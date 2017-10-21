Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Sister's Wedding Pictures (2482 Views)

She's pretty





Congratulations to the couples 1 Like

More 5 Likes

More More More





*In Wande coal's voice*



See this lepa lepa

Toh bad ooo



Congratulations.. she’s cute though

This your Sister is beautiful... Congratulations to her..

Wow wow wow wow wowwwwwwww...



*In Wande coal's voice*



See this lepa lepa

Toh bad ooo



Choiiii! Your sister is beautiful

Una dey believe this OP and his caption. OP that posted Yerima's son and wife' wedding picture...tag them Nairalander.



So cute. How come dey r not NLanders?......Anyways, I love Nigerian marriage ceremonies ....

Una dey believe this OP and his caption. OP that posted Yerima's son and wife' wedding picture...tag them Nairalander.



This one fit be him sister sha, but I no trust the guy. The wedding trended on wedding blogs about 4mths ago. It was a very colourful one...

Hahahaha



What sorta weed is he high on biko?



This OP is busy hustling for frontpage since 1800bc, yesterday you claimed a Non-Nler to be a Nler. 1 Like

So colourful and beautiful.

Marriage take style dey hungry me. Cynthia come let's do this oo

your sister is pretty, her physique dope, my kind of spec sha

This OP is busy hustling for frontpage since 1800bc, yesterday you claimed a Non-Nler to be a Nler.

Asin ehn, wetin Seun dey give people for front page and that first to comment matter?



Marriage take style dey hungry me. Cynthia come let's do this oo

Asin ehn, wetin Seun dey give people for front page and that first to comment matter?



kikikikiki, Joblessness is real Boss. How have you been sir?

My brother ayam flexing my life o. Today is named after me



Hope you're doing good, saw your lastest incantations



How old boy like me go fit learn that kind thing My brother ayam flexing my life o. Today is named after meHope you're doing good, saw your lastest incantationsHow old boy like me go fit learn that kind thing

My brother ayam flexing my life o. Today is named after me



Hope you're doing good, saw your lastest incantations



How old boy like me go fit learn that kind thing I'm busy invoking the ancestors to help me with more incantations.



Only if the dramas on wedding day guarantee a fulfilling marriage



Anyway, I wish them a happy married life

I'm busy invoking the ancestors to help me with more incantations.



Old boy?? No old man for learning Boss. Are you named after today or today is named after you

She is so beautiful.

Big congratulations to them.

May God keep you thru ur marital life, bless u with lovely&beutiful kids and sustain u above things that drown marriages IJN... Amen!!!

Happy married life!!!!

Nice. This is the kind of lepa wife i am looking for...lepa and still a ManCHESTer fan.

The lady is pretty sha but she is not as pretty as me

Congratulations Kate





May God bless their marriage with children HMLMay God bless their marriage with children