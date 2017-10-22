Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reports Regarding Disengagement Of Mr. Maina From Service (3743 Views)

Screengrab on Maina- "On President Muhammadu Buhari's direction to disengage former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina from the service" 1 Like 1 Share

PMB should make sure he send Maina to maximum inbox for his crime against humanity.

The Presidency should forget all this distraction and safe us this disgrace. I advise he sacks all the people involves in this mess ASAP!! 7 Likes

Noted.

If dats d only thing dat ur brain can offer, den I'm afraid there's nothing but cattarh left inside Hahaha... Dis people are clowns... Which process was followed in secretly appointing him before? D same way u ppl reinstated Lamorde and others abi... Dis ppl no even get shame sef or remorse.. Is there a way to make dis govt jus run till 2019 without talking again.. We are already on autopilot but their utterances are becoming an insult on d intelligence of NigeriansIf dats d only thing dat ur brain can offer, den I'm afraid there's nothing but cattarh left inside 18 Likes

Soo....after all the talk wetin happen

They will soon come to counter that statement, just watch# 6 Likes 1 Share

Okay o

I am a Jew from Abia and this hurts me very much! 3 Likes

Everyone denies the process of hiring and now admits the process of firing him....



Let's wait for another hole to be exposed and they will deny even firing him!



They need his support for 2019 and that's the only thing they should admit 1 Like

Medicine after death



Is it not Buhari again.

Anything goes 2 Likes

How I walked out of the thread

Due process? funny people.

Lol see space bookers , lmao

Mumu... You are now acting as if you didn't no about his back yard reinstatement, Buhari was a mistake...always claiming ignorance when ever issues escalate, baru case comes to mind....

Isorite...just like his brother asked...abeg who is the presidency, the one that also reinstated him?

What is happening to APC these days. Are they taking Nigerians for fools or they ve been hypnotized. I still cant believe a party will watch itself dragged into the mud like this because of MAINA a thief.

What is the need of due process to fire a man who was re-engaged illegally?



Just declare it illegal and he remains fired.



Buhari has already damaged himself beyond redemptio n. He can only redeem himself if he sacks his cabinet and resigns himself. 2 Likes

This won't remove the fact that we have a president who finds out things about his own government from the pages of newspapers and blogs just like the average citizen.



APC said Jonathan's government was on autopilot. Their own government is totally pilotless. 4 Likes

Due process or not, Maina is gone



Who is the presidency? -Grass Cutter 2017.

Damage control

Maina that paid for Buhari's election from the stolen billions, nothing will happen to him. 2 Likes

Red herring. #NotImpressed