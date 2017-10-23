₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,952 members, 3,869,497 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:54 PM

Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic (3451 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by father01: 10:43am
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Justice Mohammed Idris, in a judgment on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention and constitutional, holding that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.

Apart from ordering the police to immediately to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.

Justice Idris ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechina to be published in two national dailies.

Details later…

http://punchng.com/breaking-evans-brother-in-law-case-court-awards-n2m-against-police/

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by doubleportion: 11:09am
Rule of law@ work!
There is future for this country

13 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by DWJOBScom(m): 11:10am
crappy police force playing to social media and shallow headline is their biggest forte.

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by NigerDeltan(m): 1:22pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by jerryunit48: 1:22pm
Choi , you have to sometimes love the judicial system in Nigeria

2 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by TheHistorian(m): 1:22pm
NPF in another deep shît.

Unlawful detention of anyone is totally frowned at by the Court.Unfortunately,their unprofessionalism will never allow them see beyond their tricky emotions.

2 more million for the Evans' dynasty grin

7 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by XXLDICK(m): 1:22pm
It seems only popular people get damages against the police.

If the law were to be upright, police for don pay gbese tire

2 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by modelmike7(m): 1:23pm
Chai!!!
MATTERS ARISING...........
Arms folded.........

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Partnerbiz3: 1:23pm
Naija police

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by morereb10: 1:23pm
thats my country


sha baba
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by CriticMaestro: 1:23pm
This Nigerian police force thinks we are in North Korea were a crime of one individual affects the rest of the person family

7 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by patjane(f): 1:23pm
Speechless right now cry
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by whateverkay(m): 1:23pm
sad We are advocates of one Nigeria. We are solidly behind the status quo and we say no to restructuring of the country. We love igbo's but we hate biafrans. Biafra will never rise again. God punish nnamdi kanu and his family

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Young03(m): 1:23pm
chai see free 2mill for the gee oo

2 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by nairavsdollars: 1:23pm
Welcome development. That i have a brother-in-law who is a thief does not make me an accomplice. What if he lied to me about his job and do something else under the cover of darkness?

2 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by livinus009(m): 1:23pm
ssəuıssnq ɹnoʎ puıw puɐ
ʞɔɐq əuoɥd ɹnoʎ uɹnʇ ʍou 'noʎ uɹəɔuoɔ ʇou səop ʇɐɥʍ pɐəɹ oʇ uʍop əpısdn əuoɥd ɹnoʎ pəuɹnʇ əʌɐɥ noʎ. �

9 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by neonly: 1:23pm
grin grin grin grin naija I hail ooooo in fact I blame buhari
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Boyooosa(m): 1:24pm
Wawu!
Puma & Nigeria Police... they are like Tom & Jerry.
This Judge sef
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by tayorh(m): 1:24pm
Dem no go pay..

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Ibrofem(m): 1:24pm
Lmaoo... Nigeria Police is a bleeping dumb poo......
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Lilimax(f): 1:24pm
They should free the man joor if he has no case to answer.
As for Evans, let the full wrath of the law be meted on him.
He is evil! embarassed
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by daveson07(m): 1:25pm
1st justice i ve read about in years,sign of tiny weensy little bright future

2 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by pilarnig(m): 1:25pm
Evans ... Evans... shocked grin cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by superior494(m): 1:25pm
ok

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by kaama68: 1:25pm
grin grin grin free the man joor if he has no case to answer. grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Generalkaycee(m): 1:25pm
The American police style: Investigate he’s a thief till you find an evidence to catch him
The China police style: Chase the thief till he gets tired, then you catch him.
The Arab police style: Kidnap the thief’s wife and threaten the thief to surrender.
The Indian police style: Allow a pretty damsel sing for him to lure him closer, then you catch him.
The Nigerian police style: Catch any person on the street, beat him until he agrees he is a Thief.

3 Likes

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by AngelicBeing: 1:25pm
sad
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Daniel058(m): 1:25pm
NWOKE DI NKO!! Ndi Uwe eketego ✌️ , Ha ga_akwuriri D Money, ntoo! Una no fit arrest me!!!! grin Anom na Church NA_ACHARGE MY PHONES �
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by kushma(m): 1:26pm
2m is even bleeping small.
Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by 9japrof(m): 1:27pm
cheesy

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by SNIPER123: 1:27pm
cheesy
Judiciary and NPF cheesy

1 Like

Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by slurity1: 1:29pm
This is when police is your friend. pay me 2m

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Girl Stabbed 19-year Old Boy Who Tried To Rape Her To Death / New Crime Scene / PDP Agent Shot Dead In Nonwa (warning For Viewers’ Discretion)

Viewing this topic: hok4u(f), kinzodigital, Sunwa1, Clobis(m), mydavidorf, seuncyrus(m), mekasyns, highchiefpee(m), Icedprince1d(m), DANSULEIMAN(m), blossom2(m), xplode111(m), alagba333(m), Stormyweather(m), Respecter(f), JONSYN7154(m), YONIK, Arcay(m), CORE(m), Noneroone(m), SarcasticSage(m), toyzeal(m), upuphim(m), Temptee101(m), emperorchedda(m), jesus247(m), smartkid(m), alcmene, lenitaas(m), kayshow(m), Manuche(m), Bobbysmicky, mimionye(m), akins177(m), Aminat508(f), ladiakins(m), EMARTINZ, olabode82, 8stargeneral, Pastis, arabbunkum, Leebrown(m), VocalWalls, omenkishk(m), DeKen, Ephraimatic(m), singwa, OmoMummy2, TheTrueSeeker, marimaar, headTO, steam74, CLASSMAN, Bishopbones007(m), kakadinho0880, Swissdist(f), nenergy(m), fighal(m), WaleGent(m), felony101(m), teflonjake(m), lovingyouhun, kelimani, naijacarlovers, Kcdojoto(m), obonujoker(m), Buben(m), NoFavors and 110 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.