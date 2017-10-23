Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic (3451 Views)

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.



Justice Mohammed Idris, in a judgment on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention and constitutional, holding that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.



Apart from ordering the police to immediately to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.



Justice Idris ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechina to be published in two national dailies.



http://punchng.com/breaking-evans-brother-in-law-case-court-awards-n2m-against-police/





Rule of law@ work!

There is future for this country 13 Likes

crappy police force playing to social media and shallow headline is their biggest forte. 1 Like

1 Like

Choi , you have to sometimes love the judicial system in Nigeria 2 Likes

NPF in another deep shît.



Unlawful detention of anyone is totally frowned at by the Court.Unfortunately,their unprofessionalism will never allow them see beyond their tricky emotions.



NPF in another deep shît.

Unlawful detention of anyone is totally frowned at by the Court.Unfortunately,their unprofessionalism will never allow them see beyond their tricky emotions.

2 more million for the Evans' dynasty

It seems only popular people get damages against the police.



If the law were to be upright, police for don pay gbese tire 2 Likes

Naija police 1 Like

thats my country





This Nigerian police force thinks we are in North Korea were a crime of one individual affects the rest of the person family 7 Likes

We are advocates of one Nigeria. We are solidly behind the status quo and we say no to restructuring of the country. We love igbo's but we hate biafrans. Biafra will never rise again. God punish nnamdi kanu and his family

chai see free 2mill for the gee oo 2 Likes

Welcome development. That i have a brother-in-law who is a thief does not make me an accomplice. What if he lied to me about his job and do something else under the cover of darkness? 2 Likes

naija I hail ooooo in fact I blame buhari

Puma & Nigeria Police... they are like Tom & Jerry.

This Judge sef

Lmaoo... Nigeria Police is a bleeping dumb poo......



As for Evans, let the full wrath of the law be meted on him.

He is evil! They should free the man joor if he has no case to answer.As for Evans, let the full wrath of the law be meted on him.He is evil!

1st justice i ve read about in years,sign of tiny weensy little bright future 2 Likes

Evans ... Evans... 1 Like

free the man joor if he has no case to answer.

The American police style: Investigate he’s a thief till you find an evidence to catch him

The China police style: Chase the thief till he gets tired, then you catch him.

The Arab police style: Kidnap the thief’s wife and threaten the thief to surrender.

The Indian police style: Allow a pretty damsel sing for him to lure him closer, then you catch him.

The Nigerian police style: Catch any person on the street, beat him until he agrees he is a Thief. 3 Likes

NWOKE DI NKO!! Ndi Uwe eketego ✌️ , Ha ga_akwuriri D Money, ntoo! Una no fit arrest me!!!! Anom na Church NA_ACHARGE MY PHONES

2m is even bleeping small.

Judiciary and NPF Judiciary and NPF 1 Like