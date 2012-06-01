Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tracy & Treasure Daniels Celebrate Birthday Today With Stunning Photos (12100 Views)

See photos below....





Nollywood's sexy charming and alluring beautiful twins Treasure & Tracy Daniels turns a year older today. The twins have starred in over 200 hundred movies in and outside the country making them one of the most sorth after actors for twin roles in the industry.
See photos below....

Awon bleachers 23 Likes

awon slay twins



. awon slay twins 5 Likes

Over 200 movies indeed 8 Likes

Nollywood actress n I've never seen dia movies 73 Likes 4 Shares





Happy birthday to them i love twinsHappy birthday to them 2 Likes 1 Share

Nollywood actress n I've never seen dia movies seems you are new in the game seems you are new in the game 4 Likes 2 Shares

Fine girls with smelly otu, happy birthday dear 3 Likes 2 Shares

bleach gang 5 Likes

seems you are new in the game Lol not really tho buh maybe I have, I really find it difficult to remember faces Lol not really tho buh maybe I have, I really find it difficult to remember faces

cute

Twins are annoying and frustrating, especially the identical ones. If my wife gives birth to twins, I'll give one up for adoption...

Check my signature ASAP. I bet u'll love it.

I hope they married the same husband. Ok.I hope they married the same husband.

hv neva seen dem in movies hv neva seen dem in movies 6 Likes

Beautiful twin sisters

Nollywood’s sexy charming and alluring beautiful twins Treasure & Tracy Daniels turns a year older today. The twins have starred in over 200 hundred movies in and outside the country making them one of the most sorth sought after actors for twin roles in the industry.



See photos below....





Thank me later. Thank me later. 4 Likes

Like, every female is now attached to nollywood

I HAVEN'T SEEN THEIR MOVIE BEFORE, ARE THEY UPCOMING? 6 Likes

Over 200 movies but we never see 1..Which kind movie cum be dat..abi the accumulation na from waka pass roles 16 Likes 1 Share

They have starred in over 200 movies? Hmm! It is only in Nollywood such can happen. Even Robert Deniro that has been acting in Hollywood for 50 years hasn't appeared in 200 movies. 6 Likes

Ok. I hope they married the same husband. Maybe you should go and married them. Maybe you should go and married them. 1 Like

Maybe you should go and married them.

Marry Marry

going glowing, they will soon outshine our sun.



With the way they areglowing, they will soon outshine our sun. 7 Likes





Chai! Imagine having a 3some with these two, pure pleasure! Chai! Imagine having a 3some with these two, pure pleasure!

nawa tu dis NL guys o.. una gat no chill o.. so every fair person bleached 3 Likes

Lol not really tho buh maybe I have, I really find it difficult to remember faces It is not ur fault o, that is not their real faces, I don't know them either, they have covered their faces with mud called makeup. It is not ur fault o, that is not their real faces, I don't know them either, they have covered their faces with mud called makeup.

Twins are annoying and frustrating, especially the identical ones. If my wife gives birth to twins, I'll give one up for adoption... Who be dis one Who be dis one 2 Likes

Who be dis one my opinion though... my opinion though...

Divided kingdom