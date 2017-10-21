Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Watford (2 - 2) - Live (8592 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)

Watch this space.

Willian didn't start today so Chelsea fans will probably blame Mourinho for selling De Bruyne

I am not laughing

If chelsea lose, na to hold my dick take swear for them 1 Like

CecyAdrian:





Taaaaaa! really really

conte thanks for your service, its time to go home

Bakayoko keeps causing more blunder.

Pedro has had a hand in more goals in all comps in 2017 than any other Chelsea player (12 goals, 8 assists). But hidden lol

Maybe the premiership fairy tale continues this season with Watford cuz this team is on fire!

princeemmma:

you mean you bet you ticket you ticket with 6thousand naira BRO I swear... Been loosing 2k every weekend, now carried few matches with 6k from champz league matches, juventus had to enter at the final minute, remaining 3 games ,now Chelsea won come cut am o BRO I swear... Been loosing 2k every weekend, now carried few matches with 6k from champz league matches, juventus had to enter at the final minute, remaining 3 games ,now Chelsea won come cut am o

Dutchey:

i am something am about to loose my 3rd game in a row and i like 2 cut people's ticket. what am i?

Chelshit.. Chelshit..

izombie:

Why do we chelsea always have a bad season after winning the league the previous season? It happened with mourihno in 2006, ancelotti in 2010, mourinho again in 2015 and now its happening again. Wetin? Those players are terrible,they always gang up against a coach and i believe the only solution now is to change Conte if you want them to play again

The worse is they are presently ganging up against him telling press his training method is too stressful Those players are terrible,they always gang up against a coach and i believe the only solution now is to change Conte if you want them to play againThe worse is they are presently ganging up against him telling press his training method is too stressful 1 Like

CecyAdrian:



Taaaaaa! Tuuuuuuuuuu Tuuuuuuuuuu

wristbangle:





Bro, chelsea needs more signing to keep afloat of many competition they would be involved this season. A team without strong bench will blow off team when they play too much. This is exactly what chelsea is passing through now

It does hurt right



Chelsea became champions last season because dey didn't play UEFA competition(Fatigue was less) Compared to man utd with the whole injury worry and still won 3 trophies 4 Likes 1 Share

Stamford bridge is now a fortress of Failure 1 Like

Alonso out



Willian in

Watford should honestly be at least 5 goals clear, will be a crime if Chelsea get anything.

chiscodedon:



With another 6k? sorry bro... na so this team fall my hand last week...staked on 10mins and 15mins draw last saturday, a total of 15 games and 80odds na chelshit cut am sorry bro... na so this team fall my hand last week...staked on 10mins and 15mins draw last saturday, a total of 15 games and 80odds na chelshit cut am

come on Watford!!!!!

E be like say conte knw no say dem don rite hin sack letter

chiscodedon:



BRO I swear... Been loosing 2k every weekend, now carried few matches with 6k from champz league matches, juventus had to enter at the final minute, remaining 3 games ,now Chelsea won come cut am o your money done catch fire. your money done catch fire.

Abeg make watford park bus oo

olatade:



Its not about the board supporting him or not we all knew dat from d beginning wen dey were busy selling more players and buying less. The squad size has a problem for sure but u can keep making the same mistakes in your lineup and correcting them in the course of the match after u, de 2 nil down.





The board is ultimately responsible for all these performances as Conte wanted players and wasn't backed by the board. As a result, the players are constantly tired.

Watford pls dnt draw dis game Na winning I want oooooo

CHE 2-2 WAT

bettercreature:

Those players are terrible,they always gang up against a coach and i believe the only solution now is to change Conte if you want them to play again

The worse is they are presently ganging up against him telling press his training method is too stressful

Hw did u knw this?? Hw did u knw this??

Chelsea must lose

Batman!!!

Watford must win

batman

2-2