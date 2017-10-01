₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by bossmeek(m): 12:57pm
So, you see, the rivalry between Davido and Wizkid is relatively an over hyped outcome of the fans desperation for amusement.
Although, its unarguable that the duo have a competition, which is conventional.
A popular insta handle “Wizkidnews” known for handling latest stories and accomplishments if the starboy shared a video of him vibing for the camera, and Guess what?
Lawal Dimlaw spotted a “liked by Davidoofficial” Notification revealing that Davido liked the video! �
Should we say All is Well Between The Duo? Or Davido was Stalking And Boom! The involuntary click on the “like” button.
See Shots Below;
https://www.bossmeek.com.ng/2017/10/see-what-happened-immediately-after.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by bossmeek(m): 1:01pm
More screenshots...
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Temidayo9(m): 1:02pm
We should now fry beans?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Homeboiy(m): 1:03pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by DozieInc(m): 1:10pm
One can't like in peace again? haters take your time.
1 Like
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Donexy16(m): 1:13pm
Jobless people..
7 Likes
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by anuoluwapo884: 1:18pm
Suckers everywhere
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by bossmeek(m): 2:58pm
Na to pick your own partner ooo, beef everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by tstx(m): 3:17pm
The kind things wey dey grace front page this days eh. dey sadden my heart.... My people love and cherish irrelevant things... Take a look at what's trending in Nigeria in google and compare it to that of other African countries and you see why my people are so myopic.... I no blame seun sha' he is only giving to the people what they like, its the only way to stay relevant and at the same time make more money.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by kingxsamz(m): 3:17pm
Lol... Frog fans will be disappointed now wey im don like Wizkid video.
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by willi926(m): 3:22pm
wetin concern me. abeg any better gist apart from this?
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Rokia2(f): 3:31pm
No wonder people like Beyoncé don't even follow a single person on Instagram.
Cuz some people will run mad if she follow back.
What's this again. Common like people are going crazy.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by ElDaIllest(m): 3:34pm
Rokia2:Just look atew! Me run mad because Queen B is following me? hia! Na memory loss I go get,infact die ontop the matter
3 Likes
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Rokia2(f): 3:36pm
ElDaIllest:
Loolz
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by SlimBwoy: 4:21pm
Front page material
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by kingPhidel(m): 4:29pm
Where's the video? Which one is David and which one is wiz ?
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by kay29000(m): 4:29pm
Controversy sells. Ask Jay Z and Nas.
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Onbelivable(m): 4:30pm
Ok
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Offpoint: 4:31pm
make I fry pillow?
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by GreatMahmud: 4:31pm
Can we read something more educative and useful to our life on this platform. Of what good is Davidos reaction to whizkid video to me...Rubbish!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by JaneMafrodite(f): 4:31pm
It is good for a 'Boy boy' to Like master's video, talking bout Davido & wizkid.
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Bossontop(m): 4:31pm
As e remain small make dem lock am him wan dey respect him elders....nice one tho
4 Likes
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by oshe11(m): 4:31pm
How did dey react WHEN MAN U LOST
1 Like
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by joystickextend1(m): 4:32pm
okay seen
okay seen
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by JaneMafrodite(f): 4:32pm
Why is Davido still singing song sef, His croaked voice like Average Male toad.
1 Like
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Damdeyz(m): 4:32pm
Naija Can Celebrate Anything Even If It's A Dog As Long As It Bears The Tag Celebrity #bobrisky# #hushpuppi# . Die Ontop Wizkid And Davido When They've Made Their Moolah Already
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by tstx(m): 4:32pm
Temidayo9:Yes.. an d keep some for me
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by JaneMafrodite(f): 4:33pm
Please wizkid come and be my baby daddy!
1 Like
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by tstx(m): 4:33pm
Donexy16:Thanks to our slow leaders
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Factfinder1(f): 4:33pm
Stupid speculations and assumptions....forget what you see on the internet it will shock soo many of you to note that ffk/fayose and buhari are good friends. It will shock you to know that nnamdi KANU might be in aso rock enjoying life and laughing hard it will shock you to not that hushpuppi and phyno are best of friends....we only found out yesterday day rapper m.I paid Nas 17.5m just for collabo... It will shock you to not that wizkid and davido are in quilox drinking together... Don't take what you see on the internet serious it will make you hate the right people and make you love the wrong people
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido 'Liked' Wizkid's Video On Instagram, Fans React by Obaf1(m): 4:33pm
oda ju
