|Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by presidency: 10:59am
Screengrab on Maina- "On President Muhammadu Buhari's direction to disengage former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina from the service"
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by madridguy(m): 11:08am
PMB should make sure he send Maina to maximum inbox for his crime against humanity.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by sammyj: 11:17am
The Presidency should forget all this distraction and safe us this disgrace. I advise he sacks all the people involves in this mess ASAP!!
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by greenstar: 11:17am
madridguy:programmed robot
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Nbote(m): 11:17am
Hahaha... Dis people are clowns... Which process was followed in secretly appointing him before? D same way u ppl reinstated Lamorde and others abi... Dis ppl no even get shame sef or remorse.. Is there a way to make dis govt jus run till 2019 without talking again.. We are already on autopilot but their utterances are becoming an insult on d intelligence of Nigerians
madridguy:
If dats d only thing dat ur brain can offer, den I'm afraid there's nothing but cattarh left inside
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Egein(m): 11:18am
n
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by miano: 11:18am
Soo....after all the talk wetin happen
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Unlimited22: 11:18am
Lalasticlala and seun, please resolve my time spent online ish.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Ogaezy(m): 11:18am
They will soon come to counter that statement, just watch#
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by emeka2847: 11:19am
Okay o
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by DonVikings: 11:19am
I am a Jew from Abia and this hurts me very much!
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by DWJOBScom(m): 11:19am
Everyone denies the process of hiring and now admits the process of firing him....
Let's wait for another hole to be exposed and they will deny even firing him!
They need his support for 2019 and that's the only thing they should admit
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by looseweight: 11:19am
Medicine after death
Medicine after death
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Omeokachie: 11:19am
Is it not Buhari again.
Anything goes
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by oshe11(m): 11:19am
How I walked out of the thread
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by DozieInc(m): 11:19am
Due process? funny people.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by ajbf: 11:20am
Bv
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Prince4945(m): 11:20am
Lol see space bookers , lmao
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by osuofia2(m): 11:20am
Mumu... You are now acting as if you didn't no about his back yard reinstatement, Buhari was a mistake...always claiming ignorance when ever issues escalate, baru case comes to mind....
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by talk2percy(m): 11:20am
Isorite...just like his brother asked...abeg who is the presidency, the one that also reinstated him?
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Naturallyme: 11:21am
What is happening to APC these days. Are they taking Nigerians for fools or they ve been hypnotized. I still cant believe a party will watch itself dragged into the mud like this because of MAINA a thief.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Throwback: 11:22am
What is the need of due process to fire a man who was re-engaged illegally?
Just declare it illegal and he remains fired.
Buhari has already damaged himself beyond redemptio n. He can only redeem himself if he sacks his cabinet and resigns himself.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by oglalasioux(m): 11:22am
This won't remove the fact that we have a president who finds out things about his own government from the pages of newspapers and blogs just like the average citizen.
APC said Jonathan's government was on autopilot. Their own government is totally pilotless.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by fergie001(m): 11:23am
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by wildchild02: 11:23am
Due process or not, Maina is gone
Due process or not, Maina is gone
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by DMM1: 11:25am
na so
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by niceprof: 11:25am
Who is the presidency? -Grass Cutter 2017.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by Lilimax(f): 11:27am
Damage control
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by PapaBaby: 11:27am
Maina that paid for Buhari's election from the stolen billions, nothing will happen to him.
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by zoedew: 11:27am
Red herring. #NotImpressed
|Re: Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service by KingOfAmebo(m): 11:28am
Bunch of retards...due process was followed to disengage Maina (the fugitive) but due process was not followed when you pricks reinstated the criminal. Thunder fire all of Una.
