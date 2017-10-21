₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 1:55pm
Watch this space.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 1:56pm
Willian didn't start today so Chelsea fans will probably blame Mourinho for selling De Bruyne
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Michael004: 1:56pm
I am not laughing
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by jakeFrost(m): 1:56pm
If chelsea lose, na to hold my dick take swear for them
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by purplekayc(m): 1:56pm
CecyAdrian:really
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Bullhari007(m): 1:56pm
conte thanks for your service, its time to go home
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by signature2012(m): 1:56pm
Bakayoko keeps causing more blunder.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 1:57pm
Pedro has had a hand in more goals in all comps in 2017 than any other Chelsea player (12 goals, 8 assists). But hidden lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by oloriooko(m): 1:57pm
Maybe the premiership fairy tale continues this season with Watford cuz this team is on fire!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by chiscodedon(m): 1:57pm
princeemmma:BRO I swear... Been loosing 2k every weekend, now carried few matches with 6k from champz league matches, juventus had to enter at the final minute, remaining 3 games ,now Chelsea won come cut am o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Magnifico2000: 1:57pm
Dutchey:
Chelshit..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by bettercreature(m): 1:57pm
izombie:Those players are terrible,they always gang up against a coach and i believe the only solution now is to change Conte if you want them to play again
The worse is they are presently ganging up against him telling press his training method is too stressful
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Thylord(m): 1:57pm
CecyAdrian:Tuuuuuuuuuu
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Aieboocaar(m): 1:57pm
wristbangle:
It does hurt right
Chelsea became champions last season because dey didn't play UEFA competition(Fatigue was less) Compared to man utd with the whole injury worry and still won 3 trophies
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 1:57pm
Stamford bridge is now a fortress of Failure
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:58pm
Alonso out
Willian in
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by dotcomnamename: 1:58pm
Watford should honestly be at least 5 goals clear, will be a crime if Chelsea get anything.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Dutchey(m): 1:58pm
chiscodedon:sorry bro... na so this team fall my hand last week...staked on 10mins and 15mins draw last saturday, a total of 15 games and 80odds na chelshit cut am
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by hiroz(m): 1:58pm
come on Watford!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Stevengerd(m): 1:58pm
E be like say conte knw no say dem don rite hin sack letter
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Thylord(m): 1:58pm
chiscodedon:your money done catch fire.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Magnifico2000: 1:59pm
Abeg make watford park bus oo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by waveman2: 1:59pm
olatade:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Pat081: 1:59pm
Watford pls dnt draw dis game Na winning I want oooooo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:00pm
CHE 2-2 WAT
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Magnifico2000: 2:00pm
bettercreature:
Hw did u knw this??
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Spiritmask: 2:00pm
Chelsea must lose
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by hiroz(m): 2:00pm
Batman!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by haymekus: 2:00pm
Watford must win
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Saintsquare(m): 2:00pm
batman
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by ExAngel007(f): 2:00pm
2-2
|Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by MrDandy(m): 2:01pm
2-2
