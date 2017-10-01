₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Angelanest: 8:01pm On Oct 21
An HIV positive man, Wasiu from Ondo town, Ondo state has accused the residents/ users of a house located in the far bush after Oke-nla, Oke-bola Street, along Abusoro, Ondo Town of defrauding him of over N4,000,000. The man whose wife and son were also said to be HIV positive revealed that the residents of the house promised to help the family cure the disease.
"One day I suddenly saw a recharge card pin of one thousand five hundred Naira on my phone as text message. Not quite long, an old man called me that the message was sent to me by mistake and pleaded with me to resend the pin back to him. And immediately, I resent the recharge pin back to him.
Consequent upon this, the man called me back to thank me, but at the peak of our conversation, he told me there was a disease in my body which he would help me cure. I opened up to him that I am HIV positive. That was how the matter begun..."
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Angelanest: 8:01pm On Oct 21
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by bamdly(m): 8:02pm On Oct 21
Haba Hope say No Be 4 million 4 Hiv Cure wey Oyinbo neva finished
Haba Hope say No Be 4 million 4 Hiv Cure wey Oyinbo neva finished
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by candlewax: 8:05pm On Oct 21
HIV is not a death sentence and if you happen to fall in this category just stick to your prescription from a Doc, not some herbal shiit, thats suicidal, though i can understand the desperation but you gotta chill maan！
Augustap, what do you think
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by candlewax: 8:08pm On Oct 21
reason masturbation is safer, no heartbreak, no upkeeps, no dramas, just you and your hand
cc Augustap
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by klem93(m): 8:25pm On Oct 21
When I heard this story on radio I just concluded that the man is very stupid believing that there is a fetish cure for HIV
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by JideAmuGiaka: 8:41pm On Oct 21
"...Consequent upon this, the man called me back to thank me, but at the peak of our conversation, he told me there was a disease in my body which he would help me cure. I opened up to him that I am HIV positive. That was how the matter begun..."
OGA somebody that knows your health condition gave him every info about you, the recharge card "mistakingly" sent to you was just to establish conversation with you. If at your age you don't know that a herbalist cannot cure HIV, I can't help your SOLUTION.
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by policy12: 8:56pm On Oct 21
..nd ppu still patronise ds kind of human?
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by DanielsParker: 9:43pm On Oct 21
Firstly, the recharge card wasn't a mistake.
Secondly, The act was done by someone that knows him and his family's health issues.
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by gaeul(f): 9:43pm On Oct 21
hmmmm
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by itsIYKE(m): 9:43pm On Oct 21
Yoruba people too like dirty things!!!!.....tufiakwayee!!!
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by kay29000(m): 9:43pm On Oct 21
The same format was almost used on me last year...once the old man called and said i should send the recharge card back and started blabbing about being able to cure any illness or make someone rich, i cut the line.
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by brunofarad(m): 9:44pm On Oct 21
Na wah
The bible said
My people die for lack of knowledge
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by stonemasonn: 9:44pm On Oct 21
Charlatans everywhere.
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Iseoluwani: 9:45pm On Oct 21
This man is mumuish
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Dutchey(m): 9:46pm On Oct 21
this ondo people sha, they can scam like....if u see dem youths, wire-wire be their profession
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Atiku2019: 9:47pm On Oct 21
ARV Drugs is free n
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by kingthreat(m): 9:47pm On Oct 21
Chei this HIV scare thing sef. I wish condom felt like skin to skin. HIV will reduce drastically
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by pythonkid(m): 9:47pm On Oct 21
Very sad
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:48pm On Oct 21
stupidity runs in that man brain so 4m, u will heal hiv. i won't be confused if they jazz d mumu
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by AlexCk: 9:49pm On Oct 21
Lol.
U got punk'd sire
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Burger01(m): 9:49pm On Oct 21
Very gullible man. Smh
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Houseofglam7(f): 9:49pm On Oct 21
Which kind wahala be dis
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Whoeppme(m): 9:50pm On Oct 21
Ondo again.. ??
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by skulgen: 9:52pm On Oct 21
A man tht needs help can do anything
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Danelo(m): 9:52pm On Oct 21
Latest arrival.
Some people are just d definition is STUPIDITY
Especially them.......*****AFONJAS*****
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by dapsoneh: 9:53pm On Oct 21
They did their assignment well on you
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by Cajal: 9:54pm On Oct 21
Afonja
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 9:54pm On Oct 21
Afonja Demons and their dirty life
|Re: Residents Of Fetish House Accused Of Scamming HIV Positive Man Of N4million.PICS by laurel03: 9:55pm On Oct 21
black maga.... olodo oshi.. hiv dt he will just continue to manage and live his normal life..
