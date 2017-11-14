Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Argentina: International Friendly, On November 14, 2017 (5327 Views)

The friendly clash against the three-time African champions is billed for November 14 and will be played at FC Krasnodar stadium which has an estimated capacity of 34,291.



However, as at now the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to officially announce the new development



Super Eagles has faced the South American giants in four of the five World Cups Nigeria have participated in since 1994, losing on each occasion, an odd goal inspired by Diego Maradona to Claudio Caniggia beating Nigeria 2-1 with Samson Siasia scoring Super Eagles lone goal and Gabriel Batistuta 63 minute goal in Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup gives the Argentines another sweet triumph over Super Eagles



In South Africa, Gabriel Heinze's 6th-minute headed goal ended up being the winner in their group opener against Nigeria, while Ahmed Musa brace sees Super Eagles to a 3-2 loss to the two-time World-Cup holders at Estádio Beira-Rio.



Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded a 4-1 win over the La Albiceleste in a friendly match played in Abuja in 2011, which proves to be the only win the African side had against the South American giant.



NFF just update am

Argentina will like that. They have been waiting for opportunities to meet Nigeria again after their humiliation at Abuja.



Aggregate is still 5:4 Nigeria leading. 1 Like

Good to hear this. Securing this kind of match will give them accurate assessment. Wish them best of luck! 6 Likes





It's a sure lose for Nigeria.



Nigerian footballers have the worst form of inferiority complex.



Rather than attack, dribble or defend...they'd be jostling for the camera to catch them next to Messi.



So they can enlarge the photographs and intimidate the rest of us on Social Media. It's a sure lose for Nigeria.Nigerian footballers have the worst form of inferiority complex.Rather than attack, dribble or defend...they'd be jostling for the camera to catch them next to Messi.So they can enlarge the photographs and intimidate the rest of us on Social Media. 24 Likes 4 Shares





Why r we looking for Argentina trouble NFF wan disgrace themselves before world cup starts









. I don't know why people just like embarrassing our country... Benin Republic, Niger, Togo dey we no call them for friendly match.Why r we looking for Argentina troubleNFF wan disgrace themselves before world cup starts 3 Likes

make unah do juju for this guy o, if not make unah do juju for this guy o, if not 5 Likes

Go make us proud guys. Russia here we come! 2 Likes

we go show them the stuff we made of 4 Likes

Anticipating mode

felaliveson:

B for Ball for Ball 2 Likes

...well...they should just work more on the midfield.. Shey with the present squad...well...they should just work more on the midfield..

Nigeria will surprisingly win by 3:1 I've seen this before the announcement that means it's going to happen...since around August 4 Likes

My only fear is Messi 2 Likes

I see Nigeria winning by 3 goals to 1......brace from Moses

heavens knw am an Argentine that day..... 1 Like

Allee90:

My only fear is Messi it's a friendly match naa it's a friendly match naa

My love messi,una go chop am 1 Like

Messi never talk wetin he Dey find for Enyeama body

naso but them go still lose. :'

Nigeria 3:0Argentina Nigeria 3:0Argentina



Another round of ass whooping WowAnother round of ass whooping 2 Likes

Good development. Super Eagles, go make us proud

.

Means Argentina and Nigeria are not in the same group

cheapgoal:

You didn't mention the draw at the Confederations Cup in 1995.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSUcxoHMXoU You didn't mention the draw at the Confederations Cup in 1995. 3 Likes

angelanto8:

My love messi,una go chop am

Messi isn't your love. Go look for someone else. Messi isn't your love. Go look for someone else. 2 Likes

every gambler gonna lose this week, say Amen to that



Augustap

nice move