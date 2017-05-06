Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Muslim And Christian Youths Clash In Taraba, One Killed, Shops Burnt (2555 Views)

By John Mkom Jalingo.





At least one person has been confirmed dead,with shops worth millions of naira looted and burnt following a clash between Muslims and Christian youth in Dan-Anacha, a town in Gassol local government area of Taraba State.



An eyewitness, Mr. Titus Gowon told our correspondent on phone that trouble started at about 8:00pm on Sunday following a misunderstanding between Muslims and Christian youth at a brothel in the town.



According to him, a Christian youth was sighted with a Muslim’s praying bead and was accosted by four Muslim boys who accused him of blasphemy, beat him up and handed him and his friend to the police for detention.



He narrated that worried by their actions and why the police have to detain the two, some youth mobilised and went to the police station demanding for the release of the boys.



“While at the police station, the Muslim boys in their numbers attacked them, leading to the escalation of the misunderstanding.



More details soon





Which big Nigerian Blog Or website is unbiased that will post the complete truth about a particular issue without anyform of centiments? am asking because i have a ground breaking revealation to make about Nigerian 1 Like 1 Share

One story to divert our attention from Mainagate 2 Likes

sauce?

folashade96:

Which big Nigerian Blog Or website is unbiased that will post the complete truth about a particular issue without anyform of c S.entiments? am asking because i have a ground breaking revealation to make about Nigerian You can post it on nairaland and blogs will copy it. You can post it on nairaland and blogs will copy it. 1 Like

The Muslims are causing trouble all over the world.





Seun, when will you type your ling epistle about the killings going on in the name of Islam 11 Likes 1 Share



folashade96:

Which big Nigerian Blog Or website is unbiased that will post the complete truth about a particular issue without anyform of centiments? am asking because i have a ground breaking revealation to make about Nigerian any of us

Imagine the reason the boy was beaten up?







Don't these Islamic fanatics have a job or are they the soilders of Mohammed?







Islam needs to be revisted and a Renaissance done on it 8 Likes

QueenOfNepal:

Imagine the reason the boy was beaten up?







Don't these Islamic fanatics have a job or are they the soilders of Mohammed?







Islam needs to be revisted and a Renaissance done on it This your own hate for Islam nawa o This your own hate for Islam nawa o

EzeEbira:



This your own hate for Islam nawa o It's not hate for Islam rather I'm fighting for the preservation of humans It's not hate for Islam rather I'm fighting for the preservation of humans 10 Likes 1 Share

folashade96:

Which big Nigerian Blog Or website is unbiased that will post the complete truth about a particular issue without anyform of centiments? am asking because i have a ground breaking revealation to make about Nigerian

I trust nairaland I trust nairaland

God please deliver us from the woes of this country 1 Like

Religious extremists



We are yet to be intellectually capacitated to think for ourselves

Rather than being bound by the shackles of religion.





To nack dem jazz dey hungry me



There is a slowpoke below me

who are the christian youths? Ipob yewts



Na dem dey drag land with bonafide owners like people wey dem swear for. Ion pity any of them.

hausa moslems shaa











i as a roman catholic Christian will definitely feel indifferent if i see a non christian holding a rosary chaplet... if anything, i may suspect that hez fascinated by the Catholic rosary and may be on his way to encountering christ. 1 Like

As for me, I hate Islam with passion and nothing can change my view of the demonic gathering. 2 Likes

I don't believe this

Nonsense. They see find them and jail them all

stupid youths....chai naija future don cast...like father like children...i will keep praying for their sense anyway....at the brothel..i swear na olosho cause fight...

Am sure muslims are the cause of the fight, At the end sombody will come and say that Islam is a religion of peace, who is fooling who

QueenOfNepal:

Imagine the reason the boy was beaten up?







Don't these Islamic fanatics have a job or are they the soilders of Mohammed?







Islam needs to be revisted and a Renaissance done on it

Bros pls wait for the full srory Bros pls wait for the full srory

We don't need another civil war please

QueenOfNepal:

The Muslims are causing trouble all over the world.





Seun, when will you type your ling epistle about the killings going on in the name of I so am



Your father's greatest mistake was not using a condom on your time. Ignorant hateful mofo. Your father's greatest mistake was not using a condom on your time. Ignorant hateful mofo.

I'm not surprised, Islam-a-bad.