The Gender Recognition Act, or Senate Bill 179, also reportedly makes the process of an individual changing their gender on legal documents easier by no longer requiring a statement from a physican declaring that they’ve undergone “clinical treatment.”



“As the LGBT community — but especially the trans community — is under assault in this country, California needs to go in the opposite direction and embrace the trans community and support the trans community and modernize these laws,” State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who co-sponsored the bill alongside Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), said in a statement.



While Oregon and Washington D.C. have undergone steps to make it easier for citizens to legally identify as non-binary, California is the first to enshrine a third gender category into law.



Brown also signed legislation this weekend that enables transgender people to change their name while incarcerated, which proponents say will help them get a leg up faster once they leave prison.



A number of other countries already have or are in the process of passing legislation that allows citizens to legally identify outside of the gender binary, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, U.K, Pakistan and Nepal.



The world is mad 25 Likes 1 Share

The last days are here. 25 Likes

That will be she-male 2 Likes

I don't really know what to say 5 Likes

ZandhaZaraZ any thoughts?

PaperLace:

The last days are here.

Indeed. Although it is a victory for the transgender community, it may create problems for those of them who visit foreign countries that do not recognize "non-binary" gender, assuming the US State Department allows US passport holders to identify as non-binary. I wonder how that issue would be resolved. Indeed. Although it is a victory for the transgender community, it may create problems for those of them who visit foreign countries that do not recognize "non-binary" gender, assuming the US State Department allows US passport holders to identify as non-binary. I wonder how that issue would be resolved. 6 Likes

PaperLace:

The last days are here.



Jesus is coming soon. You need to change from your bad ways. The anti- christ is here already.

6 Likes

Later when they start having strange disasters like hurricane after hurricane, they'll say they don't know how it comes about. 11 Likes 1 Share

Daeylar:

ZandhaZaraZ any thoughts? Lol. I see nothing wrong here. It's a welcome development.



I see people saying "End time". Hehehe. Horrific things were happening in the world around 1000-2000 years ago, the kind of which we haven't witnessed in the modern age. I wonder why the world didn't end then. The world is getting BETTER, not getting WORSE. End time my ass.



Good morning. How're you doing? Lol. I see nothing wrong here. It's a welcome development.I see people saying "End time". Hehehe. Horrific things were happening in the world around 1000-2000 years ago, the kind of which we haven't witnessed in the modern age. I wonder why the world didn't end then. The world is getting BETTER, not getting WORSE. End time my ass.Good morning. How're you doing? 12 Likes 1 Share

ZandhaZaraZ:

Lol. I see nothing wrong here. It's a welcome development.



I see people saying "End time". Hehehe. Horrific things were happening in the world around 1000-2000 years ago, the kind of which we haven't witnessed in the modern age. I wonder why the world didn't end then. The world is getting BETTER, not getting WORSE. End time my ass.



Good morning. How're you doing?

I don't even understand the whole issue, I'm guessing non binary is for the transgenders?

Just read up on this, I guess this can also include those who are intersex,



So in that case I'm all for it.



I'm doing good, and you? I don't even understand the whole issue, I'm guessing non binary is for the transgenders?Just read up on this, I guess this can also include those who are intersex,So in that case I'm all for it.I'm doing good, and you?

U.S States are fully autonomous. Nothing like the Exclusive List in U.S Constitution and yet there is U.S. that is intact, undivided and not infested by any immigrant herdsmen. 5 Likes

Daeylar:





I don't even understand the whole issue, I'm guessing non binary is for the transgenders?

Just read up on this, I guess this can also include those who are intersex,



So in that case I'm all for it.



I'm doing good, and you? Conservatism is a problem in need of an urgent solution. Most people are too rigid in their fixation on the old ways of doing things, that any deviation from them is considered an abomination.



I'm fine. Conservatism is a problem in need of an urgent solution. Most people are too rigid in their fixation on the old ways of doing things, that any deviation from them is considered an abomination.I'm fine. 4 Likes

Non-binary gender? Not 0 or 1? Someone better update Digital Logic with the quickness. And they wonder why those bushfires are hitting so hard, jk.



They should do this in Atlanta, Georgia too. Too many weirdos walking out there whose voices don't match their gender. 1 Like

California is the headquarters of everything evil in the US so I am not surprised. See as people just allow devil dey use them play ayo

LastMumu:







Jesus is coming soon. You need to change from your bad ways. The anti- christ is here already.

Hahaha, I can't remember the last time I did a fellow human bad (consciously though). I believe I am doing pretty well for an imperfect being.



PDPGuy:





Indeed. Although it is a victory for the transgender community, it may create problems for those of them who visit foreign countries that do not recognize "non-binary" gender, assuming the US State Department allows US passport holders to identify as non-binary. I wonder how that issue would be resolved.

The US has a way of making some countries buy into their craze. I am sure they have this figured out. What's it going to look like in forms? Gender: Male, female & ____? Hahaha, I can't remember the last time I did a fellow human bad (consciously though). I believe I am doing pretty well for an imperfect being.The US has a way of making some countries buy into their craze. I am sure they have this figured out. What's it going to look like in forms? Gender: Male, female & ____?

Lalasticlala, mynd44...confirm your gender ooo.

Ok

CaliFORNICATION 1 Like

last days 1 Like

nO respecg fofr nature 1 Like 1 Share

kunlesufyan:

The world is mad

The world is crazy The world is crazy 2 Likes 1 Share

Angel Gabriel sound the trumpet Angel Gabriel sound the trumpet

Yuk

Endtime 1 Like

K

Nice development... People should be free to express and enjoy their sexuality....

Hypocrites should quietly shut up....

You that steals,lies,keeps malice,fornicates,masturbates,gets jealous,mocks others,judges others,... etc is not in any way better or more righteous than members of the LGBT community... 1 Like













Awon Oniranu. Hope they will edit the Bible, Quran, all the Sheakepear's work and every other books written centuries ago to include their third gender.Awon Oniranu.

Look at that Bill closely it has the imprimatur of Democrats. That's all they do in power.