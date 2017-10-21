Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Raji Khalid Olatunji, 19-Year-Old UNILORIN First Class Graduand Of Sociology (13276 Views)

#BetterByFarGenius: A 19-year old Raji Khalid Olatunji of the Department of Sociology, University of Ilorin on Friday took everybody in the Auditorium by surprise as he was announced as a First Class graduand, a feat that has never been attained by any student for the past 42 years the Department was established. 14 Likes

Nice one 2 Likes



Pigs will not like this. Raji Khalid Olatunji, congratulation. May you soar higher and higher for making your family proud.Pigs will not like this. 26 Likes

Congratulations to the young scholar. 8 Likes

U try, congrats 1 Like

Result of focus. 2 Likes

17-19 a standard year a lot of Nigerians enter school is a year this dude is graduating.



Kudos man 13 Likes

Congrats to the genius.....

























When I was his age, I was in year 1.

28 Likes 1 Share

Nice.

God bless, congrats

They way they share first class in dt school eh, anyway congrats bro 7 Likes

Nice one. congratulations

More grease to ur elbow

Swap the 'unilorin' for 'covenant' and hear comments like glorified secondary school, babies.

Congrats to him.

JAMB victim you were.... 8 Likes

More success to him... Bt wait first.... Where do sociologist dem work??.... What do dey do??... Hw much do dey earn monthly?? 2 Likes

khristal87:

They way they share first class in dt school eh, anyway congrats bro

don't say what you don't know bro

it's better you don't comment at all don't say what you don't know broit's better you don't comment at all 5 Likes

MedicalSamwise:





don't say what you don't know bro

it's better you don't comment at all I am a product of unilorin, so dnt come n tell m dt I am a product of unilorin, so dnt come n tell m dt

Congratulations. Raji Iheanacho Khalid!

What a shame. Now I know age doesn't equal to knowledge.



19 yrs first class and a certain president couldn't pass a subject in Wassce?What a shame. Now I know age doesn't equal to knowledge.

So no better picture to post for him abi, *rolls eyes*

the better by far school



Probitas Doctrina



Kudos bro

GOOD 1 Like 1 Share

I thought you can't be admitted into the Nigerian universities if you aren't up to 16 years. Or, has it been reduced?



Anyways, congratulations!