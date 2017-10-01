Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. (8630 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4MQm3Cf_Iw



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/i-lost-my-virginity-at-age-of-28-asa.html Nigerian ace singer, "Asa" who is 35 years old now. Has revealed in a recent interview with "234star" that she lost her virginity at the age of 28 years old and she is not proud of that.Watch Video Below:Source: 1 Share

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do 3 Likes 1 Share

Akparaaabumbam!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

u tried fa...pls help me ask Aunty Tiwa at woh age did she lost hers 19 Likes 1 Share

28

28!!!!!! U for kukma stay like that na........ 1 Like

Ehya ...

Me be looking at you as gay or best bi.

biacan:

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do

It's either you never reach 13yrs or you're lying It's either you never reach 13yrs or you're lying 27 Likes 2 Shares

I am not understanding again o..It is a bad thing to be a virgin? Why is she feeling ashamed of keeping her body intact till 28?? 4 Likes

And the guy still chop and run or married her ?

biacan:

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do

How old are you? Are you 35 because that is when we can take you serious How old are you? Are you 35 because that is when we can take you serious 5 Likes

olasaad:





How old are you? Are you 35 because that is when we can take you serious 20 20

biacan:

20

Then reserve your comment until you are 28. Then reserve your comment until you are 28. 8 Likes 1 Share



What's even the big deal about virginity 28...She triedWhat's even the big deal about virginity 5 Likes







The most important part of this virginity story which is conspicuously left out is that





She lost it to a woman. The most important part of this virginity story which is conspicuously left out is thatShe lost it to a woman. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Seen

its good i guess lol. she used the sexual energy to achieve stardom instead of using it to orgasm lmao



now she a famous gazzilionaire 3 Likes 2 Shares

Good Girl 1 Like

I though she is a lesbian

AntiWailer:

And the guy still chop and run or married her ? they both had sex and enjoyed the moment.SEX is not a battle of the sexes.grow up they both had sex and enjoyed the moment.SEX is not a battle of the sexes.grow up 12 Likes 3 Shares

Buh u dey service ur self since 2 Likes

biacan:

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do lets wait till you are 25. you can't be talking about being a virgin at 19. lets wait till you are 25. you can't be talking about being a virgin at 19. 3 Likes

She know even fine self

biacan:

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do . If I hear am...... . If I hear am......

biacan :

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do

tarrrrrr

u dat lost ur own when u were 5yrs to dat landlord behind ur hux tarrrrrru dat lost ur own when u were 5yrs to dat landlord behind ur hux 1 Like 1 Share

This woman can lie!

me 17...i still tried because it wasnt easy...by 14 i don they watch hardcore porn. not my fault but my bro

biacan:

So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do





Gerrarahia! Attention seeker Gerrarahia! Attention seeker 2 Likes

MhizzAJ:

28...She tried What's even the big deal about virginity I once made this same statement when I lost mine. I once made this same statement when I lost mine. 2 Likes