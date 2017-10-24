Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt (2514 Views)

They were kidnapped in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, maritime security operatives said.



The Sea Guardian consultancy said the Demeter “was attacked by pirates” at about 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday.



“Pirates boarded the ship, kidnapped six crew, including (the) master, chief officer, second officer, second engineer, bosun and cook,” it said.



The Demeter had been travelling from the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, to the Liberian capital Monrovia at the time.



The Liberia-flagged vessel is owned by German shipping firm the Peter Doehle Group.



The MTI Network, a crisis communications firm that deals with incidents in the shipping industry said the attack happened as the ship entered the port of Onne.



“All of the 12 remaining seafarers of the Demeter are safe and unhurt and the vessel has proceeded to safe waters,” it said in a statement.



The Peter Doehle group said it would not disclose the nationalities of the crew members taken “for security reasons”.



Source: [url]

Operation SHARK SMILE should be launched by the Nigerian Navy immediately.

Pirates are worse and deadly than armed robbers. 3 Likes 1 Share









See the boats that pirates use

oh gawdSee the boats that pirates use



Give me a very good automatic assault rifle and these mosquitoes will clear







#No Filter Attitude Give me a very good automatic assault rifle and these mosquitoes will clear 2 Likes 1 Share

hope they free them soon







The same soil that's hard enough to support the foundation of a building is also soft enough to allow plants grow.... The same boiling water thathardens the egg also softens the yam.... Isn't ourGod wonderful and worthy of our praises?Jehovah Almighty, Your Name reigneth forever. 2 Likes

Na wa o

Navy should deploy jet fighters as soon as possible.

Nigeria Army should commence Operation Shark Smile immediately.

Nigeria Police IG should send signals to Onne Police / Marine Police.

Ibe Kachukwu should talk to his boys such as Tompolo etc

Ambode should send LASEMA to assist

Pirates and militants na d same ppl na 1 Like

•••Which kind pirates be that one ? Pirates of Caribbean or Pirate of the seven seas?













Keneking:

Navy should deploy jet fighters as soon as possible.

Nigeria Army should commence Operation Shark Smile immediately.

Nigeria Police IG should send signals to Onne Police / Marine Police

•••And operation Whale swallow 1 Like

Do this idiots really want development for the Niger delter with all these kidnapping incidents.Very lazy bunch.

Nigeria is Iraq,Somalia and Mozambique at the same time





GreenMavro:

The same soil that's hard enough to support the foundation of a building is also soft enough to allow plants grow.... The same boiling water thathardens the egg also softens the yam.... Isn't ourGod wonderful and worthy of our praises?Jehovah Almighty, Your Name reigneth forever. Yes, he is!! Yes, he is!! 1 Like





Na wa ooo, the risk associated with this offshore work and enjoyment is much more than the money they receive.

dont u people know the difference between Port Harcourt and Onne? not everywhere in Rivers is Port Harcourt biko





















to the issue i hope they are found safe o

iamJ:









See the boats that pirates use

oh gawdSee the boats that pirates use



Give me a very good automatic assault rifle and these mosquitoes will clear







#No Filter Attitude

Ignorance at its peak. Go and read how SHELL transported the BONGA FPSO vessel down to its destination from Korea for months all in the name of avoiding pirates hijacking the platform. IF you know what is called pirates or you have ever encountered them before, you won't be saying this. Ignorance at its peak. Go and read how SHELL transported the BONGA FPSO vessel down to its destination from Korea for months all in the name of avoiding pirates hijacking the platform. IF you know what is called pirates or you have ever encountered them before, you won't be saying this.

There is no sea in Port Harcourt.

Are the Navy no protecting the territorial waters?