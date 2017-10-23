Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) (10844 Views)

NFF boss, Amaju Pinick was pictured with lionel Andres Messi today at the FIFA AWARDS NIGHT 1 Like

I c 1 Like

I am sure that is who he voted for. 1 Like

Lala. Oya do justice to this...

you know already na...

Messi for flopoon d oR 3 Likes





Shey na Victor Moses or Ighalo them nominate for the awards?



Well it is none of my business too since i don't pay tax





Messi >>>>>> Otuoshi Cr7 >>>>>> simply the best!Messi >>>>>> Otuoshi 5 Likes

No comment...

Congratulations to CR7 oje.

everybody want to be associated with success

This pinnick head shaa...... E be like knife edge for physics practical during secondary school days 6 Likes

Useless man!! What is your business there sef ?



Shey na Victor Moses or Ighalo them nominate for the awards?



Well it is none of my business too since i don't pay tax





Let me continue browsing with my apple laptop We are coming for that Laptop anytime from 12 Midnight! We are coming for that Laptop anytime from 12 Midnight! 20 Likes

thats the god of soccer.your son will take over from you soon

I will still love messi till tomorow. 1 Like







or he is trying to plead for soft handling by messi when we play Argentina.. is he trying to say messi deserved it....or he is trying to plead for soft handling by messi when we play Argentina..



In mourinho's voice Good one pinnick good one Begging messi not to disgrace us in the upcoming friendliesIn mourinho's voice Good one pinnick good one

it’s time to fry egg.



I’m sure Messi doesn’t know him but he knows Messi Alright guys Kunta Kunte has given us signalit’s time to fry egg.I’m sure Messi doesn’t know him but he knows Messi 1 Like

Amaju wan confuse am to play for super Eagles.. nice move.... 1 Like

LALASTICLALA











LALASTICLALA no one gives a fuckkk about drabeey been here no one gives a fuckkk about drabeey been here 2 Likes

Now that's the greatest player @ Lionel messi. No disrespect to Cristiano for his die-hard nature to achieve, but the way Leo plays effortlessly makes you question if soccer is really as easy. Let's face it CR7 is a goal scorer but Leo is an all round player. If Ronaldo's goals dries up today he is out of reckoning, but Messi's all round contribution is overwhelming. Playmaking, goalscoring, assists, you just name it. congrats to C-Ro. 20 Likes 1 Share

let me inform President Mumudu Bullari on this big achievement. 1 Like

presidents of federations do not vote it is done by national team coaches and captains followed by journwlist and fans

Pinnick continue to enjoy. Enough travelling for you, from now till 2018 WC

Who e epp?



