You woke up in the morning around 8am and there was still light, you checked your phone and it was 1% �, then you realize you didn't switch on the socket ��...
You switched the socket on immediately, Nepa took the light...
☹☹☹
The witches in your village will just whisper to your ear--- No do, No do, No do gara gara for me.....
�������
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by kay29000(m): 9:38am
Nice. This is the kind of lepa wife i am looking for...lepa and still a ManCHESTer fan.
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by francesawesome(f): 9:41am
The lady is pretty sha but she is not as pretty as me
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by DIKEnaWAR: 9:50am
Congratulations Kate
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by maxysmith(f): 9:52am
HML
May God bless their marriage with children
|Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by okerekeikpo: 10:00am
The girl no even fine, see bone bone every where as if she no dey chop
(0) (Reply)
Need / Define Love! / She Lost Her Mind To Marry Her Son
Viewing this topic: Baddchristy(f), ItsJonathan(m), Mrceejay, babseg(m), longman22, verycheese, Greenarrow01(m), Churrgift(m), midehi2(f), ella45(m), Mobwalter(m), xangerar, Nelly6467(f), promisealor(f), Itsachair, Yhelay(m), bellina715(f), Durhleepee(f), Darey00(m), Nattygeneral(m), duch12(m), Talkingboy, JoyAda1234(f), DniggaJoe(m), kommy27(f), BestChoiceTutor(m), Blaisec(m), Edoi(m), Chemike16(m), dessz(m), Collineno, bamidelekay89, Pater001, nightingalee, Mkpakala, Oxtonguy, vicky3(m), abdulyaro66(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2