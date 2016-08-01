₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,653 members, 3,868,466 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium (29320 Views)
|Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Towncrier247: 9:44pm On Oct 22
According to a video circulating, this man suspected to be married took a woman to watch a match at a stadium but quickly and hilariously avoided the camera for fear of being shown live on TV.
Unfortunately, his face and the hottie he took to have fun with were already beamed live! See the photos and video below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-man-hides-from-camera-while-watching-match-with-girlfriend-in-stadium
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Towncrier247: 9:45pm On Oct 22
Lol
WATCH THE VIDEO & MORE PHOTOS>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-man-hides-from-camera-while-watching-match-with-girlfriend-in-stadium
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by iamJ(m): 9:45pm On Oct 22
guy code 101
Never take side chick to a public place
They are for ur room and hotel runs
They are very easy to manipulate that is why they are called side chicks
All these unblended players that behave like learners, making it easy for women to call men cheats
Always use ur head abeg...
205 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Dasherz(f): 9:48pm On Oct 22
iamJ:
woahh this dude issa pro
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by iamJ(m): 9:49pm On Oct 22
Dasherz:since when?
Pls know ur grade here, dont mention me
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by optional1(f): 9:51pm On Oct 22
when you reach house you go know who dey in charge..
God will be catching them one by one...
Mtcheww
3 Likes
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Dasherz(f): 9:51pm On Oct 22
iamJ:lame line dude .. swerve
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Evablizin(f): 9:56pm On Oct 22
So somebori cannot remove ant from another person's back in peace again,monitoring spirits everywhere you go.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Olalan(m): 10:02pm On Oct 22
Shame on him, why do something you aren't proud of. Having to hide seems childish.
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by NwaAmaikpe: 10:06pm On Oct 22
Sissies everywhere.
Why will a man hide because he is caught cheating?
Every wise wife accepts the painful truth that only her can not own the D because man's primary assignment is to lay and impregnate as many women as possible. (Genesis 9:7)
Too many learners on the prowl.
The first thing you do with a girl who is not your wife is to lay her,
The next thing is to free her.
Straight to business...No unneccesary interludes like joints, parties, clubs or stadiums.
Too many girls to be screwed and no time to waste.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by gaeul(f): 10:12pm On Oct 22
Hahahaaha ...he for nor just come
Nollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and 4 crew members
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/08/you-have-to-sleep-with-directors-over.html
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Isaacpyo04(m): 10:13pm On Oct 22
Lol.
Yoruba people get this proverb, "The breeze has blown, and so we have seen the foul yansh"
3 Likes
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by kafiz1(m): 10:13pm On Oct 22
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Offpoint: 10:13pm On Oct 22
End Time married man
The camera man sef got no chill...
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by veacea: 10:13pm On Oct 22
Gbege don burst
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm On Oct 22
Aunty shift, let us see his polokwane head
But the man looks like OBJ
5 Likes
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Daeylar(f): 10:14pm On Oct 22
So many lectures on how to cheat from men on this thread
3 Likes
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by stano2(m): 10:14pm On Oct 22
just d imagine as e mind take fly as camera get am
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Mhizkel(f): 10:14pm On Oct 22
Bursted!
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by chinedubrazil(m): 10:15pm On Oct 22
he even wear eye glass self, the man is being stirred like fish in the pot of soup by his village people.
and see as the girl bone, e b like say the girl self na one kind olosho from ogun state
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by SAMBARRY: 10:15pm On Oct 22
Some of your mates are distributing hiv up and dan.kontinu
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by kafiz1(m): 10:15pm On Oct 22
gaeul:dnt mind if yhu can laff in spanish.....!!!!
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by ndiboy01(m): 10:16pm On Oct 22
iamJ:
Weldon sir......One bottle for my account
If I b general mumuhadu buhari foolani , I wil sharperly giv u minister of runs and women plus p*ssy affairs
6 Likes
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by SIGE(m): 10:16pm On Oct 22
the babe wan shaa spoil parole for the guy...my guy wear glass and still hide face.
in short ENDtime babe
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Nbote(m): 10:16pm On Oct 22
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Pidginwhisper: 10:17pm On Oct 22
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by 9japrof(m): 10:17pm On Oct 22
Why cheat if you can't stand the heat?
Why marry if you ain't done flexing
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by DanNafada: 10:18pm On Oct 22
There is more to this story. She seems to be wearing a wedding ring herself and looks pretty relaxed.
2 Likes
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by Finstar: 10:18pm On Oct 22
Nawa ooh.. Anyway. Visit www.entmirror.com for all business ideas.. Well detailed with simple steps on how to start any business of your dream, both offline and online. . This is a home to all entrepreneurs in Nigeria.. If you're an entrepreneur, then you need to. Visit www.entmirror.com.
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by LesbianBoy(m): 10:19pm On Oct 22
That is obasanjo na
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium by RationalTV: 10:19pm On Oct 22
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.
.
We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.
.
Enough is enough! Join the party ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.
.
Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!
.
Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria
.
Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)
.
3 Likes 1 Share
Yoruba Women (and dating) / Meet The Most Curvy Female Nairalanders / Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality
Viewing this topic: Mekanus(m), BTCNaira, TomHorn, lotannad1, Ghost01(m), Empiree, JayceeYT, libertyarena(m), jigga40(m), lalaboi(m), Mrwealth933, henrygale(m), courage54(m), Tinkybabe(f), djPyper, Enegod(m), kunlemchy(m), hanenyo, IghoCentric, MOIart(m), echson21, Tedassie(m), omojeje2(f), samdavjustin(m), franksam2009, excelway(m), KinzyeWriter(m), bolex04(m), amjustme2, bubykay01, jedisco(m), edwardaigbokhan, Olumis, ucheHapers(m), Sheriftoyin, kamcom, easternguy1(m), pastie(m), victoroscar(m), LargeBreed(m), mancityguy and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22