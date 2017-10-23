₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by dre11(m): 7:36pm
Posted By: Bassey Anthony, Uyo
http://thenationonlineng.net/vulture-delivers-letter-to-aibom-monarch-to-quit-throne/
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Fidelismaria(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by apholaryn: 7:37pm
for real??
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Evablizin(f): 7:37pm
Sorry sir.
But this vulture really need to send the same letter to Oga at the top.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Keneking: 7:39pm
Looks like Vulture Courier Services coy..
Was the letter handwritten or typed and signed?
This A PC government sef
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by andreweb(m): 7:40pm
The most successful people are those who are good at plan B.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by omowolewa: 7:41pm
Nigerian Postal Service Agent
It's really cheaper to deliver parcel through birds, especially at difficult terrain where the ancestors can't rich.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by nairavsdollars: 7:50pm
Yet we will be accusing Lai Mohammed of lying...this one nko?
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by grayht(m): 7:58pm
Useless government
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by gebest: 8:05pm
picture of the vulture droping the letter or #IDONBELIEVE
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Atiku2019: 8:07pm
Is it a Raven?
We need that Bird to deliver some messages to Aso
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Opakangallant: 9:46pm
Only in Africa
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by theway83: 9:47pm
wonder shall never end.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Danelo(m): 9:47pm
See courier service o.
Africans and black power
This one pass me o
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by DozieInc(m): 9:47pm
Evablizin:
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by colossus91(m): 9:47pm
lol i need to send one to abuja plss dont ask me to whom oo!!
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Opakangallant: 9:47pm
Atiku2019:
might be Raven true true o.. Wey these ones dey call vulture
Awon ara oko
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by oshe11(m): 9:48pm
Just like we cudnt find the owner of that Ikoyi Cash, NA SO WE NO GO FIND WHO REINSTATED THAT MAINA ABI NA "WAINA"
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by AntiWailer: 9:48pm
Picture of Vulture or I don't believe it.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by ojmetrix(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by columbus007(m): 9:49pm
What more can we hear
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Maydfourth: 9:49pm
VCS.....Vulture courier service is an affiliate of Nipost....
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Maxymilla(m): 9:49pm
Aiye oooooo!!###
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by ehissi(m): 9:49pm
That is vulture michael for you.........
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by userplainly(m): 9:50pm
message is from the 3 eyed raven or should u say 3 eyed vulture........ #harmattan is coming
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by maxwell767(m): 9:51pm
Keneking:
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by Egein(m): 9:52pm
The stupid vulture must have missed his way. Our Edo brethren should, please, send another one arm arm it with GPS - this time it wouldn't miss its way to Aso Rock.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by greencard: 9:53pm
Welcome to nigeria
Where
1- Vulture deliver's letter faster than Nipost
2- A allege thief get another bumper office to steal more
3- A 82 year old is nominated for ambassador while 35 years old is still jobless in his fathers compound
4- A graduate becomes a sales boy while someone without a waec result get to be the pre.......t
5- A renown kidnapping kingpin becomes a celebrity
6- You steal a phone u get lynched and burn to death ..you steal 2 billon you get a Federal government top appointment
7- stealing is not corruption
8- a Taye Taiwo in France is younger than a Kehinde Taiwo in mushin even if they are birthed at same date
9- icons are only celebrated at death while T.I's side chick is paid and celebrated online and offline by artiste and jobless youths
10- I will be back for more
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by lagosrd: 9:55pm
I hate it when you see the truth and look the other way. Whatever the clan head has to say he should subject himself to the authority of the village head. This is where impunity starts. That's is why we need a federal task force. Arrest the trouble maker and peace will return to the community.
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by mexxmoney: 9:55pm
Ntoakwaibom come o. This one pass my power
|Re: Vulture ‘Delivers’ Letter To Akwa Ibom Monarch To Quit Throne by CocoaOla: 9:55pm
Reven are very intelligent smarter than some human being self vulture are not that
