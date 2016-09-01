₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:47pm On Oct 22
On Tuesday 17th October at about 9pm the Police Patrol Team from Elimgbu Division led by the DPO, SP JOSEPH OGUNLADE under the Command of CP ZAKI M. AHMED Commissioner Of Police Rivers State, along Rumuowhara Axis of Port Harcourt sighted an Ash Colour Toyota Avensis Car without Back Number Plate.
The Patrol Team Trailed the Vehicle, when the Occupants Suspected they were being trailed by the Police, they abandoned the Vehicle & took off. It was later Discovered that the Vehicle was Snatched from the Owner at Gunpoint at Rumukpakani Ada-George Road Axis of Port Harcourt.
Vehicle was Recovered to the Elimgbu Police Station. The Vehicle will be Handed over to Rumupkakani Police Station.
If you lost a vehicle with the above description please visit the Rumupkakani or Elimgbu Police Station to claim your car.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/car-snatchers-abandon-vehicle-trailed-police-rivers-state-photo.html
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by HungerBAD: 8:49pm On Oct 22
Kudos to the Nigeria Police.
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:04pm On Oct 22
Nice one,to protect lives and properties is their work.
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:18pm On Oct 22
The hoodlums were foolish to steal this rickety jalopy in the first place.
Good thing they ditched it.
If not they would have spent more money to panel beat, respray and disguise the car.
Abeg let the owner come and take back his trouble.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 9:23pm On Oct 22
Let me wait for the person above me to talk first
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by fuckerstard: 10:04pm On Oct 22
Uhmm don't be fooled, NPF ain't your friend.
Before that guy collect him car back e go pay several fees.
IPO go collect money
Those female cops at the counter go collect money
E go bail the car
E go pay vulcanizer cos dem go don deflate him tires, it's not like it's necessary to do that shiit.
E go pay the person wey hold the keyz, persin wey hold papers
E go pay for gate. E.t.c
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by chinedubrazil(m): 10:04pm On Oct 22
what is nwamaikpe even saying?
this should be what the police should be doing not shooting innocent people or collecting #20 naira on highways.
RationalTV:












2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by grayht(m): 10:07pm On Oct 22
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by SWORD419: 10:08pm On Oct 22
Police is working
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Afam4eva(m): 10:09pm On Oct 22
Elimgbu, my village.
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Category1: 10:09pm On Oct 22
NwaAmaikpe:u no dey ever get sense
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by eledalo: 10:09pm On Oct 22
ChangeIsCostant:
The story has holes in it. The suspects abandoned the car and "took off".
How did they "take off"? On foot or with another car?
Took off running? The police that were trailing them in cars couldnt catch them on foot?
If you trust Police story, I have a bridge to sell you.
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by castrol180(m): 10:10pm On Oct 22
.
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Cruset(m): 10:10pm On Oct 22
NwaAmaikpe:Bros make we see your own car?
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by chinedubrazil(m): 10:10pm On Oct 22
NwaAmaikpe:e no go better for pepsin wen do you.
2 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Isaacpyo04(m): 10:11pm On Oct 22
Track your vehicle anywhere, anytime. At an affordable price
gaeul(f):
Hmmm...Double wahala for d ownwe cos police go so stress am
I have slept with 90% of Top Nollywood actress, Movie Director brags....
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/09/90-of-top-nigerian-movie-stars-slept.html
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by rerhji(m): 10:13pm On Oct 22
but why is it dat no arrest was made
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Israeljones(m): 10:14pm On Oct 22
NwaAmaikpe:is it just me or did u just sound like one of those car snatchers
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by eledalo: 10:16pm On Oct 22
rerhji:
The suspects "took off"! Direct any further questions at the Rivers State Police Command because me I no know
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by emeijeh(m): 10:19pm On Oct 22
Mobilizer things.
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by ndiboy01(m): 10:19pm On Oct 22
fuckerstard:Naija I hail ooooooooo
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Abeyjide: 10:25pm On Oct 22
When our neighbour ' car was recovered along the boarder then, the owner paid almost 4ook before the car was released by police
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by mrdipye(m): 10:31pm On Oct 22
is this news valid??!
because d fear of police is the beginning of.....
don't trust police for any reason
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Chimex30(m): 10:39pm On Oct 22
NwaAmaikpe:iberibe di gi
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:41pm On Oct 22
Car snatchers used to be sensible
They steal good automobiles in good shape and condition ...i mean the very latest models
But ever since Buhari and APC came to power
The Hunger in the land has trippled
Car jackers now steal anything with four wheels
God punish Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by Carter4luv(m): 10:57pm On Oct 22
NPF are working for dis I give dem kudos
But wen dere mumu wan start e no dey get part 4
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 11:04pm On Oct 22
The news said the car has no back plate number, but the picture is saying otherwise
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by correctguy101(m): 11:09pm On Oct 22
obaataaokpaewu:
I weak for all these cut and sow journalism o
OP, when last you go for check-up? Like the craze don dey creep in small small...
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Abandon Vehicle After Snatching It At Gun Point In Rivers State. Photos by cashlurd(m): 11:18pm On Oct 22
It's either the owner of the car is a strong juju man or a strong prayer warrior..
