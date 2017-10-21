₦airaland Forum

My Sister's Wedding Pictures by lawman88(m): 1:37am
Congratulations Kate. God bless your home kiss kiss kiss kiss Idoma abole? Ala-Anya wune wune. Owoicho ko ho kwalor

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by NoFavors: 1:38am
She's pretty


Congratulations to the couples

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by lawman88(m): 1:39am
More

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by lawman88(m): 1:42am
lawman88:
More
More

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Blackhawk03: 1:48am
Wow wow wow wow wowwwwwwww... shocked shocked

*In Wande coal's voice*

See this lepa lepa
Toh bad ooo kiss

Choiiii! Your sister is beautiful kiss kiss

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by MrDandy(m): 2:23am
Congratulations.. she’s cute though smiley
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by SmellingAnus(m): 2:44am
This your Sister is beautiful... Congratulations to her..
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by pocohantas(f): 2:54am
Blackhawk03:
Wow wow wow wow wowwwwwwww... shocked shocked

*In Wande coal's voice*

See this lepa lepa
Toh bad ooo kiss

Choiiii! Your sister is beautiful kiss kiss

Una dey believe this OP and his caption. OP that posted Yerima's son and wife' wedding picture...tag them Nairalander.

This one fit be him sister sha, but I no trust the guy. The wedding trended on wedding blogs about 4mths ago. It was a very colourful one...

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Sexy20: 4:07am
So cute. How come dey r not NLanders?......Anyways, I love Nigerian marriage ceremonies ....
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Blackhawk03: 4:22am
pocohantas:


Una dey believe this OP and his caption. OP that posted Yerima's son and wife' wedding picture...tag them Nairalander.

This one fit be him sister sha, but I no trust the guy. The wedding trended on wedding blogs about 4mths ago. It was a very colourful one...

Hahahaha cheesy grin cheesy grin grin

What sorta weed is he high on biko?

Goodmorning, Poko. kiss
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 6:01am
This OP is busy hustling for frontpage since 1800bc, yesterday you claimed a Non-Nler to be a Nler. undecided

Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Rokia2(f): 6:10am
So colourful and beautiful.
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Learnstuffs(m): 6:16am
Marriage take style dey hungry me. Cynthia come let's do this oo tongue
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by 9japrof(m): 6:26am
your sister is pretty, her physique dope, my kind of spec sha
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 7:10am
TobiTobiTobiWhy:
This OP is busy hustling for frontpage since 1800bc, yesterday you claimed a Non-Nler to be a Nler. undecided

Asin ehn, wetin Seun dey give people for front page and that first to comment matter?

JOBlessness is real o.. grin
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 7:12am
Learnstuffs:
Marriage take style dey hungry me. Cynthia come let's do this oo tongue

Cynthia Morgan teh you say she wants marry man? undecided
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 7:14am
correctguy101:


Asin ehn, wetin Seun dey give people for front page and that first to comment matter?

JOBlessness is real o.. grin
kikikikiki, Joblessness is real Boss. How have you been sir?
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 7:17am
TobiTobiTobiWhy:
kikikikiki, Joblessness is real Boss. How have you been sir?

My brother ayam flexing my life o. Today is named after me grin

Hope you're doing good, saw your lastest incantations grin

How old boy like me go fit learn that kind thing
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 7:23am
correctguy101:


My brother ayam flexing my life o. Today is named after me grin

Hope you're doing good, saw your lastest incantations grin

How old boy like me go fit learn that kind thing
I'm busy invoking the ancestors to help me with more incantations.

Old boy?? No old man for learning Boss. Are you named after today or today is named after you wink
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Learnstuffs(m): 9:24am
correctguy101:


Cynthia Morgan teh you say she wants marry man? undecided
LOl. My own Cynthia is different
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by henrylowe(m): 9:26am
Only if the dramas on wedding day guarantee a fulfilling marriage

Anyway, I wish them a happy married life
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by correctguy101(m): 9:29am
TobiTobiTobiWhy:
I'm busy invoking the ancestors to help me with more incantations.

Old boy?? No old man for learning Boss. Are you named after today or today is named after you wink

lols, dhat one jhoin.... wink
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Edoi(m): 9:37am
She is so beautiful.
Big congratulations to them.
May God keep you thru ur marital life, bless u with lovely&beutiful kids and sustain u above things that drown marriages IJN... Amen!!!
Happy married life!!!!
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by Vizboy1: 9:38am
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by kay29000(m): 9:38am
Nice. This is the kind of lepa wife i am looking for...lepa and still a ManCHESTer fan.
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by francesawesome(f): 9:41am
The lady is pretty sha but she is not as pretty as me
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by DIKEnaWAR: 9:50am
Congratulations Kate
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by maxysmith(f): 9:52am
HML

May God bless their marriage with children kiss
Re: My Sister's Wedding Pictures by okerekeikpo: 10:00am
The girl no even fine, see bone bone every where as if she no dey chop

