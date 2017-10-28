₦airaland Forum

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 3:16pm
I deleted it

Am in my welding workshop, come lets fight undecided

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by princeemmma(m): 3:17pm
man city game is now war
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Omooba77: 3:22pm
Wenger and him boys...Make we keep pace with all the big boys
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:23pm
Goal up swansea
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Aldebaran(m): 3:23pm
Arsenal fans AWA YOUgrin
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Mukina2,e don happen oh grin grin

ARS 0-1 SWA
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:25pm
cheesy Haters have arrived
aieromon:
Mukina2,e don happen oh grin grin

ARS 0-1 SWA

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 3:25pm
aieromon:
Mukina2,e don happen oh grin grin

ARS 0-1 SWA

we got this cool
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Amirullaha(m): 3:26pm
What the f**k is wrong with arsenal

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 3:26pm
Arsenal fans be feelin like king of COMEBACKSundecided
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 3:26pm
It's official PETR CECH Is Finished!

Silly mistake by Kos and Cech ffs

cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Leez(m): 3:26pm
Omooba77:
Arsenal look set to close the gap on top four by welcoming Swansea.
Arsenal welcome Swansea City to the Emirates needing to win. While they decisively beat Everton last weekend, they have matches away to Manchester City and Tottenham upcoming and need to pick up as many points as possible before then. Swansea will hope to turn their need for points into something they can exploit.
After their disappointing 2-1 loss to Watford, Arsenal turned things around with their best performance of the season in their 5-2 battering of Everton. The Gunners cut the Toffees apart time after time at Goodison Park to pick up their first league away win of the season. They’ll hope to carry that form into this match and continue their strong run of form at home. They have yet to drop a point at Emirates Stadium this season and have not conceded there since opening day. They will see the match against Swansea as a good opportunity to continue their form.
Swansea come into this match with only one win in their last six matches and four goals scored in those six matches, including being held scoreless three times. The Swans have struggled to get any form of coherent attack going this season. They have averaged fewer shot per game than any other team in the league so far, according to
Whoscored.com . If they are going to be a test for Arsenal, they’ll have to find a way to wake their dormant attack.
TEAM NEWS
Arsenal will continue to be without a few of their key squad players for this match. David Ospina, Danny Welbeck Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, and Santi Cazorla will all be missing out through injury, according to
Physioroom.com .
Swansea will be without a few of their key staring XI players for this one. Wilfired Bony, Renato Sanches, and Kyle Bartley will all be missing this match, while Martin Olsson will undergo a late fitness test and is a doubt for the match, according to Physioroom.com .
KEY PLAYERS
Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette
Lacazette has had a strong start to his Arsenal career and has been particularly effective at home. The Frenchman has scored four goals in four home matches this season, only being held without a goal in their 2-0 win against Brighton. He scored his first goal away from the Emirates in the Gunners win against Everton last weekend. He provides Arsenal with a strong threat on the counter, the ability to drift out wide effectively, and quick feet in and around the box, three things they miss when Olivier Giroud replaces Lacazette. These are all key for Arsenal whenever they are attacking any team, so they’ll hope their new French striker can continue to make his impact felt against Swansea.
Swansea City: Tammy Abraham
Abraham is the only Swansea player to score multiple league goals and has accounted for 66% of their league goals so far. The loanee from Chelsea has been vital to Swansea’s limited success this season. If he doesn’t perform, there’s a decent chance Swansea don’t score. It’s been as simple as that this season.
grin grin

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sekem: 3:27pm
Arsenal fùcking up already as usual...
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:27pm
Curdlebug:
Is supersport select showing this match?
S2 select
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:27pm
I want to change team cry

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by kstyle2(m): 3:28pm
Mehn arsenal are just too pathetic to watch. Well what do I care, my darling team, utd won today

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Ufranklin92(m): 3:28pm
Arsenal if una spoil ma game,the kind thunder wey go fire una ehhh

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Amaechi5(m): 3:28pm
One shot on target = a goal, Arsenal will really struggle for an equalizer.
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 3:29pm
Amirullaha:
What the f**k is wrong with arsenal
Have you just become a gunners fan? Ask dem gunners who have been fans for 10+ years and they will explain to you smiley

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Bossontop(m): 3:30pm
grin cheesy grin grin
Heheheh!!!!.....hope say una com prepared oooo
I can not be rushing ppl 2 d hospital again oooo
#ggmu all d way

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 3:30pm
kstyle2:
Mehn arsenal are just too pathetic to watch. Well what do I care, my darling team, utd won today
In all fairness, the Man U vs Spurs game was disappointingly boring too ...
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Swagahyk(m): 3:30pm
Man UTD with odd of 2.17 win finish, na Arsenal with 1.23 odd never fit win. Chai.. my chest!

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by handsomeyinka(m): 3:33pm
oshe11:
Arsenal fans be frelin like king of COMEBACKSundecided

Yeah,you r right...we love coming from behind...(DOGGY STYLE)...

I was telling a female friend yesterday that Come and let me arsenal you..

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 3:34pm
As usual grin

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by mansakhalifa(m): 3:35pm
I don't see Arsenal bouncing back. Not with the way the way they are playing at the moment. Another bad weekend 4 d Gooner faithfuls.

Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by kokaneprodigy(m): 3:35pm
Amirullaha:
What the f**k is wrong with arsenal
is dah useless 3-4-3
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by possesscable(m): 3:38pm
Arsenal fans we're inviting you guys to watch the senior boys play later today tongue
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 3:38pm
Arsenal looking forward to coming back from behind today again.
Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by baybeeboi: 3:39pm
Stat.

1 - Swansea's goal came from their first shot, and first touch in Arsenal's penalty area. Grab.

