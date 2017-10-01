Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pretty Mike Acquires Buys Mercedes GLE 450 Worth N36 Million (10594 Views)

Club Uno Co-Owner and Socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Pretty Mike has acquired a brand new Mercedes GLE 450 for about N35 million naira.







He took to his IG page to share the photo of the ride and captioned it;



“#NewWhip Alert “Thank You Lord” ” Big money moves…’

dogchain + runs girls= mike is he still pretty till na?

Dis benz na ELDERS benz. so much milli in one ride 10 Likes

Behind those riches are a lot of stories. The same guy that put leech on women? I will rather stay on this $750/week job till the coast is clear to return to Nigeria. 15 Likes

okay

okay..

Nice ride dude!

E no consign me 4 Likes

When the money is present....

Choi

9jvirgin:

I don't know how these guys started making their money.. ...... But very soon, i will be bigger than a lot of them



If i slap this guy now, them nor go say i too hatch?



I don't know how these guys started making their money.. ...... But very soon, i will be bigger than a lot of them

If i slap this guy now, them nor go say i too hatch?

750 dollar per week & u are complaining? Most SPDC staffs don't earn as much as that

Nice one

9jvirgin:

Behind those riches are a lot of stories.



God Punish Poverty and its Thoughts. God Punish Poverty and its Thoughts. 2 Likes

9jvirgin:

Behind those riches are a lot of stories. sit down no hustle, sit down no hustle, 6 Likes 1 Share

Congrats Mike 2 Likes

OK

fuckingAyaya:

sit down no hustle,

You don't know what hustle is I tell you. You don't know what hustle is I tell you. 3 Likes

money fall on me oooo 1 Like

9jvirgin:

Behind those riches are a lot of stories. The same guy that put leech on women? I will rather stay on this $750/week job till the coast is clear to return to Nigeria.

Return and do what?



My guy dey where you dey o. I use God beg you o.



I still dey here with people like sarrki na because my money never complete..

Return and do what?

My guy dey where you dey o. I use God beg you o.

I still dey here with people like sarrki na because my money never complete..

If I move, if I ever come back to this country, cut my leg..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8GeOYZtdnw When Fuel Scarcity Hits The Witches 2 Likes

Okay.



I leave

Omo see whip o. I love this. Congrats man. 1 Like

9jvirgin:

Behind those riches are a lot of stories. The same guy that put leech on women? I will rather stay on this $750/week job till the coast is clear to return to Nigeria. Guy/man/sir,please just give me 20% of your weekly salary make i take buy phone. Biko

Guy/man/sir,please just give me 20% of your weekly salary make i take buy phone. Biko

Thank you.



.

Congrats

I won't click on your blog OP... . If you like remove the pics.. No way

A.M.I.L. - All Money Is Legal. 1 Like

Impressive.

Poor boi... Spits

Please if you know anybody who

wants to sell his or her car

Any model & any colour,

with AC and in perfect working

condition

& valid papers,

with price around 5 or 8 million

and the engine is not in horrible

condition,,,

please let the person sell it,

it's not my business!!! Thanks! 3 Likes