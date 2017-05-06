₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by ijustdey: 7:30pm
By John Mkom Jalingo.
More details soon
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/one-killed-shops-burnt-muslims-christians-youth-clash-taraba/
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by folashade96(f): 7:32pm
Which big Nigerian Blog Or website is unbiased that will post the complete truth about a particular issue without anyform of centiments? am asking because i have a ground breaking revealation to make about Nigerian
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Keneking: 7:34pm
One story to divert our attention from Mainagate
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Fidelismaria(m): 7:41pm
sauce?
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by GuyWise(m): 7:46pm
folashade96:You can post it on nairaland and blogs will copy it.
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by QueenOfNepal: 7:50pm
The Muslims are causing trouble all over the world.
Seun, when will you type your ling epistle about the killings going on in the name of Islam
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by royalsgist: 7:53pm
any of us
folashade96:
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by QueenOfNepal: 7:53pm
Imagine the reason the boy was beaten up?
Don't these Islamic fanatics have a job or are they the soilders of Mohammed?
Islam needs to be revisted and a Renaissance done on it
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by EzeEbira(m): 7:57pm
QueenOfNepal:This your own hate for Islam nawa o
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by QueenOfNepal: 8:09pm
EzeEbira:It's not hate for Islam rather I'm fighting for the preservation of humans
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by wisenewgem(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by JuneOctober(f): 8:35pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by wildcatter23(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by ghostdvirus(m): 8:36pm
folashade96:
I trust nairaland
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by ElPadrino33: 8:36pm
God please deliver us from the woes of this country
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by buffalowings: 8:37pm
Religious extremists
We are yet to be intellectually capacitated to think for ourselves
Rather than being bound by the shackles of religion.
To nack dem jazz dey hungry me
There is a slowpoke below me
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Opakan2: 8:37pm
who are the christian youths? Ipob yewts
Na dem dey drag land with bonafide owners like people wey dem swear for. Ion pity any of them.
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Abfinest007(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by mightyhazel: 8:37pm
hausa moslems shaa
i as a roman catholic Christian will definitely feel indifferent if i see a non christian holding a rosary chaplet... if anything, i may suspect that hez fascinated by the Catholic rosary and may be on his way to encountering christ.
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by alcmene: 8:37pm
As for me, I hate Islam with passion and nothing can change my view of the demonic gathering.
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Esepayan(m): 8:37pm
I don't believe this
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by YelloweWest: 8:37pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by ollah1: 8:38pm
Nonsense. They see find them and jail them all
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by josielewa(m): 8:38pm
stupid youths....chai naija future don cast...like father like children...i will keep praying for their sense anyway....at the brothel..i swear na olosho cause fight...
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Austema(m): 8:38pm
Am sure muslims are the cause of the fight, At the end sombody will come and say that Islam is a religion of peace, who is fooling who
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by ghostdvirus(m): 8:38pm
QueenOfNepal:
Bros pls wait for the full srory
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by kasmail(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Adaumunocha(f): 8:38pm
We don't need another civil war please
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Terminator1234g: 8:38pm
QueenOfNepal:
Your father's greatest mistake was not using a condom on your time. Ignorant hateful mofo.
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by SOFTENGR: 8:38pm
I'm not surprised, Islam-a-bad.
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by coolk(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt by Bodmas02: 8:39pm
Fanatic but not fanatics idiot
