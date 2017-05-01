TWO best graduates, male and female and two worst graduates, male and female in the 2016/2017 academic sessions of the University of Ilorin, have been awarded scholarships to study in Oxford, United Kingdom.



The announcement, made by the registrar of the university, Mr Emmanuel Obafemi, at the second day of the 33rd convocation of the university on Saturday, was greeted by loud ovation at the event.



The registrar said that the cumulative grade performance aggregate (CGPA) determined the beneficiaries.



The scholarship awards were presented to the graduates by an international scholar, chair and founder of Excellence in Education Programme, Oxford, UK, Professor Chris Imafidon,



Imafidon, who had argued, while delivering the 33rd convocation lecture of the university, entitled, The Genius in You, said there was no worst graduates, but rather, the country was blessed with human resources, and he planned to turn them all to geniuses.



Speaking on the dwindling fortune of the education sector at the event, President Muhammad Buhari, represented by the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdulrasheed Abubakar, said he had directed the Minister of Education to convene a summit to tackle key problems of the sector.



He said the meeting would be convened within the next few weeks, and would be attended by all his cabinet members, added that it would aim to restore education to its lead role of human development game-changer.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/2-best-2-worst-unilorin-graduates-receive-scholarship/





