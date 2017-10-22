Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Do You Feel The Presence Of God? (1259 Views)

During my first few months of getting filled with the Holy Ghost, I could only sense God's Presence while praying fervently in tongues. I thought I could only sense Him whenever He wanted me to. However, I now know that I can sense Him whenever I want to and that makes me enjoy our fellowship even more!



However, this life is full of distractions that can affect our fellowship with God. Different thoughts about work, family, school, movies, the environment, etc



Sometimes, when I allow myself to get distracted from my focus on Him during fellowship, I just quietly say, ‘Jesus’, lifting up my heart to Him at the same time. At that moment, the intensity of His manifest Presence hits me and I’m bathed in His glory once again.



Occasionally, experiencing His Presence could be a calm event; at other times it could get really unconventional! Sometimes, I don’t talk while in His Presence. I don’t say a word. I just curl up in a fetal position as tears roll down by face.



A few years ago, I had a really strange experience. I’d just finished ministering to one of my spiritual daughters over the phone, and His glory was all over the place; both in the room where I was and where she was many miles away! After I was through with the phone call, I remembered what Moses did in the Bible. He was already in God’s Presence and glory before he said, ‘Lord, show me your full glory’. I decided to follow suit.



With the atmosphere in my room still charged with His manifest Presence, I asked, ‘Lord, show me your full glory’.



Instantly, I felt like I had been transported into another realm. I can’t put in words the way I felt all over, inside and outside. Tears started flowing down my face. My nose was runny too, and saliva from my mouth was everywhere. I started jerking like one having an epileptic seizure. All my inhibitions, self-control and comportment were gone. I felt like I was going to burst open! The experience was so intense that I began to plead, ‘Lord, please stop!’



When it all subsided, He told me, ‘That was just a little of My full glory’.



As I write these words, I feel an intensely warm, electric tingle all over my body, from my head to my toes. This happens to me when I think, speak or write about Him. I also feel other sensations when I'm being cautioned by God, when I'm being called to 'emergency prayer' by the Spirit, when I'm feeling hurt by wrongs done against me, etc.



What about you? How do you feel when you are in His presence and glory? Please comment below. 5 Likes

Well, the presence of God came on me today while preaching in a small church, and I was silent for the short space of time



The presence of God becomes more real to us when we pray fervently, especially when you are baptised in the Holy Ghost, the presence of God is always around you.



The presence is felt by me when I start perceiving the fragrance of sweet smells- the Bible said, we are unto God, a sweet savour



Gods presence can hit you down, especially when you are receiving what is bigger than your spiritual strength 5 Likes 1 Share

the only way the feel the presence f God Almighty is through

reading the Holy Qur'an and paying attention to the meaning of the verses

meditating about the wonderful creatures of Allah

doing zikr ( remembrance of Allah)

and if you mean to feel the presence of jesus,

sorry JESUS IS not in this world, you can wait till when HE come for the 2nd time.



op any other way you felt any presence Apart from the above , is the presence f demons and ghost, spirits .jinns

I don't. I used to try but I realised I was deluded. Extreme excitement of my senses should not be confused with the supernatural. Currently I'm trying to redefine my idea of 'God'. Maybe I'll eventually find out. Maybe there is no God and I'm wasting my time. But thats not of utmost importance to me. What's really important is being the best version of myself I can be- a moral, compassionate, loving human being. 12 Likes 4 Shares

Still waiting on other encounters

Presence of God or just Normal Excitement

You're speaking in tongues is a lie. You are just deceiving yourself.



The only way to feel God's presence is if you love God and your neighbor. Who is your neighbor?



God is love. 3 Likes 1 Share

Horlufemi:

good question

anthonydunamis:



MR. MAN, I STRONGLY SUGGEST THAT YOU DISREGARD EVERY OTHER COMMENT ON THIS THREAD AND TAKE THIS MY ADVICE. IT IS THE MOST VALUABLE YOU'LL EVER COME ACROSS IN ALL YOUR LIFE.



YOUR LIFE IS IN COMPLETE DANGER AS YOU READ THIS, YOU'RE AT A STAGE OF MENTAL INCAPABILITY WHICH WILL ESCALATE INTO A MAJOR DISASTER IF YOU DO NOT SEEK FOR HELP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.



AFTER READING ALL YOU WROTE ABOVE, I CANNOT HELP BUT SUGGEST YOU GO FOR A MENTAL EXAMINATION.



YOU NEED A PSYCHOLOGIST, A NEUROLOGIST, A PSYCHIATRIST, AND COMMON SENSE. 8 Likes 3 Shares





Moreover, it's written in d bible dat in his presence there's fullness of joy Wen u 're truly in his presence why won't u feel his presence or are u one of those pipo who just go to church to make up d numbersMoreover, it's written in d bible dat in his presence there's fullness of joy

I feel nothing because God is a Nonentity 1 Like 1 Share

Sometimes I feel his presence when I study the word of God. Just the realization that there is a wiser being is enough. 2 Likes 1 Share



One of the greatest assets one can have and long for is the presence of God. I long and pray for that dimension of being a mobile heavy carrier of the presence of God. For me it is usually in my Church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre where there is an unusually HEAVY presence of God. I key into that presence ushered in with worship and humility and you just feel God around, you cannot miss it once in the right mind.

In personal worship also, with my headphones on, I just forget myself in worship and it is clear, I am not alone anymore. I long for more in Jesus' name! More more more, deeper deeper deeper!



I also had an encounter with my father in Lord at a vigil in church couple of months ago. As you put his hands on my shoulder and prophesied to my life, I could barely stand. My legs were shaking and I could feel heavy presence and POWER even as he spoke to me. I have a 2mins clip of this which I have uploaded below.





One of the greatest assets one can have and long for is the presence of God. I long and pray for that dimension of being a mobile heavy carrier of the presence of God. For me it is usually in my Church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre where there is an unusually HEAVY presence of God. I key into that presence ushered in with worship and humility and you just feel God around, you cannot miss it once in the right mind.

In personal worship also, with my headphones on, I just forget myself in worship and it is clear, I am not alone anymore. I long for more in Jesus' name! More more more, deeper deeper deeper!

I also had an encounter with my father in Lord at a vigil in church couple of months ago. As you put his hands on my shoulder and prophesied to my life, I could barely stand. My legs were shaking and I could feel heavy presence and POWER even as he spoke to me. I have a 2mins clip of this which I have uploaded below.

Thanks for sharing your experience @anthonydunamis ..Powerful!

I feel his presence during soaked powerful worship with God's Servant, Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis 1 Like





ZaraGift:

I feel nothing because God is a Nonentity The Lord rebuke you The Lord rebuke you

ZaraGift:

I feel nothing because God is a Nonentity U will live to regret dis statement of urs. I can assure u of dat U will live to regret dis statement of urs. I can assure u of dat

saraki2019:

the only way the feel the presence f God Almighty is through

reading the Holy Qur'an and paying attention to the meaning f the verses

meditating about the wonderful creatures of Allah

doing zikr ( remembrance of Allah)

and if you mean to feel the presence of jesus,

sorry JESUS IS not in this world, you can wait till when you come for the 2nd time.



op any other way you felt any presence Apart from the above , is the presence f demons and ghost, spirits.jinns Seun, why should this kind of post be possible on Christian topics? Why is not possible for one to post in islam topics without first confessing that you are a moslem?



I think it is not proper. If you will allow this here, it should be allowed there also.



Or do you mean to tell us that this is a forum with religious bias?

If it is a circular forum, no religion should be given preference.



I would like a response from you even though I can remember your saying that this is your forum and you would run it the way you like.



The least you can do is to put the same condition obtains in mislem topics before anyone can post on a Christian thread.



Have a good day. Seun, why should this kind of post be possible on Christian topics? Why is not possible for one to post in islam topics without first confessing that you are a moslem?I think it is not proper. If you will allow this here, it should be allowed there also.Or do you mean to tell us that this is a forum with religious bias?If it is a circular forum, no religion should be given preference.I would like a response from you even though I can remember your saying that this is your forum and you would run it the way you like.The least you can do is to put the same condition obtains in mislem topics before anyone can post on a Christian thread.Have a good day. 2 Likes

I didn't really believe in most of d reactions ppl acclaim to being God's presence until I felt it myself.. Don't get me wrong I'm not d overly religious type and have always felt some of d reactions we see are exaggerated but I still felt I needed some form of Conviction or to feel it myself .. Well recently someone came to d house and told me somethings about myself and my need to draw closer to God. Strangely enough she came to d house on d day afta I finished my first ever 3days fasting and prayers which I didn't think I could achieve..

After telling me why I was going thru what I was going thru she decided to pray with myself and Sista. While we were praying she came over and held my hand and dat was wen it happened. For wateva reason I burst into tears. In less dan 2 seconds my nose was runny and my face was filled with tears. I was crying like a kid and gasping for breath. I knew something came over me and I had no control over what was happening. I couldn't even continue kneeling. I had to lie down to continue my prayers... D feeling was so intense when I thought about what had happened afta she had left I felt it all over again. Same happened d next tym she came for prayers a couple of days later 3 Likes

Re u sure you re saying the truth or an explanation of your imaginations that could have been triggered by love for home videos and fictional movies? Re u sure you re saying the truth or an explanation of your imaginations that could have been triggered by love for home videos and fictional movies?

AnonyNymous:

I don't. I used to try but I realised I was deluded. Extreme excitement of my senses should not be confused with the supernatural. Currently I'm trying to redefine my idea of 'God'. Maybe I'll eventually find out. Maybe there is no God and I'm wasting my time. But thats not of utmost importance to me. What's really important is being the best version of myself I can be- a moral, compassionate, loving human being.

God is a God of signs and wonders. One thing you need to train yourself is to be patient and be very observant. He doesn't come extravagantly sometimes like what our poster posted here but silently in our daily interactions, the people we start meeting and funny things we experience



Another thing is that once you start following God, the devil will start fighting you, people you know will start quarreling with you more temptations will surface. The devil knows that one of his slaves is leaving and will not allow that. At that point you will begin to think the way you are thinking and the devil will have won so unless you are patient enough to allow God manifest in your life, his presence will keep being a mirage to you.



Try following God for a year no matter what is happening around you and thank me next year. God is not a magician as you may see him to be but an omnicsience God is a God of signs and wonders. One thing you need to train yourself is to be patient and be very observant. He doesn't come extravagantly sometimes like what our poster posted here but silently in our daily interactions, the people we start meeting and funny things we experienceAnother thing is that once you start following God, the devil will start fighting you, people you know will start quarreling with you more temptations will surface. The devil knows that one of his slaves is leaving and will not allow that. At that point you will begin to think the way you are thinking and the devil will have won so unless you are patient enough to allow God manifest in your life, his presence will keep being a mirage to you.Try following God for a year no matter what is happening around you and thank me next year. God is not a magician as you may see him to be but an omnicsience 1 Like

OP, you are blessed! and i pray more power and glory be given to you by Our Lord Jesus!

One question I want to ask my Christian friends, is Sunday a Sabbath day or Sunday day that Christian worship.

Benekruku:







Re u sure you re saying the truth or an explanation of your imaginations that could have been triggered by love for home videos and fictional movies? It is true It is true

A vibrating movement in my body especially when I'm worshipping in the beauty of His holiness

