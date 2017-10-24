₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,584 members, 3,871,970 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 05:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) (9949 Views)
|Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:14pm
A Nigerian man, Ikechukwu Nwanosike, surprised his girlfriend of 3 years, Jessica Onyeanu with a marriage proposal at the Mall in Egbu, Owerri, Imo state.
A video shows Ikechukwu, going on his knee, popped the golden 4 words to a now surprised Jessica who was chatting with a friend, she at first being shocked with the whole thing hid her face, and finally walked up to Ikechukwu and said yes.
Here’s what a close friend, Mic Milli who sent in the story to Lailasblog.com exclusively told us;
Photos and a video is below;
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:14pm
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-surprises-girlfriend-3-years-marriage-proposal-owerri-mall/
cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44, fynestboi
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Airforce1(m): 2:15pm
Congrats guys
Wife is so pretty.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Neimar: 2:16pm
see head like akpola shoe
13 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by iamJ(m): 2:17pm
Those faces
Their kids will be very fine
15 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by iamJ(m): 2:18pm
Airforce1:so u know fine?
shame we havent seen you with a fine one b4
20 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by RoyalBlak007: 2:19pm
♤
♤ Na for MMA I go propose to my ßaßyMama
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by nikkypearl(f): 2:19pm
The girl is pretty
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:30pm
RoyalBlak007:
Finally, 2 popular Romancelanders will surely soon hit the FP with astonishing prewedding photoshoot
WE ARE WAITING
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by agbonkamen(f): 2:34pm
The guy head be like new baby Benz
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by RoyalBlak007: 2:39pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤Which ROMANCELANDER ?
♤
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:44pm
RoyalBlak007:
YOU
&
HER →（＾ω＾）
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Pusyiter(m): 2:47pm
Lucky Babe...the guy must be a Nairalander cos they are good guys not the used and dump kinda guyz
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by RoyalBlak007: 2:55pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤ who's "HER"
♤ moniker pls?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by mgvidss: 3:35pm
What guys do to marry pretty girls
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt7-Nyw_TkU
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by joystickextendr: 3:36pm
Congrats.. The guy's shiny head though
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by lordmanuelle(m): 3:36pm
Some guys head be shining like mirror
Congratulations
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by nairaman66(m): 3:36pm
Many Congrats!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Teewhy2: 3:36pm
congratulations
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by motun2017(f): 3:36pm
nawa o.the girl is too fine abeg
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DanielsParker: 3:37pm
Good thing she didn't reject
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by HauteReel: 3:37pm
Looking for cheap publicity, are we?
nikkypearl:
Why you dey do your mouth like funnel? Hmm...I dey suspect you.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by sirjentul05(m): 3:37pm
I wish say she be my babe, she for hear nwiiiii
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by OPAUGBEE(m): 3:38pm
Congrats to them. Next pls...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Blackfyre: 3:38pm
Pusyiter:
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by sod09(m): 3:39pm
65% of these proposals doesn't end in marriage, just turning the dumb ladies to sex slaves
congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by MaritzaNL(f): 3:39pm
She is beautiful and she look so happy.
Congrats.
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by delugajackson(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by superior494(m): 3:41pm
Okay
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Keneking: 3:42pm
Is the guy's head dented?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Vanillaskin(f): 3:43pm
Lord of the ring
Please Help A Lesby Who Is Desperate To Break Free / Guys...what Do You Think Of Women With Tattoos? / I Told Him About The Number Of Men I've Had S3x With, This Happened..
Viewing this topic: Vado(m), Araabmoney, Deux, Tush16, ifevictor, buzp(m), Mekky2010, Olusola07, Mkpakala, Ebika70(f), chidextec, Ezigboune(f), arabaribiti(m), amani63, 2hrt(m), mayo47(m), mariamsaka, gorecwears(m), CheedyJ(m), talk2percy(m), sydelle(f), purity22(f), NwaMaziIzuogu(m), sweetetlove(f), nuele(m), HemmanuelRichy(m), tobyasky, oilcity(m), Bodmaris, Icecode, Dicon1 and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13