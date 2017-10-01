



Source; An HIV positive man, Wasiu from Ondo town, Ondo state has accused the residents/ users of a house located in the far bush after Oke-nla, Oke-bola Street, along Abusoro, Ondo Town of defrauding him of over N4,000,000. The man whose wife and son were also said to be HIV positive revealed that the residents of the house promised to help the family cure the disease."One day I suddenly saw a recharge card pin of one thousand five hundred Naira on my phone as text message. Not quite long, an old man called me that the message was sent to me by mistake and pleaded with me to resend the pin back to him. And immediately, I resent the recharge pin back to him.Consequent upon this, the man called me back to thank me, but at the peak of our conversation, he told me there was a disease in my body which he would help me cure. I opened up to him that I am HIV positive. That was how the matter begun..."Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/hiv-positive-man-accuses-residents-fetish-house-defrauding-n4m-photos.html 2 Likes