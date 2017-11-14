₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,196 members, 3,866,684 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 09:13 PM

Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 (5327 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by cheapgoal: 4:09pm
Ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup, Argentine Football Association ( AFA ) has reported that La Albiceleste will start their preparation for next summer's Mundial with a prominent exhibition against Russia and  Super Eagles with the two games coming up in Russia.

The friendly clash against the three-time African champions is billed for November 14 and will be played at FC Krasnodar stadium which has an estimated capacity of 34,291.

However, as at now the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to officially announce the new development

Super Eagles has faced the South American giants in four of the five World Cups Nigeria have participated in since 1994, losing on each occasion, an odd goal inspired by Diego Maradona to Claudio Caniggia beating Nigeria 2-1 with Samson Siasia scoring Super Eagles lone goal and Gabriel Batistuta 63 minute goal in Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup gives the Argentines another sweet triumph over Super Eagles

In South Africa, Gabriel Heinze's 6th-minute headed goal ended up being the winner in their group opener against Nigeria, while Ahmed Musa brace sees Super Eagles to a 3-2 loss to the two-time World-Cup holders at Estádio Beira-Rio.

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a 4-1 win over the La Albiceleste in a friendly match played in Abuja in 2011, which proves to be the only win the African side had against the South American giant.

Source: http://cheapgoals.com/breaking-super-eagle-to-face-argentina-in-november/

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by cheapgoal: 7:42pm
NFF just update am

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Austindark(m): 8:11pm
Argentina will like that. They have been waiting for opportunities to meet Nigeria again after their humiliation at Abuja.

Aggregate is still 5:4 Nigeria leading.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Boyooosa(m): 8:11pm
Good to hear this. Securing this kind of match will give them accurate assessment. Wish them best of luck!

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by NwaAmaikpe: 8:12pm
shocked

It's a sure lose for Nigeria.

Nigerian footballers have the worst form of inferiority complex.

Rather than attack, dribble or defend...they'd be jostling for the camera to catch them next to Messi.

So they can enlarge the photographs and intimidate the rest of us on Social Media.

24 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by felaliveson: 8:12pm
I don't know why people just like embarrassing our country... Benin Republic, Niger, Togo dey we no call them for friendly match.

Why r we looking for Argentina trouble NFF wan disgrace themselves before world cup starts




.

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Harmored(m): 8:12pm
cheesy make unah do juju for this guy o, if not sad

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by CannyBrainy: 8:13pm
Go make us proud guys. Russia here we come!

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by bellazz(m): 8:13pm
we go show them the stuff we made of

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Tolulopefinest(m): 8:13pm
Anticipating mode smiley
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by CannyBrainy: 8:13pm
felaliveson:
B
for Ball

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Ayo4251(m): 8:13pm
Shey with the present squad undecided...well...they should just work more on the midfield..
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by timilehin007(m): 8:14pm
Nigeria will surprisingly win by 3:1 I've seen this before the announcement that means it's going to happen...since around August

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by maxiuc(m): 8:14pm
angry
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Allee90: 8:14pm
My only fear is Messi

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by ipobarecriminals: 8:15pm
cool
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Rexsul: 8:15pm
I see Nigeria winning by 3 goals to 1......brace from Moses cool
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Dutchey(m): 8:15pm
heavens knw am an Argentine that day.....

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by meforyou1(m): 8:16pm
Allee90:
My only fear is Messi
it's a friendly match naa
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by angelanto8(f): 8:16pm
My love messi,una go chop am

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Gulderbottle85: 8:17pm
Messi never talk wetin he Dey find for Enyeama body
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by sidieladaniel: 8:17pm
naso but them go still lose. :'
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by M2dX(m): 8:17pm
grin Nigeria 3:0Argentina
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by obo389(m): 8:17pm
Wow shocked
Another round of ass whooping grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by SAMTOBIJU(m): 8:17pm
Good development. Super Eagles, go make us proud
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by Rexsul: 8:17pm
.
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by AnonyNymous(m): 8:18pm
Means Argentina and Nigeria are not in the same group cry cry
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by naptu2: 8:19pm
cheapgoal:
Ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup, Argentine Football Association ( AFA ) has reported that La Albiceleste will start their preparation for next summer's Mundial with a prominent exhibition against Russia and  Super Eagles with the two games coming up in Russia.

The friendly clash against the three-time African champions is billed for November 14 and will be played at FC Krasnodar stadium which has an estimated capacity of 34,291.

However, as at now the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to officially announce the new development

Super Eagles has faced the South American giants in four of the five World Cups Nigeria have participated in since 1994, losing on each occasion, an odd goal inspired by Diego Maradona to Claudio Caniggia beating Nigeria 2-1 with Samson Siasia scoring Super Eagles lone goal and Gabriel Batistuta 63 minute goal in Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup gives the Argentines another sweet triumph over Super Eagles

In South Africa, Gabriel Heinze's 6th-minute headed goal ended up being the winner in their group opener against Nigeria, while Ahmed Musa brace sees Super Eagles to a 3-2 loss to the two-time World-Cup holders at Estádio Beira-Rio.

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a 4-1 win over the La Albiceleste in a friendly match played in Abuja in 2011, which proves to be the only win the African side had against the South American giant.

Source: http://cheapgoals.com/breaking-super-eagle-to-face-argentina-in-november/


You didn't mention the draw at the Confederations Cup in 1995.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSUcxoHMXoU

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by hemartins(m): 8:19pm
angelanto8:
My love messi,una go chop am

Messi isn't your love. Go look for someone else.

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by candlewax: 8:19pm
every gambler gonna lose this week, say Amen to that

Augustap
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by karzyharsky(m): 8:19pm
nice move
Re: Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 by mcayomind(m): 8:20pm
meanwhile, somewhere in akotogbo..

(0) (1) (Reply)

Amos Adamu Faces Another FIFA Ban And Fine / Brazil Vs Chile: [3 - 0] @ World Cup 2010 / Nigerian Football Not Being Promoted Well By Local Media – Dikko

Viewing this topic: elantraceey(f), saintneo(m), gbemmy2k10(m), exe0(m), emblem2d(m), mmsen, Ayobolz, modestypii(m), henchamb(m), jibikunle, Dayvhid(m), youngvikthor(m), spotty232(m), khellany, Tstone1(m), jieta, fils1(m), joxiri, RICKYMARIO(m), Teewhy2, Gozbrown, okeythaone, Heanry(m), zicky(m), alandiara, Ladyjumong(f), freeze200(m), 1bunne4lif(m), olujastro, Hadeya(m), abbey086(m), paste007(m), Laysmt001(m), Kelvinemmy81, kenny1911, oyomedic, tamethem(m), unlimitednaija(m), Godsaves18(m), gloriousprogidy(m), aro1(m), chibwike(m), sogodihno, Okeke1274(m), lucialuv1(f), Dynatress700, faithfuldon7(m), Benosky011(m), Oluwasegunbash(m), Davidatita, shegzieflex, Beno3, yhemsy62(m), esaias1(m), solja01(m), adewex(m), Stanlyag(m), Legacyltd, ibroh22(m), Prectega(m), fejikudz(m), secretsuccess, akwarandu(m), Gideonmi(m), ifeo(f), Jephyard(m), newguy1(m), gabby02, gentle136(m), okeladey20, evansjeff(m), swiz123(m), Temilayhor(m) and 80 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.