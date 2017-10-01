₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by dainformant(m): 3:05pm
It was all glitz and glamour at the traditional wedding of a Nigerian lady identified as Jennifer Asinugo who tied the knot in style to her beau Bryan Oliver who came with his family from the United States. The colorful wedding was held at Amauzari in Isu Local Government Area in Imo State. Here are lovely photos from the wedding ceremony.
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by dainformant(m): 3:05pm
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by tyup: 3:06pm
and why is she shinning teeth in the 4th picture after using jazz on the innocent man
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by dainformant(m): 3:06pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by fuckerstard: 3:06pm
tyup:
DJHANDSOME:
Babu sense.
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by DJHANDSOME(m): 3:06pm
Look at her smiling sheepishly, She has hooked this man. Him must buy car for all her family members!
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by lilmax(m): 3:07pm
worn out oyinbo.. that's the best she can do? crap
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:08pm
There white people just keep a 'stealing' out ladies any how...
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 3:09pm
Wow Impressed.
For the whites to travel down to Nigeria just for Traditional wedding means the lady is worth the stress and invaluable, not all these "on the road" chicks that can't even pronounce where they are from
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by biacan(f): 3:09pm
congrats but the groom though........ why is he licking the tumbler...... I guess the sweetest of African shayo
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 3:12pm
lilmax:Go and put on your glasses.
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 3:15pm
When oyibo man wan marry Nigerian woman. They'll come to our land, wear our dress, respect our culture, dobale for us, buy drinks...do whatever we want.
...but when lefulefu brothers want to marry oyibo granny, they'll be hiding in Ikoyi registry. They won't stop there o, they will still marry homebased wife...Naija men and low foreign exchange rate
HML to them
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:16pm
lilmax:You that is "Worn In" are you married??
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:20pm
pocohantas:That's why our forefathers said that If You No See As You Go Do, You Do As You Go See.. Thanks
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by MhisTahrah: 3:23pm
tyup:
DJHANDSOME:
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by tyup: 3:28pm
MhisTahrah:nice try but baba it's odę not odé (town)
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:34pm
I cud picture IamJ & I ...maybe when were both retired
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by MhisTahrah: 3:36pm
tyup:Oh.But your post didn't make any sense.
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 4:52pm
IamKashyBaby:.
I am seriously beginning to think IamJude is behind this moniker.
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 4:57pm
Fine White Men Go De Come Marry Our Fine Girls, our Guys Go Go De Marry Their fat white turkey Old Mamas. Una no Get Brain...
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:58pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by lazygal: 4:59pm
tyup:
Haba ! Is white man not human can't they fall for who they want again ? Thee is no big deal in hitching an oyinbo ,chief
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by sisisioge: 5:00pm
Hmmm...their children are gonna be beautiful .
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by ichidodo(m): 5:00pm
Like they say.... When you go black,you never go back......
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by lazygal: 5:00pm
BeeBeeOoh:
So much bitterness whatcis going on in this world for goodness sake ..if you want some thing aim for it and work towards it .. Y hate on people ?
Am just flabbergasted stall this bitterness
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:01pm
DeadRat:
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:01pm
Wao... when will Okorocha erect a statue for them?
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 5:01pm
The wife looks good and happy
Happy married life to them
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 5:02pm
Love in the air
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 5:02pm
DeadRat:
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by judedwriter(m): 5:02pm
tyup:Not just jazz music she use, na disco music as well....funny statement
Re: Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) by femo122: 5:02pm
hussle is real
