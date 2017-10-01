₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,196 members, 3,866,684 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 09:13 PM
|Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by argob44(f): 5:19pm
Yesterday, AsbGistNigeria posted that Salvation Ministries' Pastor David Ibiyeomi acquired a private jet to mark his 55th birthday today, it seems its all false after all.
A Facebook user who happens to be a professional photographer and video director has called us out after seeing our post. He claimed its a photoshopped as he shared the original photo of the jet.
Well, if its actually false, I guess the Lord is calling the ministry to have a private jet.
http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/salvation-ministries-private-jet-photoshopped.html
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by hopefulLandlord: 5:25pm
ewoo
4 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by anuoluwapo884: 5:26pm
Are you serious
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Daeylar(f): 5:33pm
hopefulLandlord:
Lol this is funny
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by sinaj(f): 5:33pm
And people were insulting the pastor nd the church blindly
Smh! Lord have mercy on us.
14 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by SeniorZato(m): 8:35pm
Did i make FTC
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by YelloweWest: 8:35pm
It's not photoshopped nor is it a reality.
Their members say it's a "vision" for the near future.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by felaliveson: 8:35pm
Don't be deceive, d pastor owns d private jet.. it's just a before and after d printing on d jet was done
.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by cinoedhunter: 8:36pm
That's one stupid things Abt the so called tithe and offering haters.... anything Abt man of God... they will become wise and start running their mouth...
There is more the things of God that humans can never understand
8 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Oyindidi(f): 8:36pm
hopefulLandlord:After all your bashing the Pastor is Innocent.
2 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Promismike(m): 8:36pm
Ok
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by descrisom(m): 8:36pm
I know before...church started their own stunt
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by GreatDreams: 8:37pm
.....but Wetin concern u? Is it ur money? Ur jet ? Ur Pastor ? Ur donation ?
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by ikdaddy01(m): 8:37pm
h
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by candlewax: 8:37pm
salvation ministry is wealthy but i dont think they can afford a PJ. atleast for now. he is busy bragging of the 100million he once donated
Augustap
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by femo122: 8:37pm
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by d4gmail: 8:38pm
LOL
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by gilgal7(f): 8:38pm
SeniorZato:Nope you made MTC meaning mumu to comment.. who FTC help... ?
3 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by NwaAmaikpe: 8:38pm
With all these pastors owning Private jets...
I'm sure Apostle Suleiman is having ideas and sleepless nights.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Boyooosa(m): 8:38pm
sinaj:Did u join them too?
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by pweshboi(m): 8:39pm
hmmm
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Guyman02: 8:40pm
If you fell for the Fake News click Like but if you waited for confirmation of the news click Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by obinna58(m): 8:40pm
I blame the devil
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by dannytoe(m): 8:42pm
I hope the offering used in buying the jet was also photoshoped.
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by obinna58(m): 8:42pm
Oyindidi:Oh really?
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by mhizmeme: 8:42pm
I don't know why Christians rush to insult churches and men of God. can the Muslims do that? NO. we should all be guided.
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Pilot4Airbus(m): 8:42pm
Atheist wannabes will look for another excuse to justify their previous stupidity.
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by bayocanny: 8:42pm
"Facebook user" , his he/she public Relation officer of the pastor...let the pastor himself comes out to debunk the rumour.
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by U2077(m): 8:43pm
9ja has got no chill
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by Chiboyz40(m): 8:43pm
[quote author=felaliveson post=61647075]Don't be deceive, d pastor owns d private jet.. it's just a before and after d printing on d jet was done
All I can say is "SORRY 4 U"
|Re: Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User by hezy4real01(m): 8:43pm
Chai again oooooo lol
