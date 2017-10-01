Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Salvation Ministries Private Jet Was Photoshopped - Facebook User (6126 Views)

A Facebook user who happens to be a professional photographer and video director has called us out after seeing our post. He claimed its a photoshopped as he shared the original photo of the jet.



Well, if its actually false, I guess the Lord is calling the ministry to have a private jet.



Are you serious

Lol this is funny



Lol this is funny





Smh! Lord have mercy on us. And people were insulting the pastor nd the church blindly

It's not photoshopped nor is it a reality.



Their members say it's a "vision" for the near future.

Don't be deceive, d pastor owns d private jet.. it's just a before and after d printing on d jet was done









.



There is more the things of God that humans can never understand That's one stupid things Abt the so called tithe and offering haters.... anything Abt man of God... they will become wise and start running their mouth...

hopefulLandlord:

After all your bashing the Pastor is Innocent.

I know before...church started their own stunt

.....but Wetin concern u? Is it ur money? Ur jet ? Ur Pastor ? Ur donation ? 1 Like

salvation ministry is wealthy but i dont think they can afford a PJ. atleast for now. he is busy bragging of the 100million he once donated



Nope you made MTC meaning mumu to comment.. who FTC help... ?





With all these pastors owning Private jets...



With all these pastors owning Private jets...
I'm sure Apostle Suleiman is having ideas and sleepless nights.

And people were insulting the pastor nd the church blindly



Smh! Lord have mercy on us. Did u join them too? Did u join them too?

If you fell for the Fake News click Like but if you waited for confirmation of the news click Share

I blame the devil

I hope the offering used in buying the jet was also photoshoped.

After all your bashing the Pastor is Innocent. Oh really? Oh really?

I don't know why Christians rush to insult churches and men of God. can the Muslims do that? NO. we should all be guided. 1 Like

Atheist wannabes will look for another excuse to justify their previous stupidity.

"Facebook user" , his he/she public Relation officer of the pastor...let the pastor himself comes out to debunk the rumour.

9ja has got no chill

[quote author=felaliveson post=61647075]Don't be deceive, d pastor owns d private jet.. it's just a before and after d printing on d jet was done



All I can say is "SORRY 4 U"