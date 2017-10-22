₦airaland Forum

Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Towncrier247: 7:24am
Second runner up of the just concluded big brother show, Bisola 31 confesses she is in a romantic relationship with 21 years old Jeff akoh, the winner of the project fame. See her post below and reactions from her fans;

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Towncrier247: 7:25am
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:26am
Jeff no gree oohh 31 keh, find young fish oohh

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:26am
Love is truly blind

31 vs 21
The age diff is much oo
Can he cope so

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by baski92(m): 7:26am
Towncrier247:
Good for her
super story

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 7:28am
we kuku no knw wetin u dey use ur life do today Dubai tumao London
congratulations
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Florblu(f): 7:28am
Hmmm....

So Bisola is now a sugar mummy?

Who initiated the relationship?

Who asked who out?

It's your boy JEFF!

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 7:30am
Do that which makes you happy jare. No time cool

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by crisycent: 7:32am
How will this reduce the price of ice fish?

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:45am
Mehn I like this chemistry

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:47am
Dis one is dating a yahoo boy
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Antecote(f): 7:58am
MhizzAJ:
Love is truly blind

31 vs 21
The age diff is much oo
Can he cope so


If the boy was 31 and bisola 21 will you say the same thing. Leave people alone to live their life

Stop being a sexist hanty

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by cummando(m): 7:59am
Jeff like to drink borehole water....
Jeff the borehole contractor grin

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Mailthaddeus(m): 8:00am
There is what we call Shame, it pains me to see that she lacks every bit of it. From being d only housemate to give BJ in a live TV to dating a small boy of 21 who is probably in year 2 or so. Well, we already know the end of this r/ship from the begining, it's only a matter of time. See her ye ye face

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by streets2empire: 8:26am
Towncrier247:
Second runner up of the just concluded big brother show, Bisola 31 confesses she is in a romantic relationship with 21 years old Jeff akoh, the winner of the project fame. See her post below and reactions from her fans;

COOOOL picsss
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by wayne4loan: 8:30am
Age is just a number angry

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:51am
Shameless ashewo.

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Cuddlebugie(f): 8:52am
The cougar and the toy boy grin. Old cattle (Bisola) eating young grass (Jeff). Someone just robbed the cradlecheesy Congratulations are in order for the new couple cheesy

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 9:06am
Yinmu
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:07am
Hmm! More and more women are going for younger guys.

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:35am
Lucky guy! He should get ready cos bisola will be sucking his d*ck on a daily grin grin grin

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:38am
Cuddlebugie:
The cougar and the toy boy grin. Old cattle (Bisola) eating young grass (Jeff). Someone just robbed the cradlecheesy Congratulations are in order for the new couple cheesy

You this girl....are you still a virgin? angry
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 9:40am
It's a cougar something angry

Terms and conditions apply, enjoy while stock last
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 9:43am
hmm love is blind
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Pynkylypz(f): 9:48am
mhisterdreezy:
hmm love is blind
Really blind

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by abiambo(m): 9:55am
i pity her.
all that yansh , and u carry am give small boy wey nothing come out and you think a sane man will marry you in d future

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 9:58am
Pynkylypz:
Really blind
swr have u seen it
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Pynkylypz(f): 10:00am
mhisterdreezy:
swr have u seen it
Yes dear.. Would do the needful later
Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Warfibabe(f): 10:20am
i am very sure she is joking!

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by wolextayo(m): 10:36am
If he's 21 then I'm 10

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by SlayerTheKing: 10:45am
Pynkylypz:
Yes dear.. Would do the needful later

Hmm undecided

Re: Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) by Pynkylypz(f): 10:57am
SlayerTheKing:

Hmm undecided
Lol

