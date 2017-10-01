Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) (8451 Views)

Source; It was all glitz and glamour at the traditional wedding of a Nigerian lady identified as Jennifer Asinugo who tied the knot in style to her beau Bryan Oliver who came with his family from the United States. The colorful wedding was held at Amauzari in Isu Local Government Area in Imo State. Here are lovely photos from the wedding ceremony.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/young-lady-weds-american-boyfriend-style-imo-state-photos.html 3 Likes

and why is she shinning teeth in the 4th picture after using jazz on the innocent man 18 Likes

Babu sense. Babu sense. 18 Likes 2 Shares

worn out oyinbo.. that's the best she can do? crap

There white people just keep a 'stealing' out ladies any how... 4 Likes

Wow Impressed.



For the whites to travel down to Nigeria just for Traditional wedding means the lady is worth the stress and invaluable, not all these "on the road" chicks that can't even pronounce where they are from 12 Likes

congrats but the groom though........ why is he licking the tumbler...... I guess the sweetest of African shayo 3 Likes

worn out oyinbo.. that's the best she can do? crap Go and put on your glasses. Go and put on your glasses. 11 Likes 2 Shares





...but when lefulefu brothers want to marry oyibo granny, they'll be hiding in Ikoyi registry. They won't stop there o, they will still marry homebased wife...Naija men and low foreign exchange rate



HML to them When oyibo man wan marry Nigerian woman. They'll come to our land, wear our dress, respect our culture, dobale for us, buy drinks...do whatever we want....but when lefulefu brothers want to marry oyibo granny, they'll be hiding in Ikoyi registry. They won't stop there o, they will still marry homebased wife...Naija men and low foreign exchange rateHML to them 34 Likes 1 Share

worn out oyinbo.. that's the best she can do? crap You that is "Worn In" are you married?? You that is "Worn In" are you married?? 10 Likes 1 Share

...but when lefulefu brothers want to marry oyibo granny, they'll be hiding in Ikoyi registry. That's why our forefathers said that If You No See As You Go Do, You Do As You Go See.. Thanks That's why our forefathers said thatThanks 1 Like

[s][/s] Awon odé. nice try but baba it's odę not odé (town) nice try but baba it's odę not odé (town)





I cud picture IamJ & I ...maybe when were both retired 1 Like

nice try but baba it's odę not odé (town) Oh.But your post didn't make any sense. Oh.But your post didn't make any sense. 1 Like

I cud picture Iam.J & I ...maybe when were both retired .



I am seriously beginning to think IamJude is behind this moniker. I am seriously beginning to think IamJude is behind this moniker. 2 Likes

Fine White Men Go De Come Marry Our Fine Girls, our Guys Go Go De Marry Their fat white turkey Old Mamas. Una no Get Brain... 8 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 1 Like

Haba ! Is white man not human can't they fall for who they want again ? Thee is no big deal in hitching an oyinbo ,chief Haba ! Is white man not human can't they fall for who they want again ? Thee is no big deal in hitching an oyinbo ,chief 1 Like

. Hmmm...their children are gonna be beautiful

Like they say.... When you go black,you never go back......

So much bitterness whatcis going on in this world for goodness sake ..if you want some thing aim for it and work towards it .. Y hate on people ?

Am just flabbergasted stall this bitterness So much bitterness whatcis going on in this world for goodness sake ..if you want some thing aim for it and work towards it .. Y hate on people ?Am just flabbergasted stall this bitterness 3 Likes

5 Likes

Wao... when will Okorocha erect a statue for them? 3 Likes

The wife looks good and happy

Happy married life to them 1 Like

Love in the air

and why is she shinning teeth in the 4th picture after using jazz on the innocent man Not just jazz music she use, na disco music as well....funny statement Not just jazz music she use, na disco music as well....funny statement 1 Like