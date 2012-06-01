₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by kobo123: 8:44am
Nollywood’s sexy charming and alluring beautiful twins Treasure & Tracy Daniels turns a year older today. The twins have starred in over 200 hundred movies in and outside the country making them one of the most sorth after actors for twin roles in the industry.
See photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-twins-tracy-treasure-celebrates-birthday-today-stunning-photos/
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by biacan(f): 8:45am
Awon bleachers
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by pyyxxaro: 8:49am
awon slay twins
.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by jupiterx(m): 8:51am
Over 200 movies indeed
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Jointhemiltons2(m): 9:10am
Nollywood actress n I've never seen dia movies
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by maxysmith(f): 9:12am
i love twins
Happy birthday to them
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by cassidy1996(m): 9:28am
Jointhemiltons2:seems you are new in the game
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Otuocha101(m): 11:27am
Fine girls with smelly otu, happy birthday dear
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Xbursta(m): 12:06pm
bleach gang
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Jointhemiltons2(m): 12:15pm
cassidy1996:Lol not really tho buh maybe I have, I really find it difficult to remember faces
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by beastofwestros(m): 12:23pm
cute
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Dharniel(m): 12:23pm
Twins are annoying and frustrating, especially the identical ones. If my wife gives birth to twins, I'll give one up for adoption...
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Raph01: 12:24pm
Congratulations!
Check my signature ASAP. I bet u'll love it.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Edoi(m): 12:24pm
.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:24pm
Ok.
I hope they married the same husband.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by IAMSASHY(f): 12:24pm
hv neva seen dem in movies
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by silasweb(m): 12:25pm
Beautiful twin sisters
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:25pm
kobo123:
Thank me later.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by dulux07(m): 12:26pm
Like, every female is now attached to nollywood
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by passyhansome(m): 12:26pm
I HAVEN'T SEEN THEIR MOVIE BEFORE, ARE THEY UPCOMING?
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Pidginwhisper: 12:27pm
Over 200 movies but we never see 1..Which kind movie cum be dat..abi the accumulation na from waka pass roles
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by kay29000(m): 12:27pm
They have starred in over 200 movies? Hmm! It is only in Nollywood such can happen. Even Robert Deniro that has been acting in Hollywood for 50 years hasn't appeared in 200 movies.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by VoltageDivida(m): 12:27pm
Sirheny007:Maybe you should go and married them.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:29pm
VoltageDivida:
Marry
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by emeijeh(m): 12:29pm
With the way they are
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by gozzlin: 12:31pm
Chai! Imagine having a 3some with these two, pure pleasure!
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by emerazz(m): 12:33pm
nawa tu dis NL guys o.. una gat no chill o.. so every fair person bleached
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by lilyheaven: 12:33pm
Jointhemiltons2:It is not ur fault o, that is not their real faces, I don't know them either, they have covered their faces with mud called makeup.
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by sirxbit(m): 12:33pm
Dharniel:Who be dis one
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Dharniel(m): 12:34pm
sirxbit:my opinion though...
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by Homeboiy(m): 12:34pm
Divided kingdom
|Re: Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos by dayleke(m): 12:38pm
AFI sort naa.....
