Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:14pm
A Nigerian man, Ikechukwu Nwanosike, surprised his girlfriend of 3 years, Jessica Onyeanu with a marriage proposal at the Mall in Egbu, Owerri, Imo state.

A video shows Ikechukwu, going on his knee, popped the golden 4 words to a now surprised Jessica who was chatting with a friend, she at first being shocked with the whole thing hid her face, and finally walked up to Ikechukwu and said yes.

Here’s what a close friend, Mic Milli who sent in the story to Lailasblog.com exclusively told us;

They have been dating for 3years now… I found the lady miss Jessica worthy, so I did a little magic of bringing them close, don’t ask me how.
There have been ups and downs in the past 3years… But in all they both choose to keep working towards perfection but on Monday 23rd Oct 2017 something I have been expecting happened though I saw it in a vision. Lol. on Sunday but I didn’t know it will come soon… Miss Jessica finally said YES to Mr. Ikechukwu Nwanosike.

Photos and a video is below;

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:14pm
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-surprises-girlfriend-3-years-marriage-proposal-owerri-mall/

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Airforce1(m): 2:15pm
Congrats guys

Wife is so pretty.

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Neimar: 2:16pm
see head like akpola shoe grin

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by iamJ(m): 2:17pm
Those faces cheesy


Their kids will be very fine cheesy

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:17pm
Video on https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-surprises-girlfriend-3-years-marriage-proposal-owerri-mall/
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by iamJ(m): 2:18pm
Airforce1:
Congrats guys

Wife is so pretty.

so u know fine?

shame we havent seen you with a fine one b4

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by RoyalBlak007: 2:19pm
gringrincheesygrin

cheesygrin Na for MMA I go propose to my ßaßyMama cool
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by nikkypearl(f): 2:19pm
The girl is pretty
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:30pm
RoyalBlak007:
gringrincheesygrin

cheesygrin Na for MMA I go propose to my ßaßyMama cool


wink

Finally, 2 popular Romancelanders will surely soon hit the FP with astonishing prewedding photoshoot tongue

WE ARE WAITING wink

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by agbonkamen(f): 2:34pm
The guy head be like new baby Benz grin

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by RoyalBlak007: 2:39pm
IamKashyBaby:



wink

Finally, 2 popular Romancelanders will surely soon hit the FP with astonishing prewedding photoshoot tongue

WE ARE WAITING wink



♤Which ROMANCELANDER ?

shocked grin
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:44pm
RoyalBlak007:



♤Which ROMANCELANDER ?

[font=Serif]shocked grin [OU/font]



grin grin grin

YOU











&









HER →（＾ω＾）

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Pusyiter(m): 2:47pm
Lucky Babe...the guy must be a Nairalander cos they are good guys not the used and dump kinda guyz
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by RoyalBlak007: 2:55pm
IamKashyBaby:



grin grin grin

YOU











&









HER →（＾ω＾）



♤ who's "HER"

♤ moniker pls?
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by mgvidss: 3:35pm
What guys do to marry pretty girls grin grin grin grin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt7-Nyw_TkU
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by joystickextendr: 3:36pm
Congrats.. The guy's shiny head though grin lipsrsealed


Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by lordmanuelle(m): 3:36pm
Some guys head be shining like mirror


Congratulations
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by nairaman66(m): 3:36pm
Many Congrats!
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Teewhy2: 3:36pm
congratulations
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by motun2017(f): 3:36pm
nawa o.the girl is too fine abeg
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by DanielsParker: 3:37pm
Good thing she didn't reject
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by HauteReel: 3:37pm
Looking for cheap publicity, are we? undecided

nikkypearl:
The girl is pretty

Why you dey do your mouth like funnel? Hmm...I dey suspect you.
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by sirjentul05(m): 3:37pm
I wish say she be my babe, she for hear nwiiiii
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by OPAUGBEE(m): 3:38pm
Congrats to them. Next pls...
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Blackfyre: 3:38pm
Pusyiter:
Lucky Babe...the guy must be a Nairalander cos they are good guys not the used and dump kinda guyz

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by sod09(m): 3:39pm
65% of these proposals doesn't end in marriage, just turning the dumb ladies to sex slaves


congratulations

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by MaritzaNL(f): 3:39pm
She is beautiful and she look so happy.
Congrats.

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by delugajackson(m): 3:41pm
grin
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by superior494(m): 3:41pm
Okay
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Keneking: 3:42pm
Is the guy's head dented?
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 3 Years At Owerri Mall (photos/video) by Vanillaskin(f): 3:43pm
Lord of the ring grin

