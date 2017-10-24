₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Six crew members from a German-owned container ship, including the captain, are currently at the beck and call of strangers.
They were kidnapped in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, maritime security operatives said.
The Sea Guardian consultancy said the Demeter “was attacked by pirates” at about 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday.
“Pirates boarded the ship, kidnapped six crew, including (the) master, chief officer, second officer, second engineer, bosun and cook,” it said.
The Demeter had been travelling from the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, to the Liberian capital Monrovia at the time.
The Liberia-flagged vessel is owned by German shipping firm the Peter Doehle Group.
The MTI Network, a crisis communications firm that deals with incidents in the shipping industry said the attack happened as the ship entered the port of Onne.
“All of the 12 remaining seafarers of the Demeter are safe and unhurt and the vessel has proceeded to safe waters,” it said in a statement.
The Peter Doehle group said it would not disclose the nationalities of the crew members taken “for security reasons”.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 4:19pm
Operation SHARK SMILE should be launched by the Nigerian Navy immediately.
Pirates are worse and deadly than armed robbers.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by iamJ(m): 4:19pm
oh gawd
See the boats that pirates use
Give me a very good automatic assault rifle and these mosquitoes will clear
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by joystickextend1(m): 4:19pm
hope they free them soon
hope they free them soon
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by GreenMavro: 4:19pm
The same soil that's hard enough to support the foundation of a building is also soft enough to allow plants grow.... The same boiling water thathardens the egg also softens the yam.... Isn't ourGod wonderful and worthy of our praises?Jehovah Almighty, Your Name reigneth forever.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by YelloweWest: 4:19pm
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Aleora(f): 4:20pm
Na wa o
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Keneking: 4:20pm
Navy should deploy jet fighters as soon as possible.
Nigeria Army should commence Operation Shark Smile immediately.
Nigeria Police IG should send signals to Onne Police / Marine Police.
Ibe Kachukwu should talk to his boys such as Tompolo etc
Ambode should send LASEMA to assist
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Nbote(m): 4:20pm
Pirates and militants na d same ppl na
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Khutie: 4:21pm
•••Which kind pirates be that one? Pirates of Caribbean or Pirate of the seven seas?
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Hodisol: 4:22pm
Govt should quickly do something if the story is true
Govt should quickly do something if the story is true
See link for more details
http://www.nairaland.com/4136000/attend-two-days-digital-marketing
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by sunshineV(m): 4:22pm
Ok..
Kudos to the pirates.
And kudos to the kidnappers
What I'm I even saying?
FTC by the way
Matcheeeeeew
Which kain thread cum b dis naw
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Khutie: 4:22pm
Keneking:
•••And operation Whale swallow
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by aguiyi2: 4:23pm
Do this idiots really want development for the Niger delter with all these kidnapping incidents.Very lazy bunch.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by omobritiko: 4:23pm
Nigeria is Iraq,Somalia and Mozambique at the same time
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by mgvidss: 4:24pm
The relationship breaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6bk-THVhbg
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by ourchoice(m): 4:26pm
Too bad, an idle youth is a waiting time bomb! This is one reason we must do everything we can to ensure every able bodied Nigeria youth is gainfully employed or engaged in a productive activity that will put food on his or her table to reduce youth involvement in social vices like this.
How can we achieve this
Join the first ever Nigerian Youth Movement now and be a part of history.
To join, visit here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp
Don't wait, go and see plenty youths rushing to embrace the movement. We must work together to build Nigeria to our dream nation!
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by JoshMedia(m): 4:28pm
GreenMavro:Yes, he is!!
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Teewhy2: 4:29pm
Na wa ooo, the risk associated with this offshore work and enjoyment is much more than the money they receive.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
Na wa ooo, the risk associated with this offshore work and enjoyment is much more than the money they receive.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by 1shortblackboy: 4:32pm
dont u people know the difference between Port Harcourt and Onne? not everywhere in Rivers is Port Harcourt biko
to the issue i hope they are found safe o
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by chloedogie: 4:32pm
iamJ:
Ignorance at its peak. Go and read how SHELL transported the BONGA FPSO vessel down to its destination from Korea for months all in the name of avoiding pirates hijacking the platform. IF you know what is called pirates or you have ever encountered them before, you won't be saying this.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Imo1stson: 4:37pm
There is no sea in Port Harcourt.
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by supereagle(m): 4:48pm
Are the Navy no protecting the territorial waters?
|Re: Pirates Kidnap 6 Ship Crew Members In Port Harcourt by Futureberry: 4:50pm
Keneking:lasema in Port Harcourt, you are mad
