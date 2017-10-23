₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) (10844 Views)
|Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Drabeey(m): 8:33pm
NFF boss, Amaju Pinick was pictured with lionel Andres Messi today at the FIFA AWARDS NIGHT
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Drabeey(m): 8:34pm
drabeey was HERE
LALASTICLALA
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by segebase(m): 9:18pm
I c
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by cstr1000: 9:29pm
I am sure that is who he voted for.
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by ruzell86: 9:31pm
Lala. Oya do justice to this...
you know already na...
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by spy24(m): 9:34pm
Messi for flopoon d oR
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Mediapace: 9:58pm
Useless man!! What is your business there sef ?
Shey na Victor Moses or Ighalo them nominate for the awards?
Well it is none of my business too since i don't pay tax
Let me continue browsing with my apple laptop
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by DumiJay(m): 10:19pm
.
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:25pm
Cr7 >>>>>> simply the best!
Messi >>>>>> Otuoshi
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by cashlurd(m): 10:25pm
No comment...
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by echobazz: 10:26pm
B
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by 2O17: 10:26pm
Congratulations to CR7 oje.
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by sotall(m): 10:26pm
OK
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by tayo4ng(m): 10:27pm
everybody want to be associated with success
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by blessedweapon(m): 10:27pm
This pinnick head shaa...... E be like knife edge for physics practical during secondary school days
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Fitzgeralde: 10:27pm
Mediapace:We are coming for that Laptop anytime from 12 Midnight!
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by lawal28c: 10:28pm
thats the god of soccer.your son will take over from you soon
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by emmanuelike(m): 10:28pm
I will still love messi till tomorow.
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:28pm
is he trying to say messi deserved it....
or he is trying to plead for soft handling by messi when we play Argentina..
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Iscoalarcon: 10:28pm
Begging messi not to disgrace us in the upcoming friendlies
In mourinho's voice Good one pinnick good one
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by MrCuteking(m): 10:29pm
Alright guys Kunta Kunte has given us signal it’s time to fry egg.
I’m sure Messi doesn’t know him but he knows Messi
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by IPassYahoo(m): 10:30pm
Amaju wan confuse am to play for super Eagles.. nice move....
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Iscoalarcon: 10:32pm
Drabeey:no one gives a fuckkk about drabeey been here
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Donchyke007(m): 10:33pm
Now that's the greatest player @ Lionel messi. No disrespect to Cristiano for his die-hard nature to achieve, but the way Leo plays effortlessly makes you question if soccer is really as easy. Let's face it CR7 is a goal scorer but Leo is an all round player. If Ronaldo's goals dries up today he is out of reckoning, but Messi's all round contribution is overwhelming. Playmaking, goalscoring, assists, you just name it. congrats to C-Ro.
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Cutegreg: 10:33pm
let me inform President Mumudu Bullari on this big achievement.
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Iscoalarcon: 10:34pm
cstr1000:presidents of federations do not vote it is done by national team coaches and captains followed by journwlist and fans
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by nonjebose(m): 10:34pm
Pinnick continue to enjoy. Enough travelling for you, from now till 2018 WC
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by centoke30(m): 10:35pm
Who e epp?
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by RationalTV: 10:35pm
|Re: Amaju Pinick Pictured With Lionel Messi At Fifa Awards (pics) by Iscoalarcon: 10:35pm
Fitzgeralde:chai who are the WE's
