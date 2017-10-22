Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Messi, Aguero & Dybala In Argentina Squad To Face Nigeria (10023 Views)

Argentina, who have confirmed qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will play hosts Russia on the 10th of November, before facing the Super Eagles 4 days later.



Captain Lionel Messi, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Juventus star Paulo Dybala will all be involved in the games.



He will reportedly add a number of home-based players to complete the squad.



uhm. every body wants to post these days. 3 Likes

♤ it is



♤finished (over 3.5) 70 Likes 3 Shares

Cant wait for the match jare. na to carry argentina over 3.5 for bet9ja stake 5000. lol 35 Likes 2 Shares

fatimababy95:

uhm. every body wants to post these days. obviously u dont belong here obviously u dont belong here 23 Likes 1 Share

lofty900:

obviously u dont belong here Don't mind her. That is what happens when you allow women in football section. Don't mind her. That is what happens when you allow women in football section. 23 Likes 1 Share

RoyalBlak007:



♤ it is



♤finished

Hahaha.

I'm supporting Argentina on this one. Hahaha.I'm supporting Argentina on this one. 15 Likes 1 Share

Cool 1 Like

i pray moses come out of injury by then, on this one nigeria will flog them.. 6 Likes 2 Shares

I seriously doubt messi will play. His been pre occupied this season. He might play tho

this Land is not for sale..... 1 Like

cc lalasticlala

We must beat the best to be the best. 3 Likes

We are not playing again, ahaan! 4 Likes

The squad that will use our nose to blow trumpet. 7 Likes 1 Share

I just have a feeling that we will be grouped with them again at the World Cup.. I just have it.. 3 Likes



NIGERIA 1:3 ARGETINA in advance chia this is how nigeria will get crucifiedNIGERIA 1:3 ARGETINA in advance 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

We go beat them. Who be Messi? 3 Likes 2 Shares

hmmm u forget to add icardi and angel di Maria and perotti...

anyway this is football anything can happen 1 Like

Venue pls?!!!wanna see Messi live 1 Like

Messi... to scorr. but we go win

Oyebee91:

Venue pls?!!!wanna see Messi live Onikan stadium Onikan stadium 7 Likes

it's just a friendly na...not a "gangrape"... 41 Likes 2 Shares

Wow Na one chance be this...but on a positive side this is a very good thing for the team...at least this would expose our Super eagle to one of the best teams in the tournament....we would get to see how ready the super eagles are...the coach would get to see their lapses.



Don't be surprised even with the Almighty Messi, Dybala n Aguero the match would end draw... 3 Likes

Argentina just want to come and catch fun na!!

Who wants to kill buhari lyk dz na? 3 Likes

Messi is old. I see Super Eagles beating them silly 5 Likes 1 Share

I dey fear make small boy no go demolish super eagles ooo