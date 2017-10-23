₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by father01: 10:43am
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.
http://punchng.com/breaking-evans-brother-in-law-case-court-awards-n2m-against-police/
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by doubleportion: 11:09am
Rule of law@ work!
There is future for this country
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by DWJOBScom(m): 11:10am
crappy police force playing to social media and shallow headline is their biggest forte.
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by NigerDeltan(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by jerryunit48: 1:22pm
Choi , you have to sometimes love the judicial system in Nigeria
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by TheHistorian(m): 1:22pm
NPF in another deep shît.
Unlawful detention of anyone is totally frowned at by the Court.Unfortunately,their unprofessionalism will never allow them see beyond their tricky emotions.
2 more million for the Evans' dynasty
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by XXLDICK(m): 1:22pm
It seems only popular people get damages against the police.
If the law were to be upright, police for don pay gbese tire
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by modelmike7(m): 1:23pm
Chai!!!
MATTERS ARISING...........
Arms folded.........
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Partnerbiz3: 1:23pm
Naija police
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by morereb10: 1:23pm
thats my country
sha baba
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by CriticMaestro: 1:23pm
This Nigerian police force thinks we are in North Korea were a crime of one individual affects the rest of the person family
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by patjane(f): 1:23pm
Speechless right now
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by whateverkay(m): 1:23pm
We are advocates of one Nigeria. We are solidly behind the status quo and we say no to restructuring of the country. We love igbo's but we hate biafrans. Biafra will never rise again. God punish nnamdi kanu and his family
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Young03(m): 1:23pm
chai see free 2mill for the gee oo
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by nairavsdollars: 1:23pm
Welcome development. That i have a brother-in-law who is a thief does not make me an accomplice. What if he lied to me about his job and do something else under the cover of darkness?
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by livinus009(m): 1:23pm
ssəuıssnq ɹnoʎ puıw puɐ
ʞɔɐq əuoɥd ɹnoʎ uɹnʇ ʍou 'noʎ uɹəɔuoɔ ʇou səop ʇɐɥʍ pɐəɹ oʇ uʍop əpısdn əuoɥd ɹnoʎ pəuɹnʇ əʌɐɥ noʎ. �
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by neonly: 1:23pm
naija I hail ooooo in fact I blame buhari
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Boyooosa(m): 1:24pm
Wawu!
Puma & Nigeria Police... they are like Tom & Jerry.
This Judge sef
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by tayorh(m): 1:24pm
Dem no go pay..
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Ibrofem(m): 1:24pm
Lmaoo... Nigeria Police is a bleeping dumb poo......
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Lilimax(f): 1:24pm
They should free the man joor if he has no case to answer.
As for Evans, let the full wrath of the law be meted on him.
He is evil!
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by daveson07(m): 1:25pm
1st justice i ve read about in years,sign of tiny weensy little bright future
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by pilarnig(m): 1:25pm
Evans ... Evans...
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by superior494(m): 1:25pm
ok
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by kaama68: 1:25pm
free the man joor if he has no case to answer.
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Generalkaycee(m): 1:25pm
The American police style: Investigate he’s a thief till you find an evidence to catch him
The China police style: Chase the thief till he gets tired, then you catch him.
The Arab police style: Kidnap the thief’s wife and threaten the thief to surrender.
The Indian police style: Allow a pretty damsel sing for him to lure him closer, then you catch him.
The Nigerian police style: Catch any person on the street, beat him until he agrees he is a Thief.
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by AngelicBeing: 1:25pm
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by Daniel058(m): 1:25pm
NWOKE DI NKO!! Ndi Uwe eketego ✌️ , Ha ga_akwuriri D Money, ntoo! Una no fit arrest me!!!! Anom na Church NA_ACHARGE MY PHONES �
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by kushma(m): 1:26pm
2m is even bleeping small.
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by 9japrof(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by SNIPER123: 1:27pm
Judiciary and NPF
|Re: Court Declares Arrest Of Evans’ Brother-In-Law Invalid, Awards N2m Against Polic by slurity1: 1:29pm
This is when police is your friend. pay me 2m
