Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by FemiFemola: 8:46am
Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has released a list of foreign-based players to face Russia and Nigeria in two friendlies next month.

Argentina, who have confirmed qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will play hosts Russia on the 10th of November, before facing the Super Eagles 4 days later.

Captain Lionel Messi, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Juventus star Paulo Dybala will all be involved in the games.

He will reportedly add a number of home-based players to complete the squad. 

Full post: http://www.concaholic.com/sports/messi-aguero-dybala-argentina-squad-face-nigeria/

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by fatimababy95(f): 8:49am
uhm. every body wants to post these days. embarassed embarassed

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by RoyalBlak007: 8:50am
♤ it is

♤finished grin (over 3.5)

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by lofty900(m): 8:55am
Cant wait for the match jare. na to carry argentina over 3.5 for bet9ja stake 5000. lol

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by lofty900(m): 8:56am
fatimababy95:
uhm. every body wants to post these days. embarassed embarassed
obviously u dont belong here

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by thesicilian: 9:05am
lofty900:
obviously u dont belong here
Don't mind her. That is what happens when you allow women in football section.

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by thesicilian: 9:06am
RoyalBlak007:

♤ it is

♤finished grin
Hahaha.
I'm supporting Argentina on this one.

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by Surtax: 9:39am
Cool

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by Immune(m): 11:33am
i pray moses come out of injury by then, on this one nigeria will flog them..

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by miremoses(m): 11:48am
I seriously doubt messi will play. His been pre occupied this season. He might play tho
Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by OKUCHI11(m): 12:00pm
this Land is not for sale.....

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by FemiFemola: 1:32pm
cc lalasticlala
Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by joxxy01(m): 1:36pm
We must beat the best to be the best.

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by SuperSuave(m): 3:29pm
We are not playing again, ahaan! angry

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by kennygee(f): 3:30pm
The squad that will use our nose to blow trumpet.

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by DeutschJunge: 3:30pm
I just have a feeling that we will be grouped with them again at the World Cup.. I just have it..

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by chinedubrazil(m): 3:30pm
chia this is how nigeria will get crucified grin
NIGERIA 1:3 ARGETINA in advance

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by maryjan8(f): 3:30pm
Ok

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by spartan50(m): 3:30pm
We go beat them. Who be Messi?

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by Pheals(f): 3:30pm
hmmm u forget to add icardi and angel di Maria and perotti...
anyway this is football anything can happen

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by Oyebee91(m): 3:31pm
Venue pls?!!!wanna see Messi live

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by soleexx(m): 3:31pm
Messi... to scorr. but we go win
Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by SuperSuave(m): 3:32pm
Oyebee91:
Venue pls?!!!wanna see Messi live
Onikan stadium angry

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by ceezarhh(m): 3:32pm
it's just a friendly na...not a "gangrape"...

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by Krystaal(m): 3:32pm
Wow Na one chance be this...but on a positive side this is a very good thing for the team...at least this would expose our Super eagle to one of the best teams in the tournament....we would get to see how ready the super eagles are...the coach would get to see their lapses.

Don't be surprised even with the Almighty Messi, Dybala n Aguero the match would end draw...

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by excel127(m): 3:32pm
Argentina just want to come and catch fun na!! cry
Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by thunderbabs(m): 3:33pm
Who wants to kill buhari lyk dz na? shocked

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by nairavsdollars: 3:33pm
Messi is old. I see Super Eagles beating them silly

Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by asawanathegreat(m): 3:34pm
I dey fear make small boy no go demolish super eagles ooo
Re: Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria by thunderbabs(m): 3:34pm
This is no longer a Friendly....

I repeat, NOT a FRIENDLY...

This is an impending Enemy attack wink

