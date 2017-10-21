₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by sintirin(m): 4:32pm
Noblewhiz:
lol which of the blood type
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 4:32pm
The most annoying hing is my data that im using to stream this game... wat a stupid game.
2 Likes
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by holuphisayor(m): 4:33pm
Noblewhiz:man city players no play ba? man city 2:0
1 Like
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by purplekayc(m): 4:33pm
Bet9ja smiling all d way to the bank
2 Likes
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 4:34pm
xynerise:
Flesh u say? Piece of poo!!
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by purplekayc(m): 4:35pm
12 mins remaining + 4 mins
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 4:35pm
Na wa o
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by debque(m): 4:35pm
xynerise:and blood
1 Like
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by freebuddy: 4:35pm
Man UTD have been beaten by a newly promoted side!
Mourinho needs to go back to the drawing board. They need one more striker, two more midfielders.
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 4:35pm
Man U fans, how market? Forget comeback, it's not gonna happen
3 Likes
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Kyase(m): 4:35pm
floodgate about to take place
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Jaymaradona: 4:35pm
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by holuphisayor(m): 4:35pm
man city 3:0
1 Like
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:35pm
Rashidi scores
HUD 2-1 MUN
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by ashawopikin(m): 4:35pm
My ticket oooo
6 Likes
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 4:36pm
Were is joecooper?
What did I say about Rashford??
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 4:36pm
holuphisayor:man city 3:0 now
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by hiroz(m): 4:36pm
rashford!!!!star boy!
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by VINZ1(m): 4:36pm
GOOAL GAME ON
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by freebuddy: 4:36pm
Man City don start oh!!!
1 Like
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Noblewhiz(m): 4:36pm
just believe.... goal!!?
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 4:37pm
This game will end in 3-1 against manutd
1 Like
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by userplainly(m): 4:37pm
city doh start again!!! ohh.....
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by brainpulse: 4:37pm
Man city 3-0 leading
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 4:37pm
aieromon:
Rashford brother. Rashford!
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by heskeyw(m): 4:38pm
Performance objectives : at the end of the lesson, all manutd fans should be able to :
Know that lindelof is crap.
5 Likes
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by dyadeleye(m): 4:38pm
Yahooboi:
Hope you never sleep, two more goals to go...the blood is red
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by ibolomo(m): 4:38pm
golazzooooooooo Rashidi. we can do this. comeback of laive
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by kodded(m): 4:38pm
this is the trend, next week will be man city, arsenal or Tottenham turn
EPL
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by dyadeleye(m): 4:39pm
Odianose13:
He's going to score another one!!..watch out
|Re: Huddersfield Town VS Manchester United (2. - 1) On 21st October 2017 by 9JAgosurvive: 4:39pm
Small, bank take big bank.. Lol
1 Like
Viewing this topic: iliyande(m), Skmoda360(m), cashreport, wale0911, waveman2, ugosonjay(m), MetaHuman, tega10, bolar12(m), mandae(m), Greenbullet(m), Wfaluse, olatunji21(m), Israeljones(m), Xlyad, officialydope, damilarea2(m), folasky, nasilas(m), Brainiacbbb(m), dabossman(m), BlueMurder(m), zihotu, Shittaakeem(m), dami2boi(m), arsenic33(m), OLORIPAPA, toyinjimoh(m), dannydevito(m), luvola(m), Marksule(m), Lordgel(m), Robisky001, patoski39(m), laydoh(m), Hysmady(m), alvincy(m), cooltola(m), saintkeppy(m), Fissyblue(f), Elswaggzy(m), blym4real, Xhaka100(m), RaeMystix(f), jagojunior(m), lexotan(m), hifeholuwa(m), breatheagain(m), afechosen(m), elnaf(m), Stamford007(m), Phoenix6278(m), ozuru(m), momodub, yachal, Joshey(m), bassit, FemiMaduka(m), Bloodforblood, Ameko4ever(m), freshkik(m), ayodeji17, 9JAgosurvive, Pearl05(f), kalushaiyke(m), siegfried99(m), AreaFada2, Oketoks(m), simonjassy(m) and 54 guest(s)
