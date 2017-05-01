₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,171 members, 3,870,466 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK (16828 Views)
|UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:18pm On Oct 21
TWO best graduates, male and female and two worst graduates, male and female in the 2016/2017 academic sessions of the University of Ilorin, have been awarded scholarships to study in Oxford, United Kingdom.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/2-best-2-worst-unilorin-graduates-receive-scholarship/
3 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by TheHistorian(m): 9:15pm
Blessing in Disguise?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by flinkthem(m): 9:15pm
Hmm
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by obitee69(m): 9:15pm
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by nosike3(m): 9:15pm
First to commentus!
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Biggty(m): 9:16pm
Just passing by
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Architectkene: 9:16pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by cstr1000: 9:16pm
Let me copy somebody.
''Destiny is all''.
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:16pm
Hallelujah
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by modelmike7(m): 9:16pm
interesting
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by jaxmand: 9:16pm
Hmmmm
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Asianguy: 9:17pm
Worst me
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by blessedweapon(m): 9:17pm
Interesting
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Fididiguy(m): 9:17pm
Seriously, na so e dey start oo.
Imagine you are meant to be last and you cheated and bribed your way out of it, and you found out this destiny changing award just missed you.
You feel like Oga can you come again.. Is the award going to be yearly or not��
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by nrexzy(m): 9:17pm
Oya market don open excuse to get - 0.001CGPA
6 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by 9jvirgin(m): 9:18pm
How can a worst graduating student get scholarship? Do these people understand the meaning and essence of scholarship?
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Egein(m): 9:18pm
I need to enrol my kids in this school, and compel them to fail in flying colors. If there's a Third Class Lower, they should aim for it.
10 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by thesolutions: 9:18pm
This night?
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Nairastake: 9:18pm
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:18pm
My Alma mater, they proud of me
2 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Ranchhoddas(m): 9:19pm
Students go begin hustle for last be that ooo?
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by chyy5(m): 9:19pm
O boy men go dey chase 0.001 cgpa to get scholarship now
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by Evergreen4(m): 9:19pm
nosike3:who dash you first to commentus, try again next time. Good luck
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by ERF: 9:19pm
When God is involved, Protocols are BROKEN...And History is made..
8 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by soldierboi16(m): 9:19pm
At least they tried nt like uniosun dat gave the best graduating students plates naira
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by soldierboi16(m): 9:20pm
At least they tried nt like uniosun dat gave the best graduating students wall clock
3 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by desreek9(f): 9:21pm
this is more like encouraging failure for pete's sake
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by deanmartins(m): 9:21pm
Nice, good deed professor
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by timay(m): 9:21pm
i smell a social experiment
2 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by michaelisaiah: 9:21pm
Wonders never end
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by GeneralOjukwu: 9:22pm
1st time in history that failure is a great thing
5 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Worst & Best Graduating Students Get Scholarship To Study In Oxford, UK by ttmacoy: 9:22pm
I don’t get this story, when he says granted scholarships to Oxford does that come with admission or will they have to apply separately?
If separately then how does he expect the worst performing student to gain admission to Oxford?
DrholuwaTOBI:
3 Likes
Unilag Dli Form / NECO Releases 2017 June/july Results / “JAMB Used Wrong Software For 2016”
Viewing this topic: davismiles(m), desreek9(f), personal59(m), miftpulse, OLamylove, oluwashola4me(m), fernandez1(m), BenKhalifa95, makemesmile16, Habiz(m), samaro9(m), micwills007(m), Docphil, jdtrends(m), williamsfred, habash, hezy4real01(m), yusscity(m), bidoublegie(m), Lexusgs430, adeleke5157, Chukwu94, payepoppin(m), orimo2007(m), Adexvicky(f), queency1(f), Marineetyon(m), Harkindeylee(m), Metrofox(m), Sassyp(m), latino91(m), Michael004, Jaspermite, Cmanforall, Oluwamarc(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18