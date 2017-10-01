₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by jossy4joseph(m): 5:37pm
http://sunnewsonline.com/buhari-to-attend-ecowas-meeting-in-niamey/
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by bloodmoneyspita: 7:19pm
DMX- one more road to cross...
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by Hofbrauhaus: 7:24pm
Common currency? What does this mean? Didn't the bible predict something like this?
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by Ogonimilitant(m): 7:28pm
Is Nigier a west african country?
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by chloride6: 7:33pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by TheHistorian(m): 8:44pm
Baba....Please go to that meeting also to address Morocco's interest of joining ECOWAS.You should passively frustrate that move and influence other countries to do this bidding afterall Nigeria foots about 70-75% expenses of ECOWAS.
Morocco wants to take advantage of their membership at ECOWAS in penetrating the Nigerian market to blossom their economy while we be at the receiving end.
A word is enough.
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by oviejnr(m): 8:44pm
Ajala
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by kay29000(m): 8:44pm
Okay
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:44pm
g
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by GrandMufti: 8:44pm
One day, monkey go go market...
The poster below me sef.... Why you want steal my rhymes?
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:44pm
Jubril should just get Plane Crash
1 Like
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by MasterKim: 8:45pm
Ogonimilitant:Me sef dey wonder o
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by BrutalJab: 8:45pm
oshey Jonny Walker
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by itsik(m): 8:45pm
Traveling king of the north
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by daveP(m): 8:45pm
Relax!! na to just mark attendance. dahsall!!
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by merryossai(m): 8:46pm
a
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by Amaa2019(m): 8:46pm
Ogonimilitant:learn to spell Niger well first, before trying to know it's geographic location
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by Beress(m): 8:46pm
Useless wakawaka President
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by KarlWest: 8:47pm
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by santopelele(m): 8:47pm
OH, YOU MEAN MR TRAVELLER?
|Re: Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey by congorasta: 8:48pm
lol
