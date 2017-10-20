Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check (5937 Views)

or download it here Check it out on unilag.edu.ngor download it here https://unilag.edu.ng/assets/uploads/2017/10/20172018CutOff.pdf

Why doctors shouldnt earn better salaries still beats my imagination. Why Johesu keep making life miserable for well deserving doctors tires me out. Medicine take the most rigors and the most stress to get in and to pursue, these doctors also don't have a live outside their jobs, yet some poorly educated folks try and make it more difficult for them. 7 Likes

University of first choice and the nation's pride 4 Likes

"Catchment area"



That needs explanation

"Catchment area"





Tribalism In Everything.



God Help Nigeria

After all the silly stress..... Thank God anyways

, my Alma mater , my Alma mater 1 Like

Are they sayin no admission for students outside SW states

Kai. Aboki no go go?

when you are not even sure if you(friends or and family members) made the cut off

I doubt if this is official 1 Like

All federal universities make use of catchment area, just as is seen here. That's why they are strategically located across all geopolitical zones in the country. UI is the only fed uni that doesn't and it's heavily criticized for that. All federal universities make use of catchment area, just as is seen here. That's why they are strategically located across all geopolitical zones in the country. UI is the only fed uni that doesn't and it's heavily criticized for that. 2 Likes

So,the standard/quality of education is higher in Ogun State?

So the standard/quality of education is higher in Ogun State?

I saw a doctor's shoe recently and it was old worn out and ancient. Doctors remain homeless well over 30yrs. When I see all these I pity them. I remember years ago when they bounce round the University, but today how market. The government should hear the pleas of doctors. No society can make progress with Hungry teachers, hungry doctors and hungry and clergymen. One luv! I saw a doctor's shoe recently and it was old worn out and ancient. Doctors remain homeless well over 30yrs. When I see all these I pity them. I remember years ago when they bounce round the University, but today how market. The government should hear the pleas of doctors. No society can make progress with Hungry teachers, hungry doctors and hungry and clergymen. One luv!

it is

All federal universities make use of catchment area, just as is seen here. That's why they are strategically located across all geopolitical zones in the country. UI is the only fed uni that doesn't and it's heavily criticized for that. UI this, UI that. Stop overating an institution that's till basking in past glory.

uniabuja and uniport don't make use of catchment UI this, UI that. Stop overating an institution that's till basking in past glory.uniabuja and uniport don't make use of catchment

I saw a doctor's shoe recently and it was old worn out and ancient. Doctors remain homeless well over 30yrs. When I see all these I pity them. I remember years ago when they bounce round the University, but today how market. The government should hear the pleas of doctors. No society can make progress with Hungry teachers, hungry doctors and hungry and clergymen. One luv! bikonu did u just add hungry clergymen? bikonu did u just add hungry clergymen?

Are they sayin no admission for students outside SW states Capital NO Capital NO

UI this, UI that. Stop overating an institution that's till basking in past glory.

uniabuja and uniport don't make use of catchment

What's this? How does it correlate with the msg you quoted? What's this? How does it correlate with the msg you quoted?

I saw a doctor's shoe recently and it was old worn out and ancient. Doctors remain homeless well over 30yrs. When I see all these I pity them. I remember years ago when they bounce round the University, but today how market. The government should hear the pleas of doctors. No society can make progress with Hungry teachers, hungry doctors and hungry and clergymen. One luv!

you are more concern about doctors than others.



so what about others in other disciplines ?



they dont deserve pity too? you are more concern about doctors than others.so what about others in other disciplines ?they dont deserve pity too? 1 Like

go and check back your comment and read again. This time read it slowly. Olodo





Even the link is blank

UNILAG UNILAG I HAIL OO

"Catchment area"





Tribalism In Everything.



God Help Nigeria

Who ever started this Catchment thing is an idiot! When you introduce Nepotism in Education system, how the hell will Nigeria develop? How the hell are we going to be united? Who ever started this Catchment thing is an idiot! When you introduce Nepotism in Education system, how the hell will Nigeria develop? How the hell are we going to be united?

Aboki go go.













Aboki go go.

Most nothern states fall under educationally less developed states (ELDS).If you check the ELDS,you will discover that the 'Aboki' have a better chance of gaining admission others Aboki go go.Most nothern states fall under educationally less developed states (ELDS).If you check the ELDS,you will discover that the 'Aboki' have a better chance of gaining admission others

bikonu did u just add hungry clergymen? Yes plss those who pray for us shouldn't be left to suffer in hunger. Yes plss those who pray for us shouldn't be left to suffer in hunger.