



A video shows Ikechukwu, going on his knee, popped the golden 4 words to a now surprised Jessica who was chatting with a friend, she at first being shocked with the whole thing hid her face, and finally walked up to Ikechukwu and said yes.



Here’s what a close friend, Mic Milli who sent in the story to Lailasblog.com exclusively told us;



They have been dating for 3years now… I found the lady miss Jessica worthy, so I did a little magic of bringing them close, don’t ask me how.

There have been ups and downs in the past 3years… But in all they both choose to keep working towards perfection but on Monday 23rd Oct 2017 something I have been expecting happened though I saw it in a vision. Lol. on Sunday but I didn’t know it will come soon… Miss Jessica finally said YES to Mr. Ikechukwu Nwanosike.

