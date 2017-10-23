₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
This is one heartbreaking story. A Nigerian lady, Tosin Adeoye took to Twitter to narrate how she almost got engaged to a married man whose family was abroad.
According to her, it happened around this time last year.
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-recounts-almost-got-engaged-married-man-last-year/
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by nikkypearl(f): 11:46am
Dumb girls be typing trash..."men are scum"really
What a silly ratiocination ...mitcheeew
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Young03(m): 11:48am
All these kids self
Some dey pray to be a second wife
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by AlexCk: 11:51am
Didn't read the whole thing, but that's life.
As a colleague of mine usually say, and i quote: 'shiit happens, life continue, move on!'
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by PenisCaP: 11:58am
So u wrot e this long poo here for us to do what kwanu?.
Anywas enjoying my novel "when olosho takes over instagram"
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by MasViews: 12:00pm
Is it a crime to marry a married man?
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Atiku2019: 12:05pm
Abuja Girls self
Immediately they've seen a Rich guy they'll become love struck without investigating
Jevinik Restaurant Wuse una Vegetable soup too plenty
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by heffem(m): 12:06pm
You fell for him the very moment you guys met, without investigating or knowing anything about him. He played you nicely, now all you could do is call all men "scum". At 21 you are still a learner....by the time you will be 30, I am sure you will have more experience in the game.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Blackhawk03: 12:13pm
nikkypearl:
Seriously?
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by dingbang(m): 12:22pm
Ndo.... You will still fall for another guy again who will also break your heart...
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by dessz(m): 12:40pm
MasViews:smh
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by modelmike7(m): 12:40pm
You were only 21 years last year?
He only took advantage of you, its obvious you intentionally omitted the sex part, but i can only imagine how so much you would have been over-drilled by him!
Thanks for your bro friend that let it all out.
God save your head on the long run.
Be wise henceforth kid sis!
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by dust144(m): 12:44pm
Ladies will not date a guy living with his mum but will date a man living with his wife.
Just saying oo.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by 00Ademi(m): 12:45pm
Oloshi
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by yeyerolling: 12:46pm
normal guys go chyke dem dey wont gv him audience, ndi ara. he was loaded and tus.h so ur senses switched off, men are scum, women too are scum. Nigerians wud say marriage is a sign of responsibility and yab baby mama pple, but these so called responsible married men are chasing babes upandan. i dare any NL babe to say no married man has chyke dem
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Sorry4beingpeti(m): 12:47pm
dinma007:where are the Nollywood crew, o boy see script
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by hakimi197: 12:47pm
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Simeony007(m): 12:47pm
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by olapluto(m): 12:47pm
You are so intellectually gifted that a married man used you to mop the floor. Intelligent people dont actually see themselves as intelligent.
We men self! We need to either embrace polygamy or stop being demons around women.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by DIKEnaWAR: 12:47pm
She wrote all these stuff with the time she ought to have invested in repenting and stop being a slvt. They always claim not to know that a man is married even when the signs are there for all to see. They love the money and attention from married men. They want a cindrella story without investing anything in the relationship.
How many times did he phuk you? I understand married men don't like protection so go for tests and repeat t totally.
I feel like flogging sense into this girl.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by uruba23: 12:48pm
Hmmm sharp guy after tasting Tokumbo wife he now want Made in Nigeria wife,for all I know they could be seperated or even divorce.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Ekeseges(f): 12:49pm
Thank God for your life. He did save you from marital disaster.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by karkel(m): 12:49pm
I read ur story so pathetic indeed......u wanna reap where you didn't show that greedy what happen to singles out there
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by PenisCaP: 12:49pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Lol ndi ntigba
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by gaburiel(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Daboomb: 12:49pm
PenisCaP:
Very silly writeup!
All these small girls trying to form "marriage" sef!
Who wan propose to this thing wey nor fit cook ordinary Rice?
And did anyone notice that she did not mention how many times th eguy phucked her, in that her irritating narration!
Shameless hoe trying to appear important.
NB: Would have been better if you Just tell us you are a budding Writer trying to write something uninteresting.
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by Inception(m): 12:49pm
Atiku2019:
|Re: Lady Who Almost Got Engaged To A Married Man Last Year Recounts by motun2017(f): 12:50pm
sorry babe. not all men are scum sha. my Dad z nt n my future husby isnt. let d rest speak for themselves
