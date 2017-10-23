₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,952 members, 3,869,497 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender (9508 Views)
|California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by PDPGuy: 7:21am
California Governor Jerry Brown signed first-of-its kind legislation over the weekend that enables residents of the state to choose a third, non-binary gender category on California state-issued IDs, birth certificates and driver’s licenses.
The Gender Recognition Act, or Senate Bill 179, also reportedly makes the process of an individual changing their gender on legal documents easier by no longer requiring a statement from a physican declaring that they’ve undergone “clinical treatment.”
“As the LGBT community — but especially the trans community — is under assault in this country, California needs to go in the opposite direction and embrace the trans community and support the trans community and modernize these laws,” State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who co-sponsored the bill alongside Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), said in a statement.
While Oregon and Washington D.C. have undergone steps to make it easier for citizens to legally identify as non-binary, California is the first to enshrine a third gender category into law.
Brown also signed legislation this weekend that enables transgender people to change their name while incarcerated, which proponents say will help them get a leg up faster once they leave prison.
A number of other countries already have or are in the process of passing legislation that allows citizens to legally identify outside of the gender binary, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, U.K, Pakistan and Nepal.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/california-third-gender-option_us_59e61784e4b0ca9f483b17b9
1 Like
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by kunlesufyan(m): 7:23am
The world is mad
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by PaperLace: 7:25am
The last days are here.
25 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Lekan111(m): 7:27am
That will be she-male
2 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Daeylar(f): 7:28am
I don't really know what to say
5 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Daeylar(f): 7:28am
ZandhaZaraZ any thoughts?
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by PDPGuy: 7:31am
PaperLace:
Indeed. Although it is a victory for the transgender community, it may create problems for those of them who visit foreign countries that do not recognize "non-binary" gender, assuming the US State Department allows US passport holders to identify as non-binary. I wonder how that issue would be resolved.
6 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by LastMumu: 7:32am
PaperLace:
Jesus is coming soon. You need to change from your bad ways. The anti- christ is here already.
6 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by thesicilian: 7:48am
Later when they start having strange disasters like hurricane after hurricane, they'll say they don't know how it comes about.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by ZandhaZaraZ(m): 8:12am
Daeylar:Lol. I see nothing wrong here. It's a welcome development.
I see people saying "End time". Hehehe. Horrific things were happening in the world around 1000-2000 years ago, the kind of which we haven't witnessed in the modern age. I wonder why the world didn't end then. The world is getting BETTER, not getting WORSE. End time my ass.
Good morning. How're you doing?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by orisa37: 8:12am
PDPGuy:
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Daeylar(f): 8:28am
ZandhaZaraZ:
I don't even understand the whole issue, I'm guessing non binary is for the transgenders?
Just read up on this, I guess this can also include those who are intersex,
So in that case I'm all for it.
I'm doing good, and you?
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by orisa37: 8:28am
U.S States are fully autonomous. Nothing like the Exclusive List in U.S Constitution and yet there is U.S. that is intact, undivided and not infested by any immigrant herdsmen.
5 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by ZandhaZaraZ(m): 8:33am
Daeylar:Conservatism is a problem in need of an urgent solution. Most people are too rigid in their fixation on the old ways of doing things, that any deviation from them is considered an abomination.
I'm fine.
4 Likes
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by boostdom: 8:33am
Non-binary gender? Not 0 or 1? Someone better update Digital Logic with the quickness. And they wonder why those bushfires are hitting so hard, jk.
They should do this in Atlanta, Georgia too. Too many weirdos walking out there whose voices don't match their gender.
1 Like
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Neminc: 9:09am
California is the headquarters of everything evil in the US so I am not surprised. See as people just allow devil dey use them play ayo
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by PaperLace: 9:57am
LastMumu:Hahaha, I can't remember the last time I did a fellow human bad (consciously though). I believe I am doing pretty well for an imperfect being.
PDPGuy:
The US has a way of making some countries buy into their craze. I am sure they have this figured out. What's it going to look like in forms? Gender: Male, female & ____?
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by trolley: 1:02pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44...confirm your gender ooo.
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Promismike(m): 1:06pm
Ok
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by frankobaba(m): 1:06pm
CaliFORNICATION
1 Like
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Oluwafreshing(m): 1:06pm
last days
1 Like
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Realfitbody: 1:06pm
nO respecg fofr nature
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by obajoey(m): 1:07pm
kunlesufyan:
The world is crazy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by free2ryhme: 1:07pm
PDPGuy:
Angel Gabriel sound the trumpet
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by hardywaltz(m): 1:08pm
Yuk
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by superior494(m): 1:08pm
Endtime
1 Like
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Icon7s: 1:08pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by princechiemekam(m): 1:08pm
K
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by eezeribe(m): 1:09pm
Nice development... People should be free to express and enjoy their sexuality....
Hypocrites should quietly shut up....
You that steals,lies,keeps malice,fornicates,masturbates,gets jealous,mocks others,judges others,... etc is not in any way better or more righteous than members of the LGBT community...
1 Like
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by cosby02(m): 1:09pm
Hope they will edit the Bible, Quran, all the Sheakepear's work and every other books written centuries ago to include their third gender.
Awon Oniranu.
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by DIKEnaWAR: 1:10pm
Look at that Bill closely it has the imprimatur of Democrats. That's all they do in power.
|Re: California Becomes First US State To Legally Recognize A Third Gender by Bobby4090: 1:10pm
The World is coming to an end!
1 Like
Breaking: Iran Shoots Down ‘israeli Drone’ At Nuclear Site / Breaking News: Hilary Clinton Loosing Supporters - CNN / 101 Burundi Soldiers Killed By Al-shabab In Somalia- See Video
Viewing this topic: Mummyjoy, Sebastine1994(m), handsomeclouds(m), olaidey007, tumababa(m), mightyokwy(m), alexdidi(m), BekeeBuAgbara, kennymotors(m), oluseyi04, kunlef1, dynicks(m), Elsielex(f), halfcurrent(m), Nmaudu, 52Naira(m), tmanis(m), ifeoluwatomi(m), ikson(m), wolelove(m), idiagbo86(m), samblaks(m), 9ousky, slimjohn2k5, mcfranc(m), ibodom, hector123, bodik(m), Targatarga(f), DerscomTQJ, duabba, andre99(m), kayloyal87(m), macfaded(m), Chidonc(m), Donjasdeblest(m), PenPrince07, LEX4352(m), druwak, Princelyod(m), froshhomie(m), iamlarry(m), chemicalDisease, omaolowo(m), bigass(f), roccafella(m), philfearon(m), olowoba, nkayclement, hceejay, Rainmaker69(m), emekachinyere45, BossOluwendy(m), brendan007, CoCoLav(f), KBEST3(m), GT07115, Noblechykk(m), Unbeliever(m), Originalsly, Okies27(m), DelRosa(f), mdpeace(m), bobykings(m), princematz(m), favick, pedroito, Uche0610(m), temmy6996(m), phr0nesis(m), jackie35(m), okewumi, KwembehAndrew4, Rapmoney(m), ekwuemendinso(m), lalanice(f), bakynes(m), dougy2(m), Kebreal92(m), shine12, Namdeenero(m), Ushafaiza(m), lloyds(m), Bangalee10(m), holarwaley13, akins177(m), JustCryptos, Chidinho10(m), kissoflife, fighal(m), ErnieSmallzz(f), Dyt(f), waledeji(m), Graciouscharis, boostdom, bloomin, thosedays, Naughtytboy, stanleysyl(m), wavemasta(m), sunjos79, gbengaisu(m), lenitaas(m), Yhemit(m), tayoccu(m), SAINTDADA, omocalabar(m), Mdrill(m), Charles4075(m), achael(m), Yemea1, Lilyjoe567(f), mosisnho(m), olayinkaboss11(m), Josenice(m), adeblow(m), WetSmoke, Akorkor(f), doclatom(m), LMAyedun(m), Kobicove(m), Nov2(m), Ursino(f), JerryLegend(m), ZandhaZaraZ(m), Benkoo(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6