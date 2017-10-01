Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React (14648 Views)

Although, its unarguable that the duo have a competition, which is conventional.



A popular insta handle “Wizkidnews” known for handling latest stories and accomplishments if the starboy shared a video of him vibing for the camera, and Guess what?



Lawal Dimlaw spotted a “liked by Davidoofficial” Notification revealing that Davido liked the video! �



Should we say All is Well Between The Duo? Or Davido was Stalking And Boom! The involuntary click on the “like” button.



So, you see, the rivalry between Davido and Wizkid is relatively an over hyped outcome of the fans desperation for amusement.

We should now fry beans?

One can't like in peace again? haters take your time. 1 Like

Jobless people.. 7 Likes

Na to pick your own partner ooo, beef everywhere 1 Like

The kind things wey dey grace front page this days eh. dey sadden my heart.... My people love and cherish irrelevant things... Take a look at what's trending in Nigeria in google and compare it to that of other African countries and you see why my people are so myopic.... I no blame seun sha' he is only giving to the people what they like, its the only way to stay relevant and at the same time make more money. 2 Likes

Lol... Frog fans will be disappointed now wey im don like Wizkid video.

Cuz some people will run mad if she follow back.



What's this again. Common like people are going crazy. No wonder people like Beyoncé don't even follow a single person on Instagram.
Cuz some people will run mad if she follow back.

No wonder people like Beyoncé don't even follow a single person on Instagram.



Cuz some people will run mad if she follow back.



Just look atew! Me run mad because Queen B is following me? hia! Na memory loss I go get,infact die ontop the matter

Just look atew! Me run mad because Queen B is following me? hia! Na memory loss I go get,infact die ontop the matter

Controversy sells. Ask Jay Z and Nas.

Can we read something more educative and useful to our life on this platform. Of what good is Davidos reaction to whizkid video to me...Rubbish!!! 2 Likes

It is good for a 'Boy boy' to Like master's video, talking bout Davido & wizkid.



As e remain small make dem lock am him wan dey respect him elders....nice one tho

How did dey react WHEN MAN U LOST 1 Like

Why is Davido still singing song sef, His croaked voice like Average Male toad. 1 Like

Naija Can Celebrate Anything Even If It's A Dog As Long As It Bears The Tag Celebrity #bobrisky# #hushpuppi# . Die Ontop Wizkid And Davido When They've Made Their Moolah Already

Yes.. an d keep some for me

Please wizkid come and be my baby daddy! 1 Like

Thanks to our slow leaders

Stupid speculations and assumptions....forget what you see on the internet it will shock soo many of you to note that ffk/fayose and buhari are good friends. It will shock you to know that nnamdi KANU might be in aso rock enjoying life and laughing hard it will shock you to not that hushpuppi and phyno are best of friends....we only found out yesterday day rapper m.I paid Nas 17.5m just for collabo... It will shock you to not that wizkid and davido are in quilox drinking together... Don't take what you see on the internet serious it will make you hate the right people and make you love the wrong people 1 Like 1 Share