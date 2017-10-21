Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Absent At Tagbo Umeike’s Burial; Had A Royal Welcome In Benin (14900 Views)

The young man identified as Chigbo Umeike told Punch NG that his brother was buried yesterday in the absence of Davido and his representatives.



He also used the opportunity to debunk the notion that their mother had stroke due to Tagbo’s demise.



His words:



“My brother was buried on Friday and it is so sad that we have lost someone with a big heart. However, Davido was not present at the burial neither did he send a representative but at this point, we have no comment on that.”



“I would also like to use this medium to correct the notion that my mother has stroke because she doesn’t. We saw the report online but it is not true. The burial ceremony went well. I would miss my brother a lot because he had a big heart. He was not only my brother but a lot of people’s brother as well. Through my late brother, I have made a lot of friends turned brother and despite his death, I hope to still keep these wonderful people as my brothers. My sister in the UK came down for the burial. For now, we just finished burying my brother and we would want the dust to settle”.



While his friend was being buried in Anambra, Davido was busy enjoying royal welcome in Edo state. He shared photo of himself enjoying the company of crown Prince of Edo state. The singer had a show in the state from where he is expected to travel to Sierra Leone for another concert.





I really don't know why Davido didn't attend the funeral. could be because of personal or security reasons, only him can tell.



The guy has been buried, he should rest in peace. we should be careful of the friends we keep and roll with. 33 Likes 2 Shares

this is why i dont have friends. 53 Likes 2 Shares

chai painful sha

What is his presence going to do there? Send him to heaven or what abeg make una free Davido after convicting him for what he knows nothing about una don’t start again with present and absent... who mark the register 43 Likes 1 Share

Is it Davido that will bury him?stupid post everywhere.... 22 Likes

The truth is life goes on with or without davido's presence at Tagbos's burial... He shared photo of himself enjoying the company of crown Prince of Edo state. The singer had a show in the state from where he is expected to travel to Sierra Leone for another concert....

Àll parties involved should move on though its never easy to lose a family member..the truth will reveal itself somehow! 2 Likes

These guys were not really friends,they just know each other.

There is difference between a friend and someone you know,probably throu another friend.



Tagbo just wasted his life for nothing, drinking like a fool. His internal organs were damaged by the spirit he consumed like water that very evening trying to prove his strength and prowess with kids he ought to advice.



In no distant time he will fade away from the public and even his close family members since he was not married neither did he leave any legacy behind. 58 Likes 5 Shares

Wat is wrong with ppl sef.. Davido has reiterated he barely knew d guy and was only invited to d guy's birthday party... Does dat make dem friends?? He's dead and gone for heavens sakes. Are dey expecting Davido who dey accused of killing their broda to attend so as to prove his innocence or what? 35 Likes 1 Share

Wat is wrong with ppl sef.. Davido has reiterated he barely knew d guy and was only invited to d guy's birthday party... Does dat make dem friends?? He's dead and gone for heavens sakes. Are dey expecting Davido who dey accused of killing their broda to attend so as to prove his innocence or what? my bro i no understand some pple self. dj olu wey b him man, he attended. tagbo na jst pesin him knw my bro i no understand some pple self. dj olu wey b him man, he attended. tagbo na jst pesin him knw 18 Likes

We all need friends. He ought to send a Rep if he couldn't make it



Abeg free this guy. He's paid with his friend's blood.

Yoruba adage goes: if the dog befriends a goat, he'll eat dung. Mind the friends you keep 6 Likes 2 Shares

Since due to obvious reasons, I couldn't read the epistle, can someone summarize what was said?

So? Must he be there? 4 Likes

why must he be there? you want Anambra touts to kill me him? 6 Likes

THAT'S LIFE, BE CAREFUL OF PEOPLE YOU CALL FRIENDS 2 Likes 1 Share

If it were me, I won't attend too 6 Likes

It's better he didn't attend, I know my igbo brothers. They will definitely attack him. 8 Likes

gues dey probably don’t know each other like dat



probably drinking buddies 3 Likes 1 Share

Abeg make una free DAVIDO na...everybody masturbating on this DAVIDO issue.. Media sef carry say the guy mama get stoke..haba

must he b there? 3 Likes

Too much emotions. Their friendship was basically on the Tiquilla table...no hard feelings. 4 Likes

It wouldn't have been safe for the singer to turn up there in person but he could have at least sent some flowers cash and representative 2 Likes