₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,379 members, 3,867,463 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 12:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo (5708 Views)
|Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Jengem: 2:11am
The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara once made a sacrificial offering of his six months salary to Living Faith Ministries during the construction of Covenant University over 15 years ago.
http://www.herald.ng/dogara-donated-six-months-salary-to-covenant-university-oyedepo/
1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Tolexander: 2:18am
The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara once made a sacrificial offering of his six months salary to Living Faith Ministries during the construction of Covenant University over 15 years ago.Good!
Can he still do the same?
3 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pauljumbo: 2:44am
My life changed when I start listening to bishop Oyedepo he is gift to humanity.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Nukilia: 5:17am
The antagonists won't be happy to read this. The poor people who keep accusing the man of God have now seen 1/1000 of those who supported the church when the church was in need.
Those who supported the church don't complain they serve God with all they have...
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by SweetJoystick(m): 5:23am
Hmm Bishop, you want make others sacrifice their salary too?
3 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by GlorifiedTunde(m): 5:51am
Tolexander:
Thank God its not a recent giving, many would have castigated him saying he stole government money to give.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Atiku2019: 5:56am
Kudos
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by jordyspices: 6:10am
hmmm nice one from d politician
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by wickyyolo: 6:17am
pauljumbo:
The love I have for this man is unquenchable.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by omenka(m): 6:27am
Nonsense. All these are for nothing but to shore up ones political capital.
Nigerian politicians understand how extraordinarily obsessed Nigerians are with religion, so, whenever they wanna face the ballot, all they need to do is deploy this card, be they Christians or Muslims.
I would rather donate such huge amounts of money to an academic institution than to ANY Church, not even that which I attend. The reason behind some of the worst problems we face as a nation is mass illiteracy and our politicians leverage on that whenever they engage the people.
Imagine what this country would have looked like if we had as much schools as the are churches and mosques!
Smh.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by arrhem: 6:57am
When is he donating to the federal universities
For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by jayson87: 7:43am
I assure you there is no blessing in that giving. There are 10 of thousands of hungry people in his constituency. He should have bought relief materials for them with that salary
God is not stupid. You can appeal to man but stink to God
3 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by SalamRushdie: 7:46am
So he donated all his salary and God now rewarded him with speaker of a fantastically corrupt body that milks this country dry daily ..na we ooo
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pauljumbo: 7:53am
wickyyolo:
And me also
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pauljumbo: 7:53am
jayson87:
There will always be poor people even if he gives out all his wealth
4 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pauljumbo: 7:57am
omenka:
Religion is personal
When you are too rational you will not get the benefits
I use to think like you before until I became member of winners chapel today am happy I took that decision
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by wirinet(m): 8:06am
Nukilia:
You are right we antagonist are not happy reading this. Why? Because, thousands of people supported the church when it was in need, but the church does not support those same people that supported it, when they are in need. I do not see the sense in donating for a university to be built, only for the university to charge the people exorbitantly to study at the university. So what happens to the profit being generated by the university?
I would have preferred Dogara, donate the same 6month's salary as scholarship grants to the same university for brilliant poor students who gained admission to the university but is unable to afford the exorbitant fees.
5 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by omenka(m): 8:22am
pauljumbo:Religion is personal, so also is my opinion.
I will choose to donate such funds to a university or research institution over any religious institutions out there.
In addition, the "personal"nature of one's faith is the reason I am appalled by government's interventions when it comes to sponsorship of pilgrimage.
To this day, it remains the worst government policy known to me.
5 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by lereinter(m): 8:59am
its caustic to accept donations from nig politician for Godly reason
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Nukilia: 9:40am
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Nukilia: 9:41am
wirinet:
I believe this information you're reading is coming out 15 years after the act of kindness has been done. The problem I have with genuine Christians is this, they hardly talk about the good deeds they've done.
I hope someday we will be reading about young men and women who will come forward and tell the world how somebody in the church financed their education.
Those giving out scholarship in the church don't act like our so-called celebrity who will call the media to cover their good deeds. The reward is always in the open while the deed is done in the secret,
7 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Statsocial: 9:53am
I laugh when people start screaming poor people's money was used in building Covenant University. Dem no know anything. You would be surprised at the calibre of ppl who actually donated to Covenant's construction yet if any one of them wants to send their kids there they would still pay school fees because they understand the that the school must fund herself.
The so called advocates of the poor go on to harrass poor members for their so called stupidity for being a member of a church which has a university they can't afford. They make it look as though Christianity is a religion of comprised of poor people yet the likes of Dogara is just one of a thousand wealthy people who are actively financing the church.
When Living Faith was having problems parking one of her jets it was a single member who took up the responsibility of doing it until the church built her hangar.
As regards Oyedepo I am so happy to have listened to him Yesterday. Tears almost started flowing through my eyes listening to him because we could have lost him on September 26, 2017. I can't believe I once severely castigated this man back when I was a student because I felt he was too hard on us. But I've now seen over the years that it came out of a place of Love. I thank my Lord Jesus for giving us you and papa Adeboye. As God liveth before this two generals go home I would have the privilege of hugging you both and thank you for ur service to the Christian faith!
Lalasticlala
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by Statsocial: 10:28am
wirinet:You can't "prefer" because it is not your money. When you start getting your salary go and give it to OAU. A while ago Living faith paid 800 million to Landmark for scholarship. A large number of people studying Agriculture in LMU today are under DOF scholarships so don't say what you don't know. As a student sef you would find it hard to know who is on scholarship because the church doesn't publicise(and it should not).
I am going to give to Covenant alongside other Alumni members. However when our Kids probably apply we cannot expect a dime in reduction of school fees for our kids.
4 Likes
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by betterABIAstate: 10:32am
Looting politicians giving to your church, people who loot from your members.
Instead of preaching against them, you are collecting the loot they got from your members national wealth
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by betterABIAstate: 10:34am
Statsocial:its looting politicians money plus tithe payer's money.
Fact
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by DIKEnaWAR: 11:03am
It's a pity. The whole thing is now a business center.
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by soul955: 11:47am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pyyxxaru(m): 11:48am
Atiku2019:
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by mccoy47(m): 11:48am
N yet he is a thief! Truly churches are the reason nigeria is in a mess!
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pauljumbo: 11:49am
omenka:
Update me when you make such donations and let me know how people with small money can also makes such donations
And winners also has university you can still make donations there
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Donated Six Months Salary To Covenant University – Oyedepo by pauljumbo: 11:50am
betterABIAstate:
Dogara made the donation before going into politics
2 Likes
Ibori Will Still Be Tried In Nigeria,’ Efcc Says / Buhari's Tentative Ministerial List - A Must Read / Ozubulu Killings...eyewitness Report
Viewing this topic: whyeray, bife, worldmoney(m), Lotechi(m), AburoBuhari, meditator(m), Kelvlopez, jagojunior(m), sutelk, algorithmz(m), gr8tsuccess, atlas01, SoulB6, Chuks1978, Smartsyn(m), scholarlymind, jiorhemen(m), obytex(m), dontachio, blacksteel(m), ladyF(f), Owotobi(m), puma90, segsys4Jesus, softy(m), davuvid(m), Shamillionaire(m), barbiesparkz2(f), Afromalaika(m), Nbote(m), oshunloye, mostfavoured(m), lolaben(m), macdelly, Humblepaul(m), Jibola10(m), bornmekus, emi12(f), initialize(m), alignacademy(m), Offpoint, SantiRAMBO, ducramsey99(m), blackboy92(m), Oletubo(m), Zeugma, modaink333, Kaycee9242, ArmedRobber, smithj01, Gozychuks(m), zoedew, gabonsky, walaski, Nigeriadondie, Maxford, broadstreet, plethoral, winnersmith, Statsocial, Somke(m), henryobinna(m), laff2016(m), gprincead(m), ubox, Saicology212, Parcks(m), jonsnow12(m), Joeiordye and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13