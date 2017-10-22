Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) (17836 Views)

Second runner up of the just concluded big brother show, Bisola 31 confesses she is in a romantic relationship with 21 years old Jeff akoh, the winner of the project fame. See her post below and reactions from her fans;

Jeff no gree oohh 31 keh, find young fish oohh 13 Likes

Love is truly blind



31 vs 21

The age diff is much oo

Can he cope so 2 Likes

Towncrier247:

Good for her super story super story 1 Like 1 Share

we kuku no knw wetin u dey use ur life do today Dubai tumao London

congratulations

Hmmm....



So Bisola is now a sugar mummy?



Who initiated the relationship?



Who asked who out?



It's your boy JEFF! 2 Likes

Do that which makes you happy jare. No time 15 Likes 1 Share

How will this reduce the price of ice fish? 7 Likes

Mehn I like this chemistry 3 Likes

Dis one is dating a yahoo boy

MhizzAJ:

If the boy was 31 and bisola 21 will you say the same thing. Leave people alone to live their life



Jeff the borehole contractor Jeff like to drink borehole water....Jeff the borehole contractor 3 Likes

There is what we call Shame, it pains me to see that she lacks every bit of it. From being d only housemate to give BJ in a live TV to dating a small boy of 21 who is probably in year 2 or so. Well, we already know the end of this r/ship from the begining, it's only a matter of time. See her ye ye face 19 Likes

Towncrier247:

Second runner up of the just concluded big brother show, Bisola 31 confesses she is in a romantic relationship with 21 years old Jeff akoh, the winner of the project fame. See her post below and reactions from her fans;



COOOOL picsss COOOOL picsss

Age is just a number 1 Like

Shameless ashewo. 3 Likes

. Old cattle (Bisola) eating young grass (Jeff). Someone just robbed the cradle Congratulations are in order for the new couple The cougar and the toy boy. Old cattle (Bisola) eating young grass (Jeff). Someone just robbed the cradleCongratulations are in order for the new couple 12 Likes

Yinmu

Hmm! More and more women are going for younger guys. 2 Likes

Lucky guy! He should get ready cos bisola will be sucking his d*ck on a daily 4 Likes

Cuddlebugie:

You this girl....are you still a virgin? You this girl....are you still a virgin?





Terms and conditions apply, enjoy while stock last It's a cougar somethingTerms and conditions apply, enjoy while stock last

hmm love is blind

mhisterdreezy:

hmm love is blind Really blind Really blind 1 Like

i pity her.

all that yansh , and u carry am give small boy wey nothing come out and you think a sane man will marry you in d future 2 Likes

Pynkylypz:

Really blind swr have u seen it swr have u seen it

mhisterdreezy:

swr have u seen it Yes dear.. Would do the needful later Yes dear.. Would do the needful later

i am very sure she is joking! 2 Likes

If he's 21 then I'm 10 15 Likes

Pynkylypz:

Yes dear.. Would do the needful later

Hmm Hmm 1 Like