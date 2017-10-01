₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by JAYTUNEZ(m): 12:19pm
Latest singles in town, Cuppy and Tekno have been acting out their latest single, by giving each other the Green Light, what with the late night calls and dual inspiration.
Cuppy is just coming out of a recent split from Victor Anichebe while Tekno and Lola Rae have unfollowed each other on social media following rumors of their own split.
The popular disc jockey took to her story early in the day by 2am to state how Tekno's call inspired her, tagging him a genius and a genuine friend.
Due to his playboy history and knowing that a clap comes before the dance, Cuppy fans will have to keep a close eye on Tekno while watching him from high places.
www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/tekno-and-cuppy-giving-each-other-green.html
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by HungerBAD: 12:20pm
Lol.
This Tekno dey get luck for babes sha. I have always wondered how it will be like to date a Billionaires daughter.
Them go sabi boil eggs sef?let alone cook Efo Riro with Pounded Yam?
30 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Readwarn(m): 12:21pm
cassava for two.
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by AntiWailer: 12:21pm
Easy don go back to Ghana ?
Ghana must go sha
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Nbote(m): 12:27pm
U don dey kuku give am greenlight... Jus see what weed has done to Tekno's hands .. See veins like Nepa illegal connection
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Airforce1(m): 12:30pm
The rich girls go for guys dey like
While the poor girls from poor homes be forming nonsense.
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by eezeribe(m): 12:38pm
OK
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by eezeribe(m): 12:38pm
Airforce1:Exactly...
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Homeboiy(m): 12:42pm
Igbo boys too get brain
Tekno go fück him own part clean mouth just like Anichebe did
Kezeai otedola
6 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by DozieInc(m): 12:49pm
"thanks for everything"� issorait
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by PenisCaP: 12:53pm
Tekno na correct nwafor from Lola rae to dj cuppy...
Yoruba gals be liking "ibo" boys secretly since time immemorial.
Them be like "i dont like yello skin guys"
But when they see fresh yellow swagged up OMO NNA BOYS.
Dem be droolling.. and eyeing u secretly.
Im a living testimony.
I love yoruba gals shaa most of them too sexy and reserved
Shout out to all my yorubas beauties out there.
7 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by daveson07(m): 12:53pm
just dey here sipping mah fura
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by kaama68: 12:54pm
tkno baba
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by feyimen: 12:54pm
I get big cassava
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by smithsydny(m): 12:54pm
This people no sabi were kitchen they ooo.. Nah get me this get me that..
Bless ya hustle shaa
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Silva79(f): 12:54pm
this gurl na attention seeker
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Iamzik: 12:55pm
Nbote:
Guy.... Savage!
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Atiku2019: 12:55pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by rawpadgin(m): 12:55pm
Ur private life should be private
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Keneking: 12:55pm
Who is Techno? Male or female?
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by bettercreature(m): 12:56pm
She is probably older than Tekno.I can't understand why Otedolas daughters are advanced slut jumping from one dick to another
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by komododragons: 12:56pm
JAYTUNEZ:this girl yansh for don turn to borehole
naija women and jumping from frypan to fire
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by davodyguy: 12:57pm
Another free something.
They'll break up after a while, but the thing no dey read metre
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by IamBLAZER(m): 12:57pm
So, this a news about two people that did midnight call, tụfịa nairaland
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by ourchoice(m): 12:57pm
We all deserve to be happy like this in our own country! Life would have been sweeter for Nigerians if we had the right leaders who are passionate about the sufferings of the masses but hell no, the leaders we have been having are only after their pocket and to loot money for their children while the ordinary Nigerians suffer and die in abject poverty in a blessed nation of ours cry cry
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by shibanbo(m): 12:58pm
See luck abeg. See money ,see fine,see fresh ,see future. But the poor once hmm see poverty,see woo woo,see ye ye body and no certainty for the future and still dey firm. Rubish
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by looseweight: 12:58pm
Like play like play....
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by kikiwendy(f): 12:58pm
Hmmm
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by free2ryhme: 12:58pm
JAYTUNEZ:
una wey no get sense before
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by DIKEnaWAR: 12:59pm
Sharp guy!
Ego Otedola is Nigeria's money ya na nna ya zuru from us. Nata fa the thing!
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Tekno Have Late Night Calls by Gulderbottle85: 12:59pm
'
