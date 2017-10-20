₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,952 members, 3,869,496 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 01:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check (5937 Views)
|University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by Iamsheye(m): 12:07pm
Check it out on unilag.edu.ng
or download it here https://unilag.edu.ng/assets/uploads/2017/10/20172018CutOff.pdf
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by okey4reel(m): 12:49pm
nice 1
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by MrBigiman: 12:49pm
Why doctors shouldnt earn better salaries still beats my imagination. Why Johesu keep making life miserable for well deserving doctors tires me out. Medicine take the most rigors and the most stress to get in and to pursue, these doctors also don't have a live outside their jobs, yet some poorly educated folks try and make it more difficult for them.
7 Likes
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by banom(m): 12:50pm
nice
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by JustCare: 12:50pm
University of first choice and the nation's pride
4 Likes
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by Mynd44: 12:50pm
"Catchment area"
That needs explanation
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by SageTravels: 12:50pm
"Catchment area"
Tribalism In Everything.
God Help Nigeria
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by panmichaels79(m): 12:50pm
After all the silly stress..... Thank God anyways
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by raymondFirstborn(m): 12:50pm
ftc
.
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by MsFaith(f): 12:50pm
, my Alma mater
1 Like
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by ayourbamie: 12:51pm
Are they sayin no admission for students outside SW states
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by phkka1(m): 12:51pm
Kai. Aboki no go go?
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by superior494(m): 12:52pm
nice
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by free2ryhme: 12:55pm
MrBigiman:
you are here talking about doctors earning "better" salaries
when you are not even sure if you(friends or and family members) made the cut off
3 Likes
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by Uyi168(m): 12:59pm
I doubt if this is official
1 Like
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by horlams(m): 1:00pm
Mynd44:
All federal universities make use of catchment area, just as is seen here. That's why they are strategically located across all geopolitical zones in the country. UI is the only fed uni that doesn't and it's heavily criticized for that.
2 Likes
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by Perfectionist11(m): 1:00pm
So,the standard/quality of education is higher in Ogun State?
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by Perfectionist11(m): 1:01pm
So the standard/quality of education is higher in Ogun State?
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by MrBigiman: 1:02pm
free2ryhme:
I saw a doctor's shoe recently and it was old worn out and ancient. Doctors remain homeless well over 30yrs. When I see all these I pity them. I remember years ago when they bounce round the University, but today how market. The government should hear the pleas of doctors. No society can make progress with Hungry teachers, hungry doctors and hungry and clergymen. One luv!
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by pirees: 1:02pm
Uyi168:it is
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by GrandFinale2017(m): 1:02pm
horlams:UI this, UI that. Stop overating an institution that's till basking in past glory.
uniabuja and uniport don't make use of catchment
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by pirees: 1:03pm
MrBigiman:bikonu did u just add hungry clergymen?
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by slurity1: 1:03pm
ayourbamie:Capital NO
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by horlams(m): 1:04pm
GrandFinale2017:
What's this? How does it correlate with the msg you quoted?
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by free2ryhme: 1:06pm
MrBigiman:
you are more concern about doctors than others.
so what about others in other disciplines ?
they dont deserve pity too?
1 Like
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by GrandFinale2017(m): 1:08pm
horlams:go and check back your comment and read again. This time read it slowly. Olodo
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by Doyin2: 1:09pm
UTME or Post UTME ?
Even the link is blank
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by abiolag(m): 1:13pm
UNILAG UNILAG I HAIL OO
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by CaptainFM1: 1:15pm
SageTravels:
Who ever started this Catchment thing is an idiot! When you introduce Nepotism in Education system, how the hell will Nigeria develop? How the hell are we going to be united?
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by onyidon22(m): 1:20pm
phkka1:
Aboki go go.
Most nothern states fall under educationally less developed states (ELDS).If you check the ELDS,you will discover that the 'Aboki' have a better chance of gaining admission others
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by MrBigiman: 1:24pm
pirees:Yes plss those who pray for us shouldn't be left to suffer in hunger.
|Re: University Of Lagos Cut-Off Mark 2017/2018 Is Out. Check by MrBigiman: 1:27pm
free2ryhme:I mentioned teachers and clergymen, didn't u read my post?
Fut Minna 2009 Post Ume: What You Need To Know / Top 10 Oldest Universities In Nigeria – When And How They Where Established / Lol! See Hilarious Definitions To This Everyday Words That Will Crack You Up
Viewing this topic: oyigbeh, cmpunk, Jh0wsef(m), iamNegro(m), kejisco(f), JOELIFYO, sikells(m), ladyjblinks(f), Nickonomakaveli(m), cyberguy72(m), ACHIEVERBA, WEALTH304(m), Larasisi(f), phatasschick(f), MOwasola58(m), emeritus00(m), megasamuel(m), rowlex7(m), okey4reel(m), killemslim(m), maneasy, sampopey(m), koribobo, omoabike, olatemmie13(m), olagabriel26, snoopy(m), obadisa, AutoReportNG, Chukwuka16, ceeceeuwa, Nath1900, JustCurious, Ucheoman, tolulope2021(m), bhabz01(m), Olaola25, Festy4u(m), evahart(m), moffat(m), nija80, adepoj99(m), Jasiro(m), kingLebron, maverick24(m), adbokus(m), Sylviaclaire, achp(m), Aroboi(m), Ezehrobinson(m), uglybryan16(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6