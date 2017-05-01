₦airaland Forum

UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:18pm On Oct 21
TWO best graduates, male and female and two worst graduates, male and female in the 2016/2017 academic sessions of the University of Ilorin, have been awarded scholarships to study in Oxford, United Kingdom.

The announcement, made by the registrar of the university, Mr Emmanuel Obafemi, at the second day of the 33rd convocation of the university on Saturday, was greeted by loud ovation at the event.

The registrar said that the cumulative grade performance aggregate (CGPA) determined the beneficiaries.

The scholarship awards were presented to the graduates by an international scholar, chair and founder of Excellence in Education Programme, Oxford, UK, Professor Chris Imafidon,

Imafidon, who had argued, while delivering the 33rd convocation lecture of the university, entitled, The Genius in You, said there was no worst graduates, but rather, the country was blessed with human resources, and he planned to turn them all to geniuses.

Speaking on the dwindling fortune of the education sector at the event, President Muhammad Buhari, represented by the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdulrasheed Abubakar, said he had directed the Minister of Education to convene a summit to tackle key problems of the sector.

He said the meeting would be convened within the next few weeks, and would be attended by all his cabinet members, added that it would aim to restore education to its lead role of human development game-changer.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/2-best-2-worst-unilorin-graduates-receive-scholarship/


Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by TheHistorian(m): 9:15pm
Blessing in Disguise?

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by flinkthem(m): 9:15pm
Hmm

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by obitee69(m): 9:15pm
angry
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by nosike3(m): 9:15pm
First to commentus!

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Biggty(m): 9:16pm
Just passing by
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Architectkene: 9:16pm
Lol

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by cstr1000: 9:16pm
Let me copy somebody.
''Destiny is all''.

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:16pm
Hallelujah
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by modelmike7(m): 9:16pm
interesting
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by jaxmand: 9:16pm
Hmmmm
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Asianguy: 9:17pm
Worst me
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by blessedweapon(m): 9:17pm
Interesting
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Fididiguy(m): 9:17pm
Seriously, na so e dey start oo.

Imagine you are meant to be last and you cheated and bribed your way out of it, and you found out this destiny changing award just missed you.

You feel like Oga can you come again.. Is the award going to be yearly or not��

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by nrexzy(m): 9:17pm
Oya market don open excuse to get - 0.001CGPA

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by 9jvirgin(m): 9:18pm
How can a worst graduating student get scholarship? Do these people understand the meaning and essence of scholarship?

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Egein(m): 9:18pm
I need to enrol my kids in this school, and compel them to fail in flying colors. If there's a Third Class Lower, they should aim for it.

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by thesolutions: 9:18pm
This night?
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Nairastake: 9:18pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:18pm
My Alma mater, they proud of me

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Ranchhoddas(m): 9:19pm
Students go begin hustle for last be that ooo?
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by chyy5(m): 9:19pm
O boy men go dey chase 0.001 cgpa to get scholarship now
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Evergreen4(m): 9:19pm
nosike3:
First to commentus!
who dash you first to commentus, try again next time. Good luck
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by ERF: 9:19pm
When God is involved, Protocols are BROKEN...And History is made..

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by soldierboi16(m): 9:19pm
At least they tried nt like uniosun dat gave the best graduating students plates naira

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by soldierboi16(m): 9:20pm
At least they tried nt like uniosun dat gave the best graduating students wall clock

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by desreek9(f): 9:21pm
this is more like encouraging failure for pete's sake
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by deanmartins(m): 9:21pm
Nice, good deed professor
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by timay(m): 9:21pm
i smell a social experiment

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by michaelisaiah: 9:21pm
Wonders never end
Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by GeneralOjukwu: 9:22pm
1st time in history that failure is a great thing

Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by ttmacoy: 9:22pm
I don’t get this story, when he says granted scholarships to Oxford does that come with admission or will they have to apply separately?

If separately then how does he expect the worst performing student to gain admission to Oxford?


DrholuwaTOBI:


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/2-best-2-worst-unilorin-graduates-receive-scholarship/


