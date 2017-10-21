₦airaland Forum

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 1:55pm
Watch this space.

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 1:56pm
Willian didn't start today so Chelsea fans will probably blame Mourinho for selling De Bruyne
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Michael004: 1:56pm
I am not laughing

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by jakeFrost(m): 1:56pm
If chelsea lose, na to hold my dick take swear for them

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by purplekayc(m): 1:56pm
CecyAdrian:


Taaaaaa!
really
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Bullhari007(m): 1:56pm
conte thanks for your service, its time to go home
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by signature2012(m): 1:56pm
Bakayoko keeps causing more blunder.
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 1:57pm
Pedro has had a hand in more goals in all comps in 2017 than any other Chelsea player (12 goals, 8 assists). But hidden lol
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by oloriooko(m): 1:57pm
Maybe the premiership fairy tale continues this season with Watford cuz this team is on fire!
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by chiscodedon(m): 1:57pm
princeemmma:
you mean you bet you ticket you ticket with 6thousand naira
BRO I swear... Been loosing 2k every weekend, now carried few matches with 6k from champz league matches, juventus had to enter at the final minute, remaining 3 games ,now Chelsea won come cut am o
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Magnifico2000: 1:57pm
Dutchey:
i am something am about to loose my 3rd game in a row and i like 2 cut people's ticket. what am i?

Chelshit..
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by bettercreature(m): 1:57pm
izombie:
Why do we chelsea always have a bad season after winning the league the previous season? It happened with mourihno in 2006, ancelotti in 2010, mourinho again in 2015 and now its happening again. Wetin?
Those players are terrible,they always gang up against a coach and i believe the only solution now is to change Conte if you want them to play again
The worse is they are presently ganging up against him telling press his training method is too stressful grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Thylord(m): 1:57pm
CecyAdrian:

Taaaaaa!
Tuuuuuuuuuu
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Aieboocaar(m): 1:57pm
wristbangle:


Bro, chelsea needs more signing to keep afloat of many competition they would be involved this season. A team without strong bench will blow off team when they play too much. This is exactly what chelsea is passing through now

It does hurt right grin

Chelsea became champions last season because dey didn't play UEFA competition(Fatigue was less) Compared to man utd with the whole injury worry and still won 3 trophies

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 1:57pm
Stamford bridge is now a fortress of Failure grin

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:58pm
Alonso out

Willian in
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by dotcomnamename: 1:58pm
Watford should honestly be at least 5 goals clear, will be a crime if Chelsea get anything.
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Dutchey(m): 1:58pm
chiscodedon:

With another 6k?
sorry bro... na so this team fall my hand last week...staked on 10mins and 15mins draw last saturday, a total of 15 games and 80odds na chelshit cut am
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by hiroz(m): 1:58pm
come on Watford!!!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Stevengerd(m): 1:58pm
E be like say conte knw no say dem don rite hin sack letter
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Thylord(m): 1:58pm
chiscodedon:

BRO I swear... Been loosing 2k every weekend, now carried few matches with 6k from champz league matches, juventus had to enter at the final minute, remaining 3 games ,now Chelsea won come cut am o
your money done catch fire.
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Magnifico2000: 1:59pm
Abeg make watford park bus oo
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by waveman2: 1:59pm
olatade:

Its not about the board supporting him or not we all knew dat from d beginning wen dey were busy selling more players and buying less. The squad size has a problem for sure but u can keep making the same mistakes in your lineup and correcting them in the course of the match after u, de 2 nil down.


The board is ultimately responsible for all these performances as Conte wanted players and wasn't backed by the board. As a result, the players are constantly tired.
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Pat081: 1:59pm
Watford pls dnt draw dis game Na winning I want oooooo
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:00pm
CHE 2-2 WAT
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Magnifico2000: 2:00pm
bettercreature:
Those players are terrible,they always gang up against a coach and i believe the only solution now is to change Conte if you want them to play again
The worse is they are presently ganging up against him telling press his training method is too stressful grin grin grin grin grin

Hw did u knw this??
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Spiritmask: 2:00pm
Chelsea must lose
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by hiroz(m): 2:00pm
Batman!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by haymekus: 2:00pm
Watford must win
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by Saintsquare(m): 2:00pm
batman
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by ExAngel007(f): 2:00pm
2-2
Re: Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live by MrDandy(m): 2:01pm
2-2 cheesy

