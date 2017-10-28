₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 3:16pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by princeemmma(m): 3:17pm
man city game is now war
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Omooba77: 3:22pm
Wenger and him boys...Make we keep pace with all the big boys
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:23pm
Goal up swansea
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Aldebaran(m): 3:23pm
Arsenal fans AWA YOU
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Mukina2,e don happen oh
ARS 0-1 SWA
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:25pm
Haters have arrived
aieromon:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 3:25pm
aieromon:
we got this
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Amirullaha(m): 3:26pm
What the f**k is wrong with arsenal
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 3:26pm
Arsenal fans be feelin like king of COMEBACKS
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by dotcomnamename: 3:26pm
It's official PETR CECH Is Finished!
Silly mistake by Kos and Cech ffs
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Leez(m): 3:26pm
Omooba77:
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sekem: 3:27pm
Arsenal fùcking up already as usual...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:27pm
Curdlebug:S2 select
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:27pm
I want to change team
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by kstyle2(m): 3:28pm
Mehn arsenal are just too pathetic to watch. Well what do I care, my darling team, utd won today
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Ufranklin92(m): 3:28pm
Arsenal if una spoil ma game,the kind thunder wey go fire una ehhh
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Amaechi5(m): 3:28pm
One shot on target = a goal, Arsenal will really struggle for an equalizer.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 3:29pm
Amirullaha:Have you just become a gunners fan? Ask dem gunners who have been fans for 10+ years and they will explain to you
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Bossontop(m): 3:30pm
Heheheh!!!!.....hope say una com prepared oooo
I can not be rushing ppl 2 d hospital again oooo
#ggmu all d way
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 3:30pm
kstyle2:In all fairness, the Man U vs Spurs game was disappointingly boring too ...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Swagahyk(m): 3:30pm
Man UTD with odd of 2.17 win finish, na Arsenal with 1.23 odd never fit win. Chai.. my chest!
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by handsomeyinka(m): 3:33pm
oshe11:
Yeah,you r right...we love coming from behind...(DOGGY STYLE)...
I was telling a female friend yesterday that Come and let me arsenal you..
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 3:34pm
As usual
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by mansakhalifa(m): 3:35pm
I don't see Arsenal bouncing back. Not with the way the way they are playing at the moment. Another bad weekend 4 d Gooner faithfuls.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by kokaneprodigy(m): 3:35pm
Amirullaha:is dah useless 3-4-3
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by possesscable(m): 3:38pm
Arsenal fans we're inviting you guys to watch the senior boys play later today
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 3:38pm
Arsenal looking forward to coming back from behind today again.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Swansea (0 - 1) - Live by baybeeboi: 3:39pm
Stat.
1 - Swansea's goal came from their first shot, and first touch in Arsenal's penalty area. Grab.
Kaka, Biggest Salary In History Of Soccer: $146 Million Cash / Van Persie Fail Man U Medical / Picture Of Roberto Macini Sleeping During Mancity/Tottenham Match!
