The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara once made a sacrificial offering of his six months salary to Living Faith Ministries during the construction of Covenant University over 15 years ago.



This was made known over the weekend by the Chancellor of Covenant University, Dr. David Oyedepo, during the 2017 Eagles Summit.



The Eagles Summit is an annual gathering of alumnus of Covenant University at the school’s main campus in Ota.



Bishop Oyedepo spoke on developing spiritual capacity towards sustainable global impact.



He narrated, “The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly has been a son to me since his university days. He shared a testimony yesterday about how he heard me say something in Bauchi in 1988 and it changed his entire life forever. 1988 in Bauchi. It transformed his life forever because he picked it up and ran with it.



“When your University was taking off and we started construction, he sacrificed his 6 months salary wholesale to Covenant University. He has never had to struggle for anything in his life. Everything works in divine frequency for him.”



“And you hear him say again, I am a son of the House. Yes in the midst of wolves, i am a practicing Christian. No truly spiritual person ever gets stranded in life. I gave my life to Christ 48 years ago so I have lived all my life with Jesus. Zero regrets.”



"First Bank officials came here during the third phase of the construction and asked which bank is bankrolling this project, and I told them none. They said it is impossible. They didn't understand."



"Your university has never been indebted to any bank. That is the benefit of spirituality, things work for you in a way that seems impossible to man."



"A top American economist and professor came to visit and came to my office and said this is an Ivy League standard university even in America. I told him thank you, I know."

The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara once made a sacrificial offering of his six months salary to Living Faith Ministries during the construction of Covenant University over 15 years ago. Good!



Can he still do the same?

My life changed when I start listening to bishop Oyedepo he is gift to humanity. 31 Likes 2 Shares





Those who supported the church don't complain they serve God with all they have... The antagonists won't be happy to read this. The poor people who keep accusing the man of God have now seen 1/1000 of those who supported the church when the church was in need.Those who supported the church don't complain they serve God with all they have... 20 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm Bishop, you want make others sacrifice their salary too? 3 Likes

Tolexander:

Good!



Can he still do the same?

Thank God its not a recent giving, many would have castigated him saying he stole government money to give. Thank God its not a recent giving, many would have castigated him saying he stole government money to give. 10 Likes 1 Share

Kudos Kudos

hmmm nice one from d politician

pauljumbo:

My life changed when I start listening to bishop Oyedepo he is gift to humanity.

The love I have for this man is unquenchable. The love I have for this man is unquenchable. 10 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense. All these are for nothing but to shore up ones political capital.



Nigerian politicians understand how extraordinarily obsessed Nigerians are with religion, so, whenever they wanna face the ballot, all they need to do is deploy this card, be they Christians or Muslims.



I would rather donate such huge amounts of money to an academic institution than to ANY Church, not even that which I attend. The reason behind some of the worst problems we face as a nation is mass illiteracy and our politicians leverage on that whenever they engage the people.



Imagine what this country would have looked like if we had as much schools as the are churches and mosques!



Smh. 11 Likes 1 Share





For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit When is he donating to the federal universitiesFor scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com 3 Likes 1 Share

I assure you there is no blessing in that giving. There are 10 of thousands of hungry people in his constituency. He should have bought relief materials for them with that salary



God is not stupid. You can appeal to man but stink to God 3 Likes

So he donated all his salary and God now rewarded him with speaker of a fantastically corrupt body that milks this country dry daily ..na we ooo 1 Like

wickyyolo:





The love I have for this man is unquenchable.

And me also And me also 1 Like

jayson87:

I assure you there is no blessing in that giving. There are 10 of thousands of hungry people in his constituency. He should have bought relief materials for them with that salary



God is not stupid. You can appeal to man but stink to God

There will always be poor people even if he gives out all his wealth There will always be poor people even if he gives out all his wealth 4 Likes

omenka:

Nonsense. All these are for nothing but to shore up ones political capital.



Nigerian politicians understand how extraordinarily obsessed Nigerians are with religion, so, whenever they wanna face the ballot, all they need to do is deploy this card, be they Christians or Muslims.



I would rather donate such huge amounts of money to an academic institution than to ANY Church, not even that which I attend. The reason behind some of the worst problems we face as a nation is mass illiteracy and our politicians leverage on that whenever they engage the people.



Imagine what this country would have looked like if we had as much schools as the are churches and mosques!



Smh.

Religion is personal



When you are too rational you will not get the benefits



I use to think like you before until I became member of winners chapel today am happy I took that decision Religion is personalWhen you are too rational you will not get the benefitsI use to think like you before until I became member of winners chapel today am happy I took that decision 12 Likes 1 Share

Nukilia:

The antagonists won't be happy to read this. The poor people who keep accusing the man of God have now seen 1/1000 of those who supported the church when the church was in need.



Those who supported the church don't complain they serve God with all they have...

You are right we antagonist are not happy reading this. Why? Because, thousands of people supported the church when it was in need, but the church does not support those same people that supported it, when they are in need. I do not see the sense in donating for a university to be built, only for the university to charge the people exorbitantly to study at the university. So what happens to the profit being generated by the university?



I would have preferred Dogara, donate the same 6month's salary as scholarship grants to the same university for brilliant poor students who gained admission to the university but is unable to afford the exorbitant fees. You are right we antagonist are not happy reading this. Why? Because, thousands of people supported the church when it was in need, but the church does not support those same people that supported it, when they are in need. I do not see the sense in donating for a university to be built, only for the university to charge the people exorbitantly to study at the university. So what happens to the profit being generated by the university?I would have preferred Dogara, donate the same 6month's salary as scholarship grants to the same university for brilliant poor students who gained admission to the university but is unable to afford the exorbitant fees. 5 Likes

pauljumbo:





Religion is personal



When you are too rational you will not get the benefits



I use to think like you before until I became member of winners chapel today am happy I took that decision



Religion is personal, so also is my opinion.



I will choose to donate such funds to a university or research institution over any religious institutions out there.



In addition, the "personal"nature of one's faith is the reason I am appalled by government's interventions when it comes to sponsorship of pilgrimage.



To this day, it remains the worst government policy known to me. Religion is personal, so also is my opinion.I will choose to donate such funds to a university or research institution over any religious institutions out there.In addition, the "personal"nature of one's faith is the reason I am appalled by government's interventions when it comes to sponsorship of pilgrimage.To this day, it remains the worst government policy known to me. 5 Likes

its caustic to accept donations from nig politician for Godly reason

wirinet:





You are right we antagonist are not happy reading this. Why? Because, thousands of people supported the church when it was in need, but the church does not support those same people that supported it, when they are in need. I do not see the sense in donating for a university to be built, only for the university to charge the people exorbitantly to study at the university. So what happens to the profit being generated by the university?



I would have preferred Dogara, donate the same 6month's salary as scholarship grants to the same university for brilliant poor students who gained admission to the university but is unable to afford the exorbitant fees.

I believe this information you're reading is coming out 15 years after the act of kindness has been done. The problem I have with genuine Christians is this, they hardly talk about the good deeds they've done.

I hope someday we will be reading about young men and women who will come forward and tell the world how somebody in the church financed their education.



Those giving out scholarship in the church don't act like our so-called celebrity who will call the media to cover their good deeds. The reward is always in the open while the deed is done in the secret, I believe this information you're reading is coming out 15 years after the act of kindness has been done. The problem I have with genuine Christians is this, they hardly talk about the good deeds they've done.I hope someday we will be reading about young men and women who will come forward and tell the world how somebody in the church financed their education.Those giving out scholarship in the church don't act like our so-called celebrity who will call the media to cover their good deeds. The reward is always in the open while the deed is done in the secret, 7 Likes

I laugh when people start screaming poor people's money was used in building Covenant University. Dem no know anything. You would be surprised at the calibre of ppl who actually donated to Covenant's construction yet if any one of them wants to send their kids there they would still pay school fees because they understand the that the school must fund herself.



The so called advocates of the poor go on to harrass poor members for their so called stupidity for being a member of a church which has a university they can't afford. They make it look as though Christianity is a religion of comprised of poor people yet the likes of Dogara is just one of a thousand wealthy people who are actively financing the church.



When Living Faith was having problems parking one of her jets it was a single member who took up the responsibility of doing it until the church built her hangar.



As regards Oyedepo I am so happy to have listened to him Yesterday. Tears almost started flowing through my eyes listening to him because we could have lost him on September 26, 2017. I can't believe I once severely castigated this man back when I was a student because I felt he was too hard on us. But I've now seen over the years that it came out of a place of Love. I thank my Lord Jesus for giving us you and papa Adeboye. As God liveth before this two generals go home I would have the privilege of hugging you both and thank you for ur service to the Christian faith!

Lalasticlala 9 Likes 1 Share

wirinet:





You are right we antagonist are not happy reading this. Why? Because, thousands of people supported the church when it was in need, but the church does not support those same people that supported it, when they are in need. I do not see the sense in donating for a university to be built, only for the university to charge the people exorbitantly to study at the university. So what happens to the profit being generated by the university?



I would have preferred Dogara, donate the same 6month's salary as scholarship grants to the same university for brilliant poor students who gained admission to the university but is unable to afford the exorbitant fees. You can't "prefer" because it is not your money. When you start getting your salary go and give it to OAU. A while ago Living faith paid 800 million to Landmark for scholarship. A large number of people studying Agriculture in LMU today are under DOF scholarships so don't say what you don't know. As a student sef you would find it hard to know who is on scholarship because the church doesn't publicise(and it should not).



I am going to give to Covenant alongside other Alumni members. However when our Kids probably apply we cannot expect a dime in reduction of school fees for our kids. You can't "prefer" because it is not your money. When you start getting your salary go and give it to OAU. A while ago Living faith paid 800 million to Landmark for scholarship. A large number of people studying Agriculture in LMU today are under DOF scholarships so don't say what you don't know. As a student sef you would find it hard to know who is on scholarship because the church doesn't publicise(and it should not).I am going to give to Covenant alongside other Alumni members. However when our Kids probably apply we cannot expect a dime in reduction of school fees for our kids. 4 Likes

Looting politicians giving to your church, people who loot from your members.

Instead of preaching against them, you are collecting the loot they got from your members national wealth

Statsocial:

I laugh when people start screaming poor people's money was used in building Covenant University. Dem no know anything. You would be surprised at the calibre of ppl who actually donated to Covenant's construction yet if any one of them wants to send their kids there they would still pay school fees because they understand the that the school must fund herself.



The so called advocates of the poor go on to harrass poor members for their so called stupidity for being a member of a church which has a university they can't afford. They make it look as though Christianity is a religion of comprised of poor people yet the likes of Dogara is just one of a thousand wealthy people who are actively financing the church.



When Living Faith was having problems parking one of her jets it was a single member who took up the responsibility of doing it until the church built her hangar.



As regards Oyedepo I am so happy to have listened to him Yesterday. Tears almost started flowing through my eyes listening to him because we could have lost him on September 26, 2017. I can't believe I once severely castigated this man back when I was a student because I felt he was too hard on us. But I've now seen over the years that it came out of a place of Love. I thank my Lord Jesus for giving us you and papa Adeboye. As God liveth before this two generals go home I would have the privilege of hugging you both and thank you for ur service to the Christian faith!

Lalasticlala its looting politicians money plus tithe payer's money.

Fact its looting politicians money plus tithe payer's money.Fact 1 Like

It's a pity. The whole thing is now a business center.

Atiku2019:

Kudos

N yet he is a thief! Truly churches are the reason nigeria is in a mess!

omenka:

Religion is personal, so also is my opinion.



I will choose to donate such funds to a university or research institution over any religious institutions out there.



In addition, the "personal"nature of one's faith is the reason I am appalled by government's interventions when it comes to sponsorship of pilgrimage.



To this day, it remains the worst government policy known to me.

Update me when you make such donations and let me know how people with small money can also makes such donations



And winners also has university you can still make donations there Update me when you make such donations and let me know how people with small money can also makes such donationsAnd winners also has university you can still make donations there 1 Like