|Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Nollyzonenews: 7:06am
The younger brother of late Tagbo Umeike has confirmed that singer Davido was indeed absent at his brother’s funeral in Anambra state yesterday.
The young man identified as Chigbo Umeike told Punch NG that his brother was buried yesterday in the absence of Davido and his representatives.
He also used the opportunity to debunk the notion that their mother had stroke due to Tagbo’s demise.
His words:
“My brother was buried on Friday and it is so sad that we have lost someone with a big heart. However, Davido was not present at the burial neither did he send a representative but at this point, we have no comment on that.”
“I would also like to use this medium to correct the notion that my mother has stroke because she doesn’t. We saw the report online but it is not true. The burial ceremony went well. I would miss my brother a lot because he had a big heart. He was not only my brother but a lot of people’s brother as well. Through my late brother, I have made a lot of friends turned brother and despite his death, I hope to still keep these wonderful people as my brothers. My sister in the UK came down for the burial. For now, we just finished burying my brother and we would want the dust to settle”.
While his friend was being buried in Anambra, Davido was busy enjoying royal welcome in Edo state. He shared photo of himself enjoying the company of crown Prince of Edo state. The singer had a show in the state from where he is expected to travel to Sierra Leone for another concert.
http://edition.soundoro.com/davido-absent-tagbo-umeikes-burialspotted-benin-edo-state-party/
1 Share
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by DanielsParker: 7:07am
I really don't know why Davido didn't attend the funeral. could be because of personal or security reasons, only him can tell.
The guy has been buried, he should rest in peace. we should be careful of the friends we keep and roll with.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by folashade96(f): 7:09am
What am i even doing here?
1 Like
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by hungryboy(m): 7:13am
this is why i dont have friends.
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by achivs(m): 7:16am
chai painful sha
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Fxmanager(m): 7:16am
Okay.
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by klem93(m): 7:16am
What is his presence going to do there? Send him to heaven or what abeg make una free Davido after convicting him for what he knows nothing about una don’t start again with present and absent... who mark the register
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Benz4pimp(m): 7:20am
Is it Davido that will bury him?stupid post everywhere....
22 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by goldbim(f): 7:22am
The truth is life goes on with or without davido's presence at Tagbos's burial... He shared photo of himself enjoying the company of crown Prince of Edo state. The singer had a show in the state from where he is expected to travel to Sierra Leone for another concert....
Àll parties involved should move on though its never easy to lose a family member..the truth will reveal itself somehow!
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by hatchy: 7:29am
These guys were not really friends,they just know each other.
There is difference between a friend and someone you know,probably throu another friend.
Tagbo just wasted his life for nothing, drinking like a fool. His internal organs were damaged by the spirit he consumed like water that very evening trying to prove his strength and prowess with kids he ought to advice.
In no distant time he will fade away from the public and even his close family members since he was not married neither did he leave any legacy behind.
58 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Nbote(m): 7:35am
Wat is wrong with ppl sef.. Davido has reiterated he barely knew d guy and was only invited to d guy's birthday party... Does dat make dem friends?? He's dead and gone for heavens sakes. Are dey expecting Davido who dey accused of killing their broda to attend so as to prove his innocence or what?
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by nnamdiokere45(m): 7:39am
Nbote:my bro i no understand some pple self. dj olu wey b him man, he attended. tagbo na jst pesin him knw
18 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by looseweight: 12:10pm
Lolzzzz
We all need friends. He ought to send a Rep if he couldn't make it
IAMLOOSEWEIGHT
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Proffdada: 12:11pm
Abeg free this guy. He's paid with his friend's blood.
Yoruba adage goes: if the dog befriends a goat, he'll eat dung. Mind the friends you keep
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by fergusen(m): 12:11pm
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Drabeey(m): 12:11pm
is this matter not dying anytime soo?
na waa ooo.....
let it trend guys.
#AIM4AMBO2019
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:11pm
Since due to obvious reasons, I couldn't read the epistle, can someone summarize what was said?
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by NoFavors: 12:11pm
So? Must he be there?
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by moscobabs(m): 12:11pm
why must he be there? you want Anambra touts to kill me him?
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Badonasty(m): 12:12pm
Nollyzonenews:
A friend or "hanger on"?
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by passyhansome(m): 12:13pm
THAT'S LIFE, BE CAREFUL OF PEOPLE YOU CALL FRIENDS
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Bestman111(m): 12:13pm
If it were me, I won't attend too
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Kashbwoyjnr: 12:13pm
It's better he didn't attend, I know my igbo brothers. They will definitely attack him.
8 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by omooba969: 12:13pm
9ja ppl & shenanigans are like ...
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by masada: 12:13pm
gues dey probably don’t know each other like dat
probably drinking buddies
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by adeniyi3971(m): 12:13pm
Abeg make una free DAVIDO na...everybody masturbating on this DAVIDO issue.. Media sef carry say the guy mama get stoke..haba
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by tolexy007(m): 12:13pm
must he b there?
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by onadana: 12:13pm
Too much emotions. Their friendship was basically on the Tiquilla table...no hard feelings.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by SalamRushdie: 12:14pm
It wouldn't have been safe for the singer to turn up there in person but he could have at least sent some flowers cash and representative
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin by Guyman02: 12:16pm
His death is a warning to everyone, never engage in a dangerous game without insurance, now he can't use the Samsung Galaxy phone he was targeting for downing excess shots of strong alcohol tequila
