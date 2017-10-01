Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls (9508 Views)

Cuppy is just coming out of a recent split from Victor Anichebe while Tekno and Lola Rae have unfollowed each other on social media following rumors of their own split.



The popular disc jockey took to her story early in the day by 2am to state how Tekno's call inspired her, tagging him a genius and a genuine friend.



Due to his playboy history and knowing that a clap comes before the dance, Cuppy fans will have to keep a close eye on Tekno while watching him from high places.



Lol.



This Tekno dey get luck for babes sha. I have always wondered how it will be like to date a Billionaires daughter.



Them go sabi boil eggs sef?let alone cook Efo Riro with Pounded Yam? 30 Likes

cassava for two. 2 Likes

Easy don go back to Ghana ?





Ghana must go sha 3 Likes 1 Share

U don dey kuku give am greenlight... Jus see what weed has done to Tekno's hands .. See veins like Nepa illegal connection 11 Likes 1 Share

The rich girls go for guys dey like



While the poor girls from poor homes be forming nonsense. 56 Likes 5 Shares

OK

Airforce1:

The rich girls go for guys dey like

While the poor girls from poor homes be forming nonsense. Exactly... Exactly... 21 Likes 1 Share





Tekno go fück him own part clean mouth just like Anichebe did





Kezeai otedola Igbo boys too get brainTekno go fück him own part clean mouth just like Anichebe didKezeai otedola 6 Likes

"thanks for everything"� issorait 1 Like

Tekno na correct nwafor from Lola rae to dj cuppy...

Yoruba gals be liking "ibo" boys secretly since time immemorial .





But when they see fresh yellow swagged up OMO NNA BOYS.

Dem be droolling.. and eyeing u secretly.

Im a living testimony. Them be like "i dont like yello skin guys"But when they see fresh yellow swagged up OMO NNA BOYS.Dem be droolling.. and eyeing u secretly.Im a living testimony.



I love yoruba gals shaa most of them too sexy and reserved

Shout out to all my yorubas beauties out there . 7 Likes

just dey here sipping mah fura

tkno baba 1 Like

I get big cassava 1 Like

This people no sabi were kitchen they ooo.. Nah get me this get me that..





Bless ya hustle shaa

this gurl na attention seeker

Nbote:

U don dey kuku give am greenlight... Jus see what weed has done to Tekno's hands .. See veins like Nepa illegal connection

Guy.... Savage! Guy.... Savage! 2 Likes

Ur private life should be private 1 Like

Who is Techno? Male or female?

She is probably older than Tekno.I can't understand why Otedolas daughters are advanced slut jumping from one dick to another 3 Likes 1 Share

JAYTUNEZ:

this girl yansh for don turn to borehole



naija women and jumping from frypan to fire this girl yansh for don turn to boreholenaija women and jumping from frypan to fire

Another free something.



They'll break up after a while, but the thing no dey read metre 1 Like

So, this a news about two people that did midnight call, tụfịa nairaland 1 Like

See luck abeg. See money ,see fine,see fresh ,see future. But the poor once hmm see poverty,see woo woo,see ye ye body and no certainty for the future and still dey firm. Rubish 3 Likes

Like play like play....

Hmmm

JAYTUNEZ:

una wey no get sense before una wey no get sense before

Sharp guy!





Ego Otedola is Nigeria's money ya na nna ya zuru from us. Nata fa the thing! 5 Likes