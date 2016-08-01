Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Married Man Hides From Camera While Watching Match With Girlfriend In Stadium (29320 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Unfortunately, his face and the hottie he took to have fun with were already beamed live! See the photos and video below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-man-hides-from-camera-while-watching-match-with-girlfriend-in-stadium According to a video circulating, this man suspected to be married took a woman to watch a match at a stadium but quickly and hilariously avoided the camera for fear of being shown live on TV.Unfortunately, his face and the hottie he took to have fun with were already beamed live! See the photos and video below... 1 Like 2 Shares





WATCH THE VIDEO & MORE PHOTOS>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-man-hides-from-camera-while-watching-match-with-girlfriend-in-stadium Lol 1 Like







Never take side chick to a public place





They are for ur room and hotel runs



They are very easy to manipulate that is why they are called side chicks



All these unblended players that behave like learners, making it easy for women to call men cheats





Always use ur head abeg...

guy code 101Never take side chick to a public placeThey are for ur room and hotel runsThey are very easy to manipulate that is why they are called side chicksAll these unblended players that behave like learners, making it easy for women to call men cheatsAlways use ur head abeg... 205 Likes 16 Shares

iamJ:

guy code 101





Never take side chick to a public place





They are for ur room and hotels runs





All these players that behave like learners, making it easy for women to call men cheats

woahh this dude issa pro woahh this dude issa pro 20 Likes 3 Shares

Dasherz:





woahh this dude issa pro



since when?





Pls know ur grade here, dont mention me

since when?Pls know ur grade here, dont mention me 46 Likes 3 Shares

when you reach house you go know who dey in charge..



God will be catching them one by one...













Mtcheww 3 Likes

iamJ:

since when?





Pls know ur grade here, dont mention me

lame line dude .. swerve lame line dude .. swerve 66 Likes 3 Shares







So somebori cannot remove ant from another person's back in peace again,monitoring spirits everywhere you go. So somebori cannot remove ant from another person's back in peace again,monitoring spirits everywhere you go. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Shame on him, why do something you aren't proud of. Having to hide seems childish.





Sissies everywhere.

Why will a man hide because he is caught cheating?



Every wise wife accepts the painful truth that only her can not own the D because man's primary assignment is to lay and impregnate as many women as possible. (Genesis 9:7)



Too many learners on the prowl.

The first thing you do with a girl who is not your wife is to lay her,

The next thing is to free her.



Straight to business...No unneccesary interludes like joints, parties, clubs or stadiums.



Too many girls to be screwed and no time to waste.



Sissies everywhere.Why will a man hide because he is caught cheating?Every wise wife accepts the painful truth that only her can not own the D because man's primary assignment is to lay and impregnate as many women as possible.Too many learners on the prowl.The first thing you do with a girl who is not your wife is to lay her,The next thing is to free her.Straight to business...No unneccesary interludes like joints, parties, clubs or stadiums.Too many girls to be screwed and no time to waste. 32 Likes 1 Share





Nollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and 4 crew members

http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/08/you-have-to-sleep-with-directors-over.html Hahahaaha ...he for nor just comeNollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and 4 crew members

Lol.

Yoruba people get this proverb, "The breeze has blown, and so we have seen the foul yansh" 3 Likes





The camera man sef got no chill... End Time married manThe camera man sef got no chill... 1 Like

Gbege don burst 1 Like

Aunty shift, let us see his polokwane head









But the man looks like OBJ But the man looks like OBJ 5 Likes

So many lectures on how to cheat from men on this thread 3 Likes

just d imagine as e mind take fly as camera get am just d imagine as e mind take fly as camera get am

Bursted!

he even wear eye glass self, the man is being stirred like fish in the pot of soup by his village people.

and see as the girl bone, e b like say the girl self na one kind olosho from ogun state he even wear eye glass self, the man is being stirred like fish in the pot of soup by his village people.and see as the girl bone, e b like say the girl self na one kind olosho from ogun state 1 Like

Some of your mates are distributing hiv up and dan.kontinu 1 Like

gaeul:

Hahahaaha dnt mind if yhu can laff in spanish.....!!!! dnt mind if yhu can laff in spanish.....!!!!

iamJ:

guy code 101





Never take side chick to a public place





They are for ur room and hotel runs



They are very easy to manipulate that is why they are called side chicks



All these unblended players that behave like learners, making it easy for women to call men cheats





Always use ur head abeg...





Weldon sir......One bottle for my account

If I b general mumuhadu buhari foolani , I wil sharperly giv u minister of runs and women plus p*ssy affairs Weldon sir......One bottle for my accountIf I b general mumuhadu buhari foolani , I wil sharperly giv u minister of runs and women plus p*ssy affairs 6 Likes

the babe wan shaa spoil parole for the guy...my guy wear glass and still hide face.





in short ENDtime babe 6 Likes 1 Share

Why cheat if you can't stand the heat?



Why marry if you ain't done flexing 2 Likes 1 Share

There is more to this story. She seems to be wearing a wedding ring herself and looks pretty relaxed. 2 Likes

Nawa ooh.. Anyway. Visit www.entmirror.com for all business ideas.. Well detailed with simple steps on how to start any business of your dream, both offline and online. . This is a home to all entrepreneurs in Nigeria.. If you're an entrepreneur, then you need to. Visit www.entmirror.com.

That is obasanjo na 1 Like