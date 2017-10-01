₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,584 members, 3,871,970 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 05:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) (14772 Views)
|New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by BloggersNG: 3:00pm
A new Mercedes Benz G63 went up in flames this morning along Oshodi Oworonshoki road in Lagos, According to eyewitness the machine caught fire hours after it was parked by the owner..
The LASEMA later came to its rescue but it was already useless. Another millions just wasted like that, Must be very painful especially if the car was leased..
see more photos below!
New from Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/brand-new-mercedes-benz-g63-goes-up-in.html
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:05pm
Thats what happens when you use blood to call up favors and you want to be smart and not continue
9 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by majamajic(m): 3:05pm
hmmm
parked for hours on expressway ?
I think the car developed fault. ....he got his life
5 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by iamJ(m): 3:13pm
Its better som1 stole my car than this
Its also better a girl ure dating dies than she leaves u for another man and u see both of them
B4 u judge my thinking, look in ur heart and see wisdom in my assertions
21 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 3:33pm
Unless that car is insured very well by a reputable insurance company! That guy cannot sleep well tonight! #Fact
10 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by ZACHIE: 3:33pm
Another victim of Nigeria REWIRE artisans.
Lesson learnt the hard way.
8 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by mgvidss: 3:33pm
What guys do to marry pretty girls
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt7-Nyw_TkU
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by loadedvibes: 3:34pm
The owner Don craze for this one
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by dhardline(m): 3:34pm
Hope the car was insured.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Touchey: 3:34pm
Hian
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:34pm
iamJ:Asian sex chat cause this mad talk
15 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:34pm
Village people fire. They don't like the fact that he drives that car and doesn't show love
1 Like
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Lorhdany(m): 3:35pm
These LASEMA guys are really effective. Hope no died sha.
2 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by lordmanuelle(m): 3:35pm
Money catch fire
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by chloride6: 3:35pm
..
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by chloride6: 3:35pm
Many issues could have caused this....
1. Right hand conversion gone wrong.
2. Someone needs his insurance money
2 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Godful: 3:35pm
ok
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by morereb10: 3:35pm
Blood money
they don start
I hope the car is insured sha
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by begwong: 3:36pm
Why na APC?
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by piperson(m): 3:36pm
SalamRushdie:My friend shut up
7 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Mannylex(m): 3:36pm
JEEZ
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Teewhy2: 3:38pm
Gbesere oooo, make e no be say them use am send person message make this kind thing go happen. if the owner has comprehensive insurance na insurance company go chop the gbese.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
2 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by ipledge10(m): 3:38pm
SalamRushdie:Its better to keep silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubts —� Abraham Lincoln
2 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 3:39pm
So people will say, the money used to get that car wasn't clean abi lol....
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by sexylabo(m): 3:39pm
that is why comprehensive insuranceis important when using a machine like car
2 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:39pm
piperson:
See them
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by superior494(m): 3:39pm
chai
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by Jaggiey: 3:41pm
Sad news but no loss. Insurance has it covered.
Nigerians should learn to avoid sentimental comments without facts. Not all mishaps arise as a result of wrong doings or ill-gotten wealth. There are smart and hardworking individuals who splurge themselves as a reward for toiling hard and smart. If individuals would go far, it is important not to envy or speak ill of other successful individuals. Positive energies always attract same. So let us always stay positive and think well of others.
4 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by forghon: 3:41pm
Buro ubanan g63 amg may ur soul (the v12) engine rest in peace. Kai aswear is better 20 senators and 50 reps burn to ashes. A g63 amg is better than 3apc govs and 2 pdp govs.
4 Likes
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 3:41pm
Over 20m ride
I weep for the owner
I think say na the BMW series dey catch fire
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by joystickextendr: 3:42pm
Too bad
|Re: New Mercedes Benz G63 Burnt In Lagos (Photos) by forghon: 3:43pm
iamJ:my broda u really knw d true value of amg. I salute u
Camry 99 Thermostat Removal / 5 Features That Would Become Standard In All Cars Very Soon / Petrol Vs. Diesel: What Engine To Go For?
Viewing this topic: mikoladproperty, tolu5656, UrRealG, realbaybe, cecilgee(m), dayoo111(m), rozayx5(m), Pumpido75(m), WebSurfer(m), joganut(m), WaleGent(m), Dayanto, Lufthansa, samkleen(m), smartiyke78, Nedumadrid(m), Izzystevens, Taiwo20(m), Olaa, okitz4(m), MDOLOFU, wedeboy, doublehonor, olatuns2017, Hades2016(m), kingjo96, myners007, covbrand(f), mark0020(m), Java001(m), nwakibie3(m), Quoran, ironben(m), feda01, RapportNaija(m), roufy235(m), Gifted4all(m), doubletop, udubaba(m), Alsini6(m), gratefulheart(m), massimo101, martynsnet, mrcrabs(m), Maleeq(m), femesua(m), steemlord, jebbi, Shagati(m), correctguy0900, KingyKing, Laid2001, thanks4idias, tonychucks, Realgeo(m), kentus123, zainkay, ogmask, sunsewa16, ogunyemy(m), youngalex(m), bacteria, pword, dakeskese(m), blazeee, RotrEmmanuel, PlatonicPlato(m), wallinton, listenersky, natureblack(m), Graciousnaija, 2pacamarushakur(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21