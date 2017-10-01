₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Muckross1122(m): 10:34am
Nigerian ace singer, "Asa" who is 35 years old now. Has revealed in a recent interview with "234star" that she lost her virginity at the age of 28 years old and she is not proud of that.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4MQm3Cf_Iw
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/i-lost-my-virginity-at-age-of-28-asa.html
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by biacan(f): 10:43am
So what if you lost yours at 28......what about me wey never loss waiting I go come do
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by mavinjay1: 10:45am
Akparaaabumbam!!
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by ReorxTohGan(m): 10:46am
u tried fa...pls help me ask Aunty Tiwa at woh age did she lost hers
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Mhissgaga(f): 10:48am
28
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Mizsylviah(f): 10:49am
28!!!!!! U for kukma stay like that na........
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by makimberlly01(f): 10:50am
Ehya ...
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by michlins: 10:56am
Me be looking at you as gay or best bi.
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Usjimy(m): 10:59am
biacan:
It's either you never reach 13yrs or you're lying
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Aol360: 11:04am
I am not understanding again o..It is a bad thing to be a virgin? Why is she feeling ashamed of keeping her body intact till 28??
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by AntiWailer: 11:13am
And the guy still chop and run or married her ?
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by olasaad(f): 11:15am
biacan:
How old are you? Are you 35 because that is when we can take you serious
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by biacan(f): 11:17am
olasaad:20
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by olasaad(f): 11:19am
biacan:
Then reserve your comment until you are 28.
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by MhizzAJ(f): 11:56am
28...She tried
What's even the big deal about virginity
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by NwaAmaikpe: 11:56am
The most important part of this virginity story which is conspicuously left out is that
She lost it to a woman.
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by DBossNG(m): 11:56am
Seen
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by sukkot: 11:56am
its good i guess lol. she used the sexual energy to achieve stardom instead of using it to orgasm lmao
now she a famous gazzilionaire
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by d4gmail: 11:57am
Good Girl
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Elnino4ladies: 11:57am
I though she is a lesbian
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by SAMBARRY: 11:57am
AntiWailer:they both had sex and enjoyed the moment.SEX is not a battle of the sexes.grow up
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by hirekiller1: 11:57am
Buh u dey service ur self since
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Mbkite(m): 11:58am
biacan:lets wait till you are 25. you can't be talking about being a virgin at 19.
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by hirekiller1: 11:58am
She know even fine self
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by dratine: 11:58am
biacan:. If I hear am......
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by collinometricx: 11:58am
biacan :
tarrrrrr
u dat lost ur own when u were 5yrs to dat landlord behind ur hux
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by abbaapple: 11:58am
This woman can lie!
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by sexaddict08(m): 11:59am
me 17...i still tried because it wasnt easy...by 14 i don they watch hardcore porn. not my fault but my bro
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by pyyxxaro: 11:59am
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by abbaapple: 11:59am
biacan:
Gerrarahia! Attention seeker
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Mbkite(m): 11:59am
MhizzAJ:I once made this same statement when I lost mine.
|Re: I Lost My Virginity At The Age Of 28 - Asa Reveal. by Dolapo110: 11:59am
She should go and marry ooo
