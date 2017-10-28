Omooba77:

Arsenal look set to close the gap on top four by welcoming Swansea.

Arsenal welcome Swansea City to the Emirates needing to win. While they decisively beat Everton last weekend, they have matches away to Manchester City and Tottenham upcoming and need to pick up as many points as possible before then. Swansea will hope to turn their need for points into something they can exploit.

After their disappointing 2-1 loss to Watford, Arsenal turned things around with their best performance of the season in their 5-2 battering of Everton. The Gunners cut the Toffees apart time after time at Goodison Park to pick up their first league away win of the season. They’ll hope to carry that form into this match and continue their strong run of form at home. They have yet to drop a point at Emirates Stadium this season and have not conceded there since opening day. They will see the match against Swansea as a good opportunity to continue their form.

Swansea come into this match with only one win in their last six matches and four goals scored in those six matches, including being held scoreless three times. The Swans have struggled to get any form of coherent attack going this season. They have averaged fewer shot per game than any other team in the league so far, according to

Whoscored.com . If they are going to be a test for Arsenal, they’ll have to find a way to wake their dormant attack.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will continue to be without a few of their key squad players for this match. David Ospina, Danny Welbeck Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, and Santi Cazorla will all be missing out through injury, according to

Physioroom.com .

Swansea will be without a few of their key staring XI players for this one. Wilfired Bony, Renato Sanches, and Kyle Bartley will all be missing this match, while Martin Olsson will undergo a late fitness test and is a doubt for the match, according to Physioroom.com .

KEY PLAYERS

Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has had a strong start to his Arsenal career and has been particularly effective at home. The Frenchman has scored four goals in four home matches this season, only being held without a goal in their 2-0 win against Brighton. He scored his first goal away from the Emirates in the Gunners win against Everton last weekend. He provides Arsenal with a strong threat on the counter, the ability to drift out wide effectively, and quick feet in and around the box, three things they miss when Olivier Giroud replaces Lacazette. These are all key for Arsenal whenever they are attacking any team, so they’ll hope their new French striker can continue to make his impact felt against Swansea.

Swansea City: Tammy Abraham

Abraham is the only Swansea player to score multiple league goals and has accounted for 66% of their league goals so far. The loanee from Chelsea has been vital to Swansea’s limited success this season. If he doesn’t perform, there’s a decent chance Swansea don’t score. It’s been as simple as that this season.

