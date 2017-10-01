Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 6 Types Of Lecturers You Find In Nigerian Universities (3045 Views)

1. The Strict One.



You see these types of lecturers ehn, don’t just mess with them, they don’t give a Bleep who you are, whether you are a slay queen or you are a father of four. They’ll wash you if you misbehave. Students fear them due to that fear factor.



2. The Wicked Ones.



They might be gentle, infact most of them are always gentle..they won’t say anything, but they re the ones that’ll make u get to 800level. U might be distributing their class, they’ll just be saying “keep quiet””keep quiet,” u wont know that he’s already marking your faces. U’ll just be seeing 39F. Nd u’ll be like “omo that course simple die, if I no get A make I die” after exam..



3. The Parent Type.



It’s the female lecturers that falls into this category most. They re the ones that tells you to remember the home u came from, how your parents sold their clothes to pay your school fees, how u need to be serious nd make good grades. They’ll be the one to tell to raise up your hands coz you're making disturbing their class.



4. The Womanizers.



This category of lecturers is very rampant, they are always very lively funny and accommodating. They notice every single lady in their class, they’ll be the one to know that u used a purple lipstick today but u used apink one yesterday, they re always calling ladies to answer questions in their class. U’ll hear. “You stand up yes you putting on mini skirt. What is so so so and so. Lady: keeps quiet for long. Lecturer: can u see your life, simple question u don’t know, instead u’ll be painting your faces about, see me in my car after the class, nonsense;”my sister u don enter am be that.



5. The Respected Ones.



Both students and lecturers respect them. Somehow somehow they’ve been able to earn it. Students re always quiet in their class, u’ll always want to listen to what he says, they re mostly the gentle and kind type.



6. The IDGAF.



You see these ones, they just don’t care, if u like be kissing each other in his class. It’s your life and your Father’s money. All he does is come in say what he has to say and get out if you like get it if you like don’t get it, it’s your problem. Their class is always noisy most times. Only the bookworms that sits at the front gains from their lecture. And their questions are mostly the toughest.







http://www.9jabasis.com.ng/2017/10/six6-types-of-lecturers-you-find-in.html?m=0

They Are The Baddest In School.

They Are The Baddest In School.

Female Students Don't Fail; Only If You Comply

Okay





Engineering Prof go enter class of 1 hr talk about Awolowo for 40 mins, use 10 mins talk about Shagari.



On exam day, You no go see Awolowo inside question paper



What about the old professors who only come to class to tell you their life story...how they went to Germany and Colorado for research and all those kind of stories instead of teaching the topic.

And everybody will just be enjoying the stories...



But when it is time for exams, they will not ask you any questions on Germany and Colorado o...



Una eye go just clear for exam hall... 2 Likes

All these type of lecturers will prefer to frustrate you than let you have a PhD at 27.

The "you will never get above 70 my course(s). Just to put fear in you.



Na their courses we dey get highest points sef.

7. The comic type.....it reminds me of my Lecturer back then in UNIZIK, the man can crack joke for Africa. His sharing formulae remains 1 hour 30 minutes for Story telling and 30 minutes for lecture.

You forgot the religion fanatics. 2 Likes







the number 6 though. youll be wondering whats up wif them. mostly assisting lecturers.

The jesters, lecturers whose classes are a comic relief. 1 Like

7. Mr Ezenekwe Type.

That man is a heartless son of a potato.

Anambra State University students know na.

That man ehn, that man.

I don't wanna start mentioning names

I had the number 1 as my supervisor

this man dealt with me mehn...



i am glad i pulled through

The ones that fvck your course mates

The ones that will teach you ABCD and end up giving you dy [dx] in exams 1 Like

Including d proud ones. The ones who feel u can't pass their course, or have an A!

6. Lol

Dr amadi



That man with him tiny voice......... If you like, bang for class, na your business. Him no get your time.

Ur number 3 is lie to some,









The ONE that wud teach U from 2pm to 7pm









The ONE that would flash U n wen U call back, na to tell U say U aint loyal n wen U say U loyal, na to ask for recharge card





The ONE that wud set exam that 99% will fail in other to increase the blocking rate....





The ONE that is the combination of ALL I listed Wat abt the ONE that wud enter the exam hall just to catch those cheating in other for them to bribe him at the spot unless na to submit their scriptThe ONE that wud teach U from 2pm to 7pmThe ONE that would flash U n wen U call back, na to tell U say U aint loyal n wen U say U loyal, na to ask for recharge cardThe ONE that wud set exam that 99% will fail in other to increase the blocking rate....The ONE that is the combination of ALL I listed