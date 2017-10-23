₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by bouncenews2: 3:16pm
A former Acting Governor of Kogi State and former Board of Trustees (BOT) member of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has jumped ship to join PDP.
Clarence Olafemi, who announced his defection while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, said his decision is due to the alleged sidelining of the original members of the party by its leaders in the state.
He also alleged that there are cases of insincerity of the national leadership of the party in its reconciliation efforts.
His defection comes barely two weeks after about 1,000 of his supporters and loyalists defected to the PDP.
Olafemi, who was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, said that he had no option than to pitch a tent with his teeming supporters and loyalists.
“My supporters intended to wait until December this year, but when the PDP announced their wards and local government congresses, my supporters across the three senatorial districts of the state moved en-masse to PDP in order to be part of the Congresses,” he said.
He became the Acting Governor in 2002 after the removal of the former Governor Ibrahim Idris by the Supreme Court.
He spent only two months.
He joined the APC in September 2014 after he was unceremoniously dropped as Deputy Governorship candidate.
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Keneking: 3:17pm
Great
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Hofbrauhaus: 3:18pm
It's all about personal interest...
APC=PDP.
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by father01: 3:33pm
And some zombies said PDP is dead, just yesterday over 10,000 APC members decamped to PDP in Katsina state, Long live PDP.
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by aleeyus(m): 3:46pm
Old man
Today Party doesnt matter
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by chynie: 3:47pm
e don dey set
election don dey reach
loyalties will be changing upandan
all man on their own now
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:47pm
APCeeeee is sinking
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by izenco2005(m): 3:47pm
all na wash
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by ikombe: 3:47pm
When ever I hear stories of someone defecting to another party. I just want to slap people who are happy about it
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by ghosteen(m): 3:48pm
WEHDONESAH
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by tolexy007(m): 3:48pm
thieves
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by itsandi(m): 3:48pm
Decamping things
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by donklef(m): 3:48pm
Dey don dey go one by one...
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by iamawara(m): 3:48pm
And what's my own here?
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Kylekent59: 3:49pm
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by userplainly(m): 3:50pm
blind political prostitutes.... na so dem be! from PDP to APC n bact to PDP........ sidan make the young rule "FOR WHERE?"
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by gebest: 3:50pm
wetin concern me, even me sef go soon dump APC for PDP as soon as Dieziani Alison Madueke lives PDP.
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Marcelinho(m): 3:51pm
ok
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:53pm
Very soon Nigerians will dump all these expired politicians in the dust bin
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Nbote(m): 3:53pm
Dats d only exercise politicians know how to do; jumping from one party to d other... We are going to b seeing a whole lot more jumping by next year
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by DIKEnaWAR: 3:54pm
Survival strategy. Yahaya Bello is sure to leave Lugard house come 2020
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by teresafaith(f): 3:55pm
Most of you dumb mofos are celebrating this shiiite
And some stupid idiots will keep saying Nigeria will be great again, when most of our politician are recycling bin
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by optimismlaz(m): 3:56pm
Let's join hand and remove Mr Jubrin come 2019
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by modelmikeI(m): 3:56pm
Keneking:
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by asawanathegreat(m): 3:58pm
2019 loading with speed
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by paragon40(m): 4:00pm
clearance baba....obembe ko bembe
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by Nackzy: 4:00pm
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....... Lies
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee....... Propaganda
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...... Corruption
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee........ Confusion
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee......... Traffic Jam
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...........Evil
APCeeeeeeeeeeee...... Kilings
APCeeeeeeeeeeeeee...... Unemployment
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by chuksjuve(m): 4:01pm
Nigeria politicians always dumping one party for another..
Political prostitution
No ideology , No value..
Anywhere belle face just to be relevant..
.................................................................
Landscape and Gardening service is our priority
Chukkyconcepts Landscape & Beautifications
We add value to your real estate projects
08176022315
Twitter/ Instagram: @chukkyconcepts
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by esaias1(m): 4:02pm
nice, pdp should strengthen to return to power in 2019
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by perpeling22: 4:04pm
It baffles me at times to see the type of attitude our old cargoes politician display. Am very sure that he must have in one way or the other, abused and insulted PDP. Now he is going back to his vomit. Makes me to believe that the Politicians are only for their interest and not the masses as they claimed. May God Forgive them sha.
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by ayourbamie: 4:05pm
Personal interest not being met in APC
|Re: Clarence Olafemi Dumps APC For PDP by ufuosman(m): 4:06pm
Same people
