|Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Towncrier247: 7:24am
Second runner up of the just concluded big brother show, Bisola 31 confesses she is in a romantic relationship with 21 years old Jeff akoh, the winner of the project fame. See her post below and reactions from her fans;
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/bisola-confirms-shes-dating-21-yrs-old-jeff-akohpics
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Towncrier247: 7:25am
Age is just a no, watch video of how it happened here>>>http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/bisola-confirms-shes-dating-21-yrs-old-jeff-akohpics
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:26am
Jeff no gree oohh 31 keh, find young fish oohh
13 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:26am
Love is truly blind
31 vs 21
The age diff is much oo
Can he cope so
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by baski92(m): 7:26am
Towncrier247:super story
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 7:28am
we kuku no knw wetin u dey use ur life do today Dubai tumao London
congratulations
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Florblu(f): 7:28am
Hmmm....
So Bisola is now a sugar mummy?
Who initiated the relationship?
Who asked who out?
It's your boy JEFF!
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 7:30am
Do that which makes you happy jare. No time
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by crisycent: 7:32am
How will this reduce the price of ice fish?
7 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:45am
Mehn I like this chemistry
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:47am
Dis one is dating a yahoo boy
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Antecote(f): 7:58am
MhizzAJ:
If the boy was 31 and bisola 21 will you say the same thing. Leave people alone to live their life
Stop being a sexist hanty
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by cummando(m): 7:59am
Jeff like to drink borehole water....
Jeff the borehole contractor
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Mailthaddeus(m): 8:00am
There is what we call Shame, it pains me to see that she lacks every bit of it. From being d only housemate to give BJ in a live TV to dating a small boy of 21 who is probably in year 2 or so. Well, we already know the end of this r/ship from the begining, it's only a matter of time. See her ye ye face
19 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by streets2empire: 8:26am
Towncrier247:
COOOOL picsss
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by wayne4loan: 8:30am
Age is just a number
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:51am
Shameless ashewo.
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Cuddlebugie(f): 8:52am
The cougar and the toy boy . Old cattle (Bisola) eating young grass (Jeff). Someone just robbed the cradle Congratulations are in order for the new couple
12 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 9:06am
Yinmu
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:07am
Hmm! More and more women are going for younger guys.
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:35am
Lucky guy! He should get ready cos bisola will be sucking his d*ck on a daily
4 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:38am
Cuddlebugie:
You this girl....are you still a virgin?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 9:40am
It's a cougar something
Terms and conditions apply, enjoy while stock last
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 9:43am
hmm love is blind
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Pynkylypz(f): 9:48am
mhisterdreezy:Really blind
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by abiambo(m): 9:55am
i pity her.
all that yansh , and u carry am give small boy wey nothing come out and you think a sane man will marry you in d future
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 9:58am
Pynkylypz:swr have u seen it
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Pynkylypz(f): 10:00am
mhisterdreezy:Yes dear.. Would do the needful later
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Warfibabe(f): 10:20am
i am very sure she is joking!
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by wolextayo(m): 10:36am
If he's 21 then I'm 10
15 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by SlayerTheKing: 10:45am
Pynkylypz:
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Pynkylypz(f): 10:57am
SlayerTheKing:Lol
