Club Uno Co-Owner and Socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Pretty Mike has acquired a brand new Mercedes GLE 450 for about N35 million naira.
He took to his IG page to share the photo of the ride and captioned it;
“#NewWhip Alert “Thank You Lord” ” Big money moves…’
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/socialite-pretty-mike-acquires-brand.html
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 8:37pm
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by dollytino4real(f): 8:42pm
dogchain + runs girls= mike is he still pretty till na?
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by Wizzykinging(m): 8:55pm
Dis benz na ELDERS benz. so much milli in one ride
10 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by 9jvirgin(m): 10:22pm
Behind those riches are a lot of stories. The same guy that put leech on women? I will rather stay on this $750/week job till the coast is clear to return to Nigeria.
15 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by favourmic(m): 10:23pm
okay
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by favourmic(m): 10:23pm
okay..
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by emeijeh(m): 10:23pm
Nice ride dude!
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by pembisco(m): 10:24pm
E no consign me
4 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by cashlurd(m): 10:24pm
When the money is present....
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by johnstar(m): 10:24pm
Choi
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by rawpadgin(m): 10:24pm
9jvirgin:I don't know how these guys started making their money.. ...... But very soon, i will be bigger than a lot of them
If i slap this guy now, them nor go say i too hatch?
750 dollar per week & u are complaining? Most SPDC staffs don't earn as much as that
14 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by maximad(m): 10:24pm
Nice one
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by kaffy4tope(m): 10:25pm
9jvirgin:
God Punish Poverty and its Thoughts.
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:25pm
9jvirgin:sit down no hustle,
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by ammyluv2002(f): 10:25pm
Congrats Mike
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by sotall(m): 10:27pm
OK
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by 9jvirgin(m): 10:29pm
fuckingAyaya:
You don't know what hustle is I tell you.
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by tayo4ng(m): 10:29pm
money fall on me oooo
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by Hofbrauhaus: 10:29pm
9jvirgin:
Return and do what?
My guy dey where you dey o. I use God beg you o.
I still dey here with people like sarrki na because my money never complete..
If I move, if I ever come back to this country, cut my leg..
11 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by muguv: 10:29pm
When Fuel Scarcity Hits The Witches
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8GeOYZtdnw
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by Cooladex(m): 10:30pm
Okay.
I leave
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by freemandgenius(m): 10:32pm
Omo see whip o. I love this. Congrats man.
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:34pm
9jvirgin:Guy/man/sir,please just give me 20% of your weekly salary make i take buy phone. Biko
Thank you.
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by RationalTV: 10:35pm
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.
.
We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.
.
Enough is enough! Join the party ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.
.
Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!
.
Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria
.
Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)
.
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by nikkypearl(f): 10:36pm
Congrats
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by henrinco(m): 10:36pm
I won't click on your blog OP... . If you like remove the pics.. No way
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by Rapmoney(m): 10:38pm
A.M.I.L. - All Money Is Legal.
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by kay29000(m): 10:45pm
Impressive.
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by tellwisdom: 10:57pm
Poor boi... Spits
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by holatin(m): 10:59pm
Please if you know anybody who
wants to sell his or her car
Any model & any colour,
with AC and in perfect working
condition
& valid papers,
with price around 5 or 8 million
and the engine is not in horrible
condition,,,
please let the person sell it,
it's not my business!!! Thanks!
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million by nairavsdollars: 11:01pm
Is that not the stupid boy putting chains on ladies necks like dogs just because he want's to be popular by force?
