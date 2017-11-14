₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by cheapgoal: 4:09pm
Ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup, Argentine Football Association ( AFA ) has reported that La Albiceleste will start their preparation for next summer's Mundial with a prominent exhibition against Russia and Super Eagles with the two games coming up in Russia.
The friendly clash against the three-time African champions is billed for November 14 and will be played at FC Krasnodar stadium which has an estimated capacity of 34,291.
However, as at now the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to officially announce the new development
Super Eagles has faced the South American giants in four of the five World Cups Nigeria have participated in since 1994, losing on each occasion, an odd goal inspired by Diego Maradona to Claudio Caniggia beating Nigeria 2-1 with Samson Siasia scoring Super Eagles lone goal and Gabriel Batistuta 63 minute goal in Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup gives the Argentines another sweet triumph over Super Eagles
In South Africa, Gabriel Heinze's 6th-minute headed goal ended up being the winner in their group opener against Nigeria, while Ahmed Musa brace sees Super Eagles to a 3-2 loss to the two-time World-Cup holders at Estádio Beira-Rio.
Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a 4-1 win over the La Albiceleste in a friendly match played in Abuja in 2011, which proves to be the only win the African side had against the South American giant.
Source: http://cheapgoals.com/breaking-super-eagle-to-face-argentina-in-november/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by cheapgoal: 7:42pm
NFF just update am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Austindark(m): 8:11pm
Argentina will like that. They have been waiting for opportunities to meet Nigeria again after their humiliation at Abuja.
Aggregate is still 5:4 Nigeria leading.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Boyooosa(m): 8:11pm
Good to hear this. Securing this kind of match will give them accurate assessment. Wish them best of luck!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by NwaAmaikpe: 8:12pm
It's a sure lose for Nigeria.
Nigerian footballers have the worst form of inferiority complex.
Rather than attack, dribble or defend...they'd be jostling for the camera to catch them next to Messi.
So they can enlarge the photographs and intimidate the rest of us on Social Media.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by felaliveson: 8:12pm
I don't know why people just like embarrassing our country... Benin Republic, Niger, Togo dey we no call them for friendly match.
Why r we looking for Argentina trouble NFF wan disgrace themselves before world cup starts
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Harmored(m): 8:12pm
make unah do juju for this guy o, if not
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by CannyBrainy: 8:13pm
Go make us proud guys. Russia here we come!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by bellazz(m): 8:13pm
we go show them the stuff we made of
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Tolulopefinest(m): 8:13pm
Anticipating mode
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by CannyBrainy: 8:13pm
felaliveson:for Ball
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Ayo4251(m): 8:13pm
Shey with the present squad ...well...they should just work more on the midfield..
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by timilehin007(m): 8:14pm
Nigeria will surprisingly win by 3:1 I've seen this before the announcement that means it's going to happen...since around August
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by maxiuc(m): 8:14pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Allee90: 8:14pm
My only fear is Messi
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by ipobarecriminals: 8:15pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Rexsul: 8:15pm
I see Nigeria winning by 3 goals to 1......brace from Moses
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Dutchey(m): 8:15pm
heavens knw am an Argentine that day.....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by meforyou1(m): 8:16pm
Allee90:it's a friendly match naa
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by angelanto8(f): 8:16pm
My love messi,una go chop am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Gulderbottle85: 8:17pm
Messi never talk wetin he Dey find for Enyeama body
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by sidieladaniel: 8:17pm
naso but them go still lose. :'
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by M2dX(m): 8:17pm
Nigeria 3:0Argentina
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by obo389(m): 8:17pm
Wow
Another round of ass whooping
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by SAMTOBIJU(m): 8:17pm
Good development. Super Eagles, go make us proud
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Rexsul: 8:17pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by AnonyNymous(m): 8:18pm
Means Argentina and Nigeria are not in the same group
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by naptu2: 8:19pm
cheapgoal:
You didn't mention the draw at the Confederations Cup in 1995.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSUcxoHMXoU
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by hemartins(m): 8:19pm
angelanto8:
Messi isn't your love. Go look for someone else.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by candlewax: 8:19pm
every gambler gonna lose this week, say Amen to that
Augustap
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by karzyharsky(m): 8:19pm
nice move
|Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by mcayomind(m): 8:20pm
meanwhile, somewhere in akotogbo..
