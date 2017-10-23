₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,952 members, 3,869,496 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC (2052 Views)
|Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Omooba77: 5:53pm On Oct 22
There seems to be no end in sight to the downward operational performance of Nigeria ’s refineries since the beginning of 2017 despite several interventions made to reinvigorate the facilities by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation .
http://punchng.com/kaduna-refinery-dormant-ph-warri-producing-below-30-nnpc/
1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Letslive: 5:57pm On Oct 22
APC has wasted 2 years without fixing any problem that they promised Nigerians.
A merry go round government only good at lying and deceiving zombies.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by DutchBruh: 6:05pm On Oct 22
Ladies and gentlemen why would the refineries work when the GMD of NNPC is only interested in making juicy deals worth billions of dollars with petroleum products importers and crude oil exporters. The tragedy is that president Buhari is aware of these opaque/corrupt deals but turns a blind eye. The same oil cabals that we wanted to crucify during the subsidy scandal are the people Maikanti Baru is dealing with. WE ALL KNOW THAT NNPC IS A CESSPOOL OF CORRUPTION. What has changed? Why would they fixed the NNPC when the company is their ATM.
18 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by DutchBruh: 6:06pm On Oct 22
Lalastiscala front page
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by aolawale025: 6:21pm On Oct 22
The outright sale of the refineries is the solution. Attached them to oil blocks and sell.
3 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by biafrasun: 6:22pm On Oct 22
hold jubril buhari responsible for he promised to build more refinery and maintain the ones on ground. government of promise and fail.
7 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by DutchBruh: 6:28pm On Oct 22
aolawale025:If they sell it,how will they steal billions of dollars from the turn around maintenance(TAM) they embark on annually,that leaves the refineries in worse shape.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by fergie001(m): 6:46pm On Oct 22
I am surprised nobody is asking the Minister of Petroleum what is happening?
And the Senate hasn't invited him/her to explain why that refinery is still comatose 2years after promises and promises.
Oh Oh,the Minister is the dull Buhari,
Mtchew,the man cerebrum don weak,how viable young Nigerians still feel this man is the best,still amazes me.
I know Osinbajo will soon come and speak grammar,and lie...
Whenever they are in a mess,they will send himself and Femi Adesina to come and tell us rubbish.
One day,you will leave,God-Willing,we will be here to receive you when you begin to write memoirs and articles like
"The pants in aso rock","the accidental vp","the David in Pharoah's den."
God go keep us alive.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Built2last: 6:55pm On Oct 22
The mod deleting this my post should continue.
Imagine Rochas and five others who are unable to pay salaries telling Anambra people to vote APC
Let me remind Rochas that the 2015 propaganda will not work in 2019
The APC propagandists said buhari built 4 refineries as Minister of petroleum and MD of NNPC from 1977-1978, no longer than two years. Refinery that Gowon built and Obasanjo commissioned, the credit for the building was given to the Fulani Buhari who was merely minister and few months into his tenure as petroleum minister. The contract and implementation was fully paid for before he ever became minister in the Gowon admininistration which he was not a part of.
It has been two years since he took over power this time and he is both petroleum Minister and president. The refineries are functioning way LESS than when he met them. The refineries have produced more under Obasanjo and Jonathan.
But people said this Buhari was an oil expert. He boasted he would "STABILIZE OIL GLOBAL OIL PRICE ", and Fashola opened his mouthto tell us all Buhari's early travels was to truly stabilize global oil price. He boasted that there was nothing like SUBSIDY and Jonathan was lying about subsidy. That he would fix the refineries, refine crude for Nigerians CHEAPLY and sell the rest. That it was easy.
Okay. Alright.
Oya tell superman Buhari to repair the four refineries and build new ones like you and he boasted naaa. No need for history books. No need to argue with me as you did before 2015 elections. Subsidy is a lie. Fuel is now 140 plus from 87 yet Jonathan's subsidy is a LIE. Okay
All this is long talk. Tell Buhari to fix four refineries in two years. He built the four in less a year in 1978. Surely to repair them now is as easy as kunu?
Muhammadu Buhari started his anti corruption crusade with $2.1bn Dasukigate, Sambo Dasuki was arrested, Raymond Dokpesi, Fani Kayode, Musuliu Obanikoro, Olisa Metuh, and Reuben Abati were also arrested in connection with Dasukigate.
While the government was busy wanking and masturbating with the gale of arrests and media frenzy that trailed the episodic drama, Dasuki opened up that Buhari also benefited from the $2.1bn arms fund, Dasuki reveled that he bought 2 bulletproof SUVs for Buhari from the money, he also gave him $300,000 from the same money. But Buhari denied collecting any money from Dasuki, he said he only got 2 bulletproof SUVs form him as his entitlement being a former head of state. Muhammadu Buhari forgot that former heads of state entitlements have never come from the office of the NSA before but office of the SGF, they said those accusing Buhari are the corrupt people fighting back. And that was how Dasukigate died a natural death.
The allegation of MTN N500m bribery scandal involving Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari popped up. Tukur Buratai's multi million dollars Dubai mansions were uncovered. Abdurrahman Dambazau arms procurement fraud was reveled. Rotimi Amaechi's several attempts to bribe Supreme Court justices to give APC favorable election judgment were exposed. Kayode Fayemi's corruption allegation also came up, but Buhari shamelessly told the whole world that all the corruption allegation leveled against people in his government are false because he checked them before appointing them.
Then the Senate exposed how the then SGF, Lawal Babachir used N270m to cut grass in IDP camps, Buhari's government cleared him of any wrong doing, the government also cleared Ibrahim Magu of the weighty corruption allegations leveled against him, in fact, Muhammadu Buhari officially wrote the Senate that both men are clean. Then when Ikoyi orphaned money once again exposed how corrupt this government is, he suspended Babachir that he cleared twice of the same allegation. Up till this moment the report of the probe panel is not known to the public.
A witness told the court that Buhari's lawyer who was representing him in the certificate suit gave the presiding judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola N500,000 at the period the case was still on but they said it wasn't a bribe but a gift.
Just recently one of Buhari's ministers, Ibe Kachikwu tactically exposed the biggest single corruption case in the history of this country, a whooping $25bn fraud in a government of saints? If Buhari that is the petroleum minister can approve contracts worth $25bn without due process and transparency, then why are we still talking about anti graft war under this government?
There is a whole lot of looting massively going on in this government but the only corrupt people they know are Jonathan's
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Spylord48: 7:16pm On Oct 22
chai this country sef
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by OGACLO(m): 7:25pm On Oct 22
Nigeria always moving at snail's speed when infrastructure development is involve and at speed of light when looting and sharing our national patrimony,
Thank God Buhari is not like the rest but surely not the BEST
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Blue3k(m): 7:27pm On Oct 22
Nigeria should just sell these refineries.
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Caseless: 7:37pm On Oct 22
Sell these stuffs
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by baralatie(m): 7:41pm On Oct 22
lmao
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by bonechamberlain(m): 7:43pm On Oct 22
these refineries would never work, the country Is governed by evil, selfish, parochial and parasitic folks.
this evil government is waiting for dangote refinery to kick start, to ensure a complete and total monopoly of the economy by the northern poster boy and indirectly the north.
when this happens the warri, PH and KD refinery would be left to die.
the greatest mistake the Niger delta governors would make is to allow the sale of that refinery to a non southerner or a politician. The aim is to ensure that the refinery doesn't work, then would be sold to some corrupt "vulture capitalist".
this country would never work PDP or APC. just like Democrat, Republican they are all the same. A gathering of evil elite, concerned only about power, wealth and ego.
only a violent revolution, formulation of a new populist constitution or total restructuring would change the story of the common Nigerian.
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by swagagolic01: 7:44pm On Oct 22
Was GEJ clueless?
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Paperwhite(m): 8:04pm On Oct 22
APC government was just a disaster.Deceitful,Wasteful, Useless and Corruption Ridden.
4 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Paperwhite(m): 8:10pm On Oct 22
Caseless:What happened to "Sai Buhari or Sai Baba's" plan of turning Nigeria into Eldorado Nah? "Change" don tire you?
3 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Desyner: 8:12pm On Oct 22
I am not surprised at all. It is matter of time before they become location with which nollywood directors shoot action scenes and shoot out scenes.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Omooba77: 8:13pm On Oct 22
When you joined a new material with old it will definitely rupture.....So say the Bible
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by DutchBruh: 8:17pm On Oct 22
Paperwhite:
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Desyner: 8:18pm On Oct 22
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by DutchBruh: 8:22pm On Oct 22
Desyner:They are intentionallly sabotaging the refineries so Dangote will have monopoly in the market.
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Blue3k(m): 8:23pm On Oct 22
Desyner:
Anyone that wants. Dangote refinery will stop need for import but the government will still waste tax dollars on fixes. It's better it goes.
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Desyner: 8:26pm On Oct 22
Blue3k:Who do you think can and will buy outdated refineries and waste tax dollars on fixes ? I don't get you ?
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Desyner: 8:28pm On Oct 22
DutchBruh:"Intentionally sabotaging the refineries" since 1980s for Dangote? They must be the illuminati.
3 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Blue3k(m): 8:34pm On Oct 22
Desyner:
You don't get it because you don't see the pattern. How many times do the keep fixing without much improvement? If you believe the refineries can be fixed than someone would be willing to buy for right price. Any multinational company like G.E can buy it and run it.
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Desyner: 8:45pm On Oct 22
Blue3k:The person buying it will have to believe and not the government. Once Dangote start operation the govt refinery will be some 16% of Dangote's refinery capacity at most.
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Omooba77: 8:48pm On Oct 22
Blue3k:
Please what is the capacity of Dangote that can meet the populace need?
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Caseless: 8:48pm On Oct 22
Desyner:
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Caseless: 8:52pm On Oct 22
Paperwhite:change is still on course.
Sai baba till 2023!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Refinery Dormant, Port Harcourt, Warri Producing Below 30% — NNPC by Blue3k(m): 8:58pm On Oct 22
Omooba77:
650,000 barrels per day.
Trouble For South Africa / The Dogs And The Pigs In Nigeria / Yaradua Is Obasanjo's Nemesis
Viewing this topic: BedLam, oseyere(m), donofdons, Semilore001(f), Benjyville(m), topdee(m), enagymedia, takenadoh, Divash, josephobaje(m), NwaliE01(m), Ayinlaokin(m), pair36(m), SpecialAdviser(m), Bede2u(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), nattyhero(m), Olukokosir(m), chygoz3(m), bomasek(m), uzot(m), ivolt, Chidinho10(m), yeyerolling, janykute, evy1(m), Realidealist, arinzehappiness, udosoft(m), femi4love(m), Desdola(m), chuksonu, holycup(m), akastan(m), Bobby4090, dojumav, Bigtt, TheArchangel(f), onyinyenwadigbo, skerries, ekesol, Lanre12388(m), xcolanto(m), bobot(m), omojeesu(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22