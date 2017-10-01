₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Mrop(m): 10:59am
Beautiful ghanian actress Jakie Appiah grace excellent entertainment Award in this Beautiful Red outfit. She was given an award at the events.
Congrats to her.
News from Praizeblog
http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/blog-post.html?m=0
3 Likes
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Mrop(m): 11:00am
Beautiful actress
1 Like
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Justeenaleo(f): 11:01am
Too much fat
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by fatimababy95(f): 11:02am
just passing by
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by miano: 11:04am
Make I cum go open gym center for her
1 Like
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Realfitbody: 11:23am
In Other News
In Other News
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Sirpaul(m): 11:24am
If u enter danfo in Lagos nd u don't see pishures of Fuji musicians pasted anywhere on it, come down cos u're abt to b kidnapped.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by dhebo(m): 11:24am
are you sure this is Jackie Appian..she has gone fat
2 Likes
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by DMM1: 11:24am
cute
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Mckandre(m): 11:24am
Ok
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by MrMystrO(m): 11:25am
Doesn't Lool Like Jackie Appiah to Me Though..
1 Like
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by looseweight: 11:25am
Chubby and beautiful
Chubby and beautiful
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by King4Roller: 11:25am
MrMystrO:Aswear
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Ayo4251(m): 11:26am
.
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by joystickextendr: 11:26am
Good one
Good one
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by paddyofboss(m): 11:27am
She is chubby cool
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Florblu(f): 11:27am
Jackie is that you?
Where is that height coming from?
The heels?
BTW, beautiful dress
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Onbelivable(m): 11:27am
HM
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by JoshMedia(m): 11:28am
Looking good
Looking good
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Kizyte(m): 11:30am
Na Jackie don fat like this finish?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Nairastake: 11:30am
She used to be my crush, now I don pass her level
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by DNA9(m): 11:30am
My TV crush dat year. Nw she's gain more fat
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Tbillz(m): 11:32am
Perfect but tall ladies rock!
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by kobijacobs(m): 11:33am
incredible hulk
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by hopyroll(m): 11:34am
She's getting fat.
That's why she doesn't even look like jack appiah that use to crush around mojid macheal
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by rawpadgin(m): 11:34am
Where this one dey fat dey go?
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by killdiabetes(f): 11:35am
Stunning
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by chinnan(m): 11:36am
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by omusiliyu(m): 11:36am
shortingo
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by gospel939(m): 11:37am
am gospel 4rm Nigeria i really need a Ghanian lady who can truly accept to take me out 4rm Nigeria. +2347068875140
|Re: Jackie Appiah Receives Excellence Entertainment Award In Beautiful Red Outfit by Boyooosa(m): 11:37am
No be dar girl with that big nyansh be DAT?
