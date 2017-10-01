Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) (14772 Views)

The LASEMA later came to its rescue but it was already useless. Another millions just wasted like that, Must be very painful especially if the car was leased..



see more photos below!



A new Mercedes Benz G63 went up in flames this morning along Oshodi Oworonshoki road in Lagos, According to eyewitness the machine caught fire hours after it was parked by the owner..The LASEMA later came to its rescue but it was already useless. Another millions just wasted like that, Must be very painful especially if the car was leased..see more photos below!

Thats what happens when you use blood to call up favors and you want to be smart and not continue 9 Likes

hmmm



parked for hours on expressway ?



I think the car developed fault. ....he got his life 5 Likes

Its better som1 stole my car than this





Its also better a girl ure dating dies than she leaves u for another man and u see both of them





B4 u judge my thinking, look in ur heart and see wisdom in my assertions 21 Likes

Unless that car is insured very well by a reputable insurance company! That guy cannot sleep well tonight! #Fact 10 Likes

Another victim of Nigeria REWIRE artisans.



Lesson learnt the hard way. 8 Likes





The owner Don craze for this one

Hope the car was insured. 1 Like 1 Share

Hian

iamJ:

Its better som1 stole my car than this





Its also better a girl ure dating dies than she leaves u for another man and u see both of them





B4 u judge my thinking, look in ur heart and see wisdom in my assertions

Village people fire. They don't like the fact that he drives that car and doesn't show love 1 Like

These LASEMA guys are really effective. Hope no died sha. 2 Likes

Money catch fire

..





1. Right hand conversion gone wrong.



2. Someone needs his insurance money



Many issues could have caused this....1. Right hand conversion gone wrong.2. Someone needs his insurance money

ok

Blood money





they don start



I hope the car is insured sha

Why na APC?

SalamRushdie:

My friend shut up

JEEZ





SalamRushdie:

Thats what happens when you use blood to call up favors and you want to be smart and not continue Its better to keep silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubts —� Abraham Lincoln 2 Likes

So people will say, the money used to get that car wasn't clean abi lol....

that is why comprehensive insuranceis important when using a machine like car 2 Likes

piperson:



My friend shut up

See them See them

chai

Sad news but no loss. Insurance has it covered.



Nigerians should learn to avoid sentimental comments without facts. Not all mishaps arise as a result of wrong doings or ill-gotten wealth. There are smart and hardworking individuals who splurge themselves as a reward for toiling hard and smart. If individuals would go far, it is important not to envy or speak ill of other successful individuals. Positive energies always attract same. So let us always stay positive and think well of others. 4 Likes

Buro ubanan g63 amg may ur soul (the v12) engine rest in peace. Kai aswear is better 20 senators and 50 reps burn to ashes. A g63 amg is better than 3apc govs and 2 pdp govs. 4 Likes





I weep for the owner



I think say na the BMW series dey catch fire Over 20m rideI weep for the ownerI think say na the BMW series dey catch fire

Too bad