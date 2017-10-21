₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,045 members, 3,866,112 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 02:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology (13276 Views)
|Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by baylord101(m): 6:04am
#BetterByFarGenius: A 19-year old Raji Khalid Olatunji of the Department of Sociology, University of Ilorin on Friday took everybody in the Auditorium by surprise as he was announced as a First Class graduand, a feat that has never been attained by any student for the past 42 years the Department was established.
14 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by DanielsParker: 6:23am
Nice one
2 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by python1: 6:26am
Raji Khalid Olatunji, congratulation. May you soar higher and higher for making your family proud.
Pigs will not like this.
26 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by olasaad(f): 6:29am
Congratulations to the young scholar.
8 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by NIGHTMAREOO7: 6:55am
U try, congrats
1 Like
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Fxmanager(m): 7:00am
Result of focus.
2 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by 9japrof(m): 7:34am
The poo is real, many more years to soar for this young man.
17-19 a standard year a lot of Nigerians enter school is a year this dude is graduating.
Kudos man
13 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by emeijeh(m): 7:48am
Congrats to the genius.....
When I was his age, I was in year 1.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by kay29000(m): 7:50am
Nice.
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by kennyjam: 8:01am
God bless, congrats
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by khristal87(m): 8:03am
They way they share first class in dt school eh, anyway congrats bro
7 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Treasure17(m): 8:52am
Nice one. congratulations
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Omobolajiatanda(m): 9:06am
More grease to ur elbow
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by baylord101(m): 9:31am
baylord101:
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Desyner: 9:44am
Swap the 'unilorin' for 'covenant' and hear comments like glorified secondary school, babies.
Congrats to him.
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by GeneralOjukwu: 10:06am
emeijeh:
JAMB victim you were....
8 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Goldmaxx(m): 10:09am
G
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Tinnytony24(m): 10:54am
More success to him... Bt wait first.... Where do sociologist dem work??.... What do dey do??... Hw much do dey earn monthly??
2 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:49am
khristal87:
don't say what you don't know bro
it's better you don't comment at all
5 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by khristal87(m): 11:53am
MedicalSamwise:I am a product of unilorin, so dnt come n tell m dt
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:56am
Congratulations. Raji Iheanacho Khalid!
BIAFRA is proud of You!
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by PastorandMentor(m): 11:56am
19 yrs first class and a certain president couldn't pass a subject in Wassce?
What a shame. Now I know age doesn't equal to knowledge.
Yeye dey smell
That guy on top is lucky. Glo didn't allow me appear there. Their 1.6gb plus bonus 1.6gb is just a waste.
1 Like
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by justi4jesu(f): 11:56am
So no better picture to post for him abi, *rolls eyes*
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by thunderbabs(m): 11:56am
This boy dey drink Peak milk everyday
2 Likes
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by masada: 11:57am
the better by far school
Probitas Doctrina
Kudos bro
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by passyhansome(m): 11:57am
GOOD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by drlaykay(m): 11:58am
I thought you can't be admitted into the Nigerian universities if you aren't up to 16 years. Or, has it been reduced?
Anyways, congratulations!
|Re: Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology by wunmi590(m): 11:58am
Congratulations, is not easy to get there
Anambra Debate Team Shines In Singapore / Nota Bene: The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Admission Notice Board. / Atiku, Others Sign Petition To End ASUU Strike
Viewing this topic: noalistic(m), suleiman16(m), Orestino(m), maybel(m), Koses, Flamingtext, kayjay007(m), walexy100, IBNgemini, Bakare19, michony505(m), abtywo(m), IAmNigerian, IamYhudii(f), chieni(f), bamix95(m), hanastazia(f), Lydiadj, shuddyy, killemslim(m), secretaryabdul(m), Kingobodi(m), Alexanderbells2, Josonas, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), Alacrity12, piagetskinner(m), sdpompy2019, hagiosfemi(m), ghst(m), CharliParker, abdulgafar43(m), melivon356, Dbrainiac1(m), faito(f), kcmichael, okomile, Ij31(f), hyedee(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23