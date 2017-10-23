

It was gathered by royalsgist that, Robert gave up the ghost in Mbarara community hospital where he was rushed down after he was shot.

Robert was shot last week Wednesday on the rally because he was not supporting to change the constitution.

According to police they said they were hit by stones from the school boys before they went further to react just to scare them away.





source: A young school boy, 17-years-old identified as, Robert Muhumuza was said to have been shot dead by police during Besigye's Tojikwaatako rally in Rukungiri, Uganda.It was gathered by royalsgist that, Robert gave up the ghost in Mbarara community hospital where he was rushed down after he was shot.Robert was shot last week Wednesday on the rally because he was not supporting to change the constitution.According to police they said they were hit by stones from the school boys before they went further to react just to scare them away.source: https://royalsgist.com/2017/10/23/burial-photos-17-years-old-boy-allegedly-shot-police-photos/