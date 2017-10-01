Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey (448 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





President Muhammadu Buhari will Tuesday depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.



The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.







He said Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.



President Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting.

http://sunnewsonline.com/buhari-to-attend-ecowas-meeting-in-niamey/

DMX- one more road to cross...

Common currency? What does this mean? Didn't the bible predict something like this?

Is Nigier a west african country?

Lalasticlala mynd44

Baba....Please go to that meeting also to address Morocco's interest of joining ECOWAS.You should passively frustrate that move and influence other countries to do this bidding afterall Nigeria foots about 70-75% expenses of ECOWAS.



Morocco wants to take advantage of their membership at ECOWAS in penetrating the Nigerian market to blossom their economy while we be at the receiving end.



A word is enough.

Ajala

Okay

g





The poster below me sef.... Why you want steal my rhymes? One day, monkey go go market...The poster below me sef.... Why you want steal my rhymes?

Jubril should just get Plane Crash 1 Like

Ogonimilitant:

Is Nigier a west african country? Me sef dey wonder o Me sef dey wonder o

oshey Jonny Walker

Traveling king of the north

Relax!! na to just mark attendance. dahsall!!

a

Ogonimilitant:

Is Nigier a west african country? learn to spell Niger well first, before trying to know it's geographic location learn to spell Niger well first, before trying to know it's geographic location

Useless wakawaka President

OH, YOU MEAN MR TRAVELLER?