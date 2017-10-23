



Clarence Olafemi, who announced his defection while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, said his decision is due to the alleged sidelining of the original members of the party by its leaders in the state.



He also alleged that there are cases of insincerity of the national leadership of the party in its reconciliation efforts.



His defection comes barely two weeks after about 1,000 of his supporters and loyalists defected to the PDP.



Olafemi, who was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, said that he had no option than to pitch a tent with his teeming supporters and loyalists.



“My supporters intended to wait until December this year, but when the PDP announced their wards and local government congresses, my supporters across the three senatorial districts of the state moved en-masse to PDP in order to be part of the Congresses,” he said.



He became the Acting Governor in 2002 after the removal of the former Governor Ibrahim Idris by the Supreme Court.



He spent only two months.



He joined the APC in September 2014 after he was unceremoniously dropped as Deputy Governorship candidate.



Source:



C: lalasticlala A former Acting Governor of Kogi State and former Board of Trustees (BOT) member of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has jumped ship to join PDP.Clarence Olafemi, who announced his defection while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, said his decision is due to the alleged sidelining of the original members of the party by its leaders in the state.He also alleged that there are cases of insincerity of the national leadership of the party in its reconciliation efforts.His defection comes barely two weeks after about 1,000 of his supporters and loyalists defected to the PDP.Olafemi, who was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, said that he had no option than to pitch a tent with his teeming supporters and loyalists.“My supporters intended to wait until December this year, but when the PDP announced their wards and local government congresses, my supporters across the three senatorial districts of the state moved en-masse to PDP in order to be part of the Congresses,” he said.He became the Acting Governor in 2002 after the removal of the former Governor Ibrahim Idris by the Supreme Court.He spent only two months.He joined the APC in September 2014 after he was unceremoniously dropped as Deputy Governorship candidate.Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/former-kogi-acting-governor-dumps-apc-for-pdp-20171023 C: lalasticlala