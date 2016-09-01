Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos (11965 Views)

The Patrol Team Trailed the Vehicle, when the Occupants Suspected they were being trailed by the Police, they abandoned the Vehicle & took off. It was later Discovered that the Vehicle was Snatched from the Owner at Gunpoint at Rumukpakani Ada-George Road Axis of Port Harcourt.



Vehicle was Recovered to the Elimgbu Police Station. The Vehicle will be Handed over to Rumupkakani Police Station.



If you lost a vehicle with the above description please visit the Rumupkakani or Elimgbu Police Station to claim your car.



Kudos to the Nigeria Police.







Nice one,to protect lives and properties is their work. Nice one,to protect lives and properties is their work.







The hoodlums were foolish to steal this rickety jalopy in the first place.



Good thing they ditched it.

If not they would have spent more money to panel beat, respray and disguise the car.



Let me wait for the person above me to talk first

Uhmm don't be fooled, NPF ain't your friend.



Before that guy collect him car back e go pay several fees.



IPO go collect money

Those female cops at the counter go collect money

E go bail the car

E go pay vulcanizer cos dem go don deflate him tires, it's not like it's necessary to do that shiit.

E go pay the person wey hold the keyz, persin wey hold papers

E go pay for gate. E.t.c 17 Likes 2 Shares

what is nwamaikpe even saying?



this should be what the police should be doing not shooting innocent people or collecting #20 naira on highways.



Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.

ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..

Police is working

Elimgbu, my village.

ChangeIsCostant:



The Patrol Team Trailed the Vehicle, when the Occupants Suspected they were being trailed by the Police, they abandoned the Vehicle & took off.



The story has holes in it. The suspects abandoned the car and "took off".

How did they "take off"? On foot or with another car?



Took off running? The police that were trailing them in cars couldnt catch them on foot?

.

but why is it dat no arrest was made

rerhji:

but why is it dat no arrest was made

The suspects "took off"! Direct any further questions at the Rivers State Police Command because me I no know The suspects "took off"! Direct any further questions at the Rivers State Police Command because me I no know

Mobilizer things.

When our neighbour ' car was recovered along the boarder then, the owner paid almost 4ook before the car was released by police

is this news valid??!





because d fear of police is the beginning of.....

don't trust police for any reason

Car snatchers used to be sensible

They steal good automobiles in good shape and condition ...i mean the very latest models



But ever since Buhari and APC came to power

The Hunger in the land has trippled

Car jackers now steal anything with four wheels

NPF are working for dis I give dem kudos



But wen dere mumu wan start e no dey get part 4 1 Like

The news said the car has no back plate number, but the picture is saying otherwise

obaataaokpaewu:

The news said the car has no back plate number, but the picture is saying otherwise

I weak for all these cut and sow journalism o



OP, when last you go for check-up? Like the craze don dey creep in small small... I weak for all these cut and sow journalism oOP, when last you go for check-up? Like the craze don dey creep in small small... 1 Like