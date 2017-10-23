₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by royalsgist: 11:53am
A young school boy, 17-years-old identified as, Robert Muhumuza was said to have been shot dead by police during Besigye's Tojikwaatako rally in Rukungiri, Uganda.
It was gathered by royalsgist that, Robert gave up the ghost in Mbarara community hospital where he was rushed down after he was shot.
Robert was shot last week Wednesday on the rally because he was not supporting to change the constitution.
According to police they said they were hit by stones from the school boys before they went further to react just to scare them away.
source:https://royalsgist.com/2017/10/23/burial-photos-17-years-old-boy-allegedly-shot-police-photos/
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 12:02pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by neonly: 1:27pm
Buhari why
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by tayorh(m): 1:27pm
This is so sad, Rip boy..
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by superior494(m): 1:28pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:28pm
RIP Young boy...
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by romelady(f): 1:29pm
rip to the death
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by Lojekunle: 1:29pm
What a lost
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by SNIPER123: 1:30pm
Please do not argue with any armed Man.
Most of them are Ma*
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by zulex880: 1:31pm
Buhari is a mad dog with no iota of wisdom
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by kingin55(m): 1:31pm
neonly:wetin be buhari own
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by NoFavors: 1:31pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by kendylet(f): 1:31pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 1:33pm
neonly:Sense fall on you.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:35pm
AFRICA WHY? BUHARI TAUGHT THEM
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by policy12: 1:37pm
Africa Police na the same wherever you go..like naija police like Ugandan
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by vingeophysicist(m): 1:40pm
when will African leaders allow democratic rule to take its stance in their territory?God punish Buhari and his generation because he has laid bad example for other African leader.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by TrapHedges(m): 1:41pm
policy12:
stop being bizarre... Not just African police... American police shoots way more unarmed young people...
its even rare in Africa
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by Coffin4Sale: 1:49pm
D
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by slurity1: 1:50pm
neonly:hahaha.. funny somebody. Uganda to Nigeria is far bro
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by loneatar: 1:51pm
neonly:buhari kwa
The incidence happen in Uganda nah
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot By Police In Uganda (Photos) by slurity1: 1:53pm
romelady:This is where you end when you choose to keep malice with your English teacher
