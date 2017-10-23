₦airaland Forum

Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by dre11(m): 7:36pm
Posted By: Bassey Anthony, Uyo



Natives of Iba Oku, Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom state are yet to come to terms with how a vulture allegedly delivered a letter to their village head, Eteidung Gabriel Mbeka asking him to quite his throne.

Following the strange incident, palpable tension has enveloped the sleepy community even as the embattled monarch has cried out for help alleging that his throne and his life are being threatened by ‘sinister forces’.

Speaking to the Nation in his palace, the monarch accused the Clan Head of Oku, Etebom Enefiok Effiong Okpon, of alleged sinister plot to oust him “because he wants to turn my domain into his vassal province”.

“Since I was given the staff of office in 2012, as the Village Head of Iba Oku, I have been having a running battle with my Clan Head, Etebom Okpon, who insisted he must also control my domain and collect revenues.

“When I could not yield to his request, he resorted to using traditional invocations to eliminate me. They sent vulture to deliver a letter, asking me to quit the throne. I was scared and had to escape from my palace for several months.

“Since that period, I have been totally deprived of my powers to function effectively as the traditional ruler of my community.

The Clan Head denied me the powers to hold court with my people by sealing off the Village Council Hall, forcing me to attend to my people in the primary school and my palace.

“Hoodlums also invaded my palace and seized my royal regalia and other paraphernalia of office; just make me ordinary as a traditional ruler.

“When all these actions failed, he started sending threat messages that I would be eliminated if I fail to cooperate with him to sell government’s land and share the proceeds with him.

“Recently, he sent one of his Personal Assistant (PA) to come to my area and enquire concerning my personal details as well as my daily routines. But he did not know that one of those he enquired from is my loyal subject.

“I reported the case to the Police and later charged it to Court, but up till now, it is regrettable that matters concerning my life cannot be allowed to go to Court for redress because of interventions by politicians for their personal interests”, he lamented.

It was gathered that the Etteidung Mbeke, was heavily hounded with trump up charges of embezzling N20million proceeds from the community land and other funds, but the monarch denied the allegation and took the matter before the Uyo Magistrate Court 11.

The case with charge number: MU\715\2017, according to the monarch was first heard at the Uyo Magistrate Court 11, but the Court declined jurisdiction and referred it the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for the matter to be reassign to the High Court.

The monarch prayers include Court order restraining the accused from invading his community with warriors to dethrone him, threats to his life and plot to take over his domain and resources.

“Up till now, the case is still pending with the DPP because of interests from the politicians including the member representing the Uyo Federal Constituency, Hon. Mark Enyong and that of the House of Assembly for Uyo, Hon. Monday Eyo”.

“I want justice in my case; let the matter be taken to the High Court so that all these issues will be addressed. The politicians should leave the case alone because it is a traditional matter”, he said.

According to him, the case was to be heard in the High Court, on October 26, but expressed worry that with all the antics displayed by the DPP, the matter may be suppressed continually”.

“I am the only surviving Village Head still remaining on the throne in Afaha Oku Clan. The Clan Head has made it a point of duty to stampede others who could not cooperate with him”, he lamented.

“For instance, he (the Clan Head), has forced out other certified Village Heads in my Clan including the Village Head of Nnung Ebie Enang Idoro, Nnung Uyo Idoro, Nduetong Oku and Afaha Oku”, he said, adding that “in some villages that he can’t control, he made sure
there is a parallel government in the place.

When contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of the case, Mr. G. Udofia, saying the matter has lingered for several months, but express worry over the refusal of the contending parties to resolve it amicably.

“The Federal House member for Uyo, Hon. Mike Enyong called me to expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the matter and since then, I have not heard from him again”, he said.


http://thenationonlineng.net/vulture-delivers-letter-to-aibom-monarch-to-quit-throne/


Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Fidelismaria(m): 7:37pm
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by apholaryn: 7:37pm
for real??
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Evablizin(f): 7:37pm
embarassed


Sorry sir.


But this vulture really need to send the same letter to Oga at the top.

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Keneking: 7:39pm
Looks like Vulture Courier Services coy..

Was the letter handwritten or typed and signed?

This A PC government sef undecided

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by andreweb(m): 7:40pm
The most successful people are those who are good at plan B.

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by omowolewa: 7:41pm
Nigerian Postal Service Agent

It's really cheaper to deliver parcel through birds, especially at difficult terrain where the ancestors can't rich.

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by nairavsdollars: 7:50pm
Yet we will be accusing Lai Mohammed of lying...this one nko?

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by grayht(m): 7:58pm
Useless government

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by gebest: 8:05pm
picture of the vulture droping the letter or #IDONBELIEVE

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Atiku2019: 8:07pm
Is it a Raven?


We need that Bird to deliver some messages to Aso wink

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Opakangallant: 9:46pm
Only in Africa
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by theway83: 9:47pm
wonder shall never end.
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Danelo(m): 9:47pm
See courier service o.
Africans and black power
This one pass me o

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by DozieInc(m): 9:47pm
Evablizin:
embarassed

Sorry sir.

But this vulture really need to send the same letter to Oga at the top.
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by colossus91(m): 9:47pm
lol i need to send one to abuja plss dont ask me to whom oo!!

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Opakangallant: 9:47pm
Atiku2019:
Is it a Raven?


We need that Bitd to deliver some messages to Aso wink

might be Raven true true o.. Wey these ones dey call vulture

Awon ara oko
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by oshe11(m): 9:48pm
Just like we cudnt find the owner of that Ikoyi Cash, NA SO WE NO GO FIND WHO REINSTATED THAT MAINA ABI NA "WAINA" grin

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by AntiWailer: 9:48pm
Picture of Vulture or I don't believe it.
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by ojmetrix(m): 9:48pm
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by columbus007(m): 9:49pm
What more can we hear grin

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Maydfourth: 9:49pm
VCS.....Vulture courier service is an affiliate of Nipost....

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Maxymilla(m): 9:49pm
Aiye oooooo!!###

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by ehissi(m): 9:49pm
That is vulture michael for you......... grin

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by userplainly(m): 9:50pm
message is from the 3 eyed raven or should u say 3 eyed vulture........ #harmattan is coming

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by maxwell767(m): 9:51pm
Keneking:
Looks like Vulture Courier Services coy..

Was the letter handwritten or typed and signed?

This A PC government sef undecided

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Egein(m): 9:52pm
The stupid vulture must have missed his way. Our Edo brethren should, please, send another one arm arm it with GPS - this time it wouldn't miss its way to Aso Rock.

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by greencard: 9:53pm
Welcome to nigeria
Where

1- Vulture deliver's letter faster than Nipost

2- A allege thief get another bumper office to steal more

3- A 82 year old is nominated for ambassador while 35 years old is still jobless in his fathers compound

4- A graduate becomes a sales boy while someone without a waec result get to be the pre.......t

5- A renown kidnapping kingpin becomes a celebrity

6- You steal a phone u get lynched and burn to death ..you steal 2 billon you get a Federal government top appointment

7- stealing is not corruption

8- a Taye Taiwo in France is younger than a Kehinde Taiwo in mushin even if they are birthed at same date

9- icons are only celebrated at death while T.I's side chick is paid and celebrated online and offline by artiste and jobless youths

10- I will be back for more

Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by lagosrd: 9:55pm
I hate it when you see the truth and look the other way. Whatever the clan head has to say he should subject himself to the authority of the village head. This is where impunity starts. That's is why we need a federal task force. Arrest the trouble maker and peace will return to the community.
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by mexxmoney: 9:55pm
Ntoakwaibom come o. This one pass my power
Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by CocoaOla: 9:55pm
Reven are very intelligent smarter than some human being self vulture are not that

