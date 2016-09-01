₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 3:15pm
Below are pictures of a world class high school commissioned by Governor Aregbesola in Ilesa, Osun State.
The Governor was welcomed by a mammoth crowd who all cheered when he arrived the scene of the commissioning.
The world class high school named Ilesa Government High School is part of the new models witnessed today in the state.
https://www.wotzup.ng/aregbesola-world-class-high-school/
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 3:15pm
more pictures
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 3:16pm
more pics
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 3:17pm
more photos
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by DEXTROVERT: 3:18pm
I
Salute
Your
Prudency
Sir.
Making
Secondary
School
look
Like
University
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 3:19pm
Mttcheeeew
Just one secondary school?
Do you even know how many secondary school a state needs to cater for the young ones
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by afroniger: 3:20pm
This is good, I won't lie.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 3:24pm
NigerDeltan:Read the OP very well to see that the school is just one of the many he has established in the state.
lalasticlala
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by fyneguy: 3:25pm
NigerDeltan:
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by FlyoruB: 3:30pm
NigerDeltan:
You must not be current to have said this. Aregbesola has been commissioning the best-looking schools in the country, no be today.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by veraponpo(m): 3:30pm
ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE.
Good job Aregbe!
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 3:38pm
Mr. Aregbesola, I wish you can read this.
You have rendered the entire Governors my State, Kwara State have ever produce USELESS.
I salute your courage.
Whenever I pass through Osun en-route Kwara state, I am always speechless
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by NOC1(m): 3:38pm
no human can fault Rauf on school buildings....
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by updatechange(m): 3:39pm
NigerDeltan:
Even if its just one, at least its of a high and world class standard.
Which one has your state governor built upon all the huge allocation amass to them?
Osun state is one of the lowest beneficiaries when it comes to monthly allocation and revenue but yet the quality of education down there has never been compromised.
Need I remind you of the mega schools he built in 2016 in which one was commissioned by the president
Kudos to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola thumbs up
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by Desyner: 3:41pm
Where's the wisdom in taking a huge debt to award contracts for schools. The IGR that's going to pay salaries of teachers for next 50 years is left unattended to and some persons are here praising mediocrity.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 3:42pm
No Governor in Nigeria since 1999 till date can be boast of the structure except Aregbe. Congratulations Baba Kabiru
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 3:44pm
Desyner:
Will you keep this rubbish to yourself? Show us what your Governor is spending money on. If you can not invest on Education, what else can you?
Product of stomach infrastructure
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 3:45pm
Desyner:
Shame on you for calling this Mediocrity
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by daclemx: 3:47pm
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 3:50pm
wow Wonderful Art,from the Architect Gov!!! keep it up Aregbesola
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by Spylord48: 3:51pm
Wow finally Aregbe have finally commission Ilegram. That school is really a world class but most of the students there are rascals and truants. I just hope those structures and equipment will last long o
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by Ofemannnu: 3:53pm
Aregbesola is in love. Love of taking Osun state to the greatest heights but capital disappointed him.If a state is heavily indebted but has capital projects then we should doff our hats for the handler/governor of that state.The projects will eventually indirectly facilitate the payment of the debts if the governor is not corrupt. USA can affirm this.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 3:56pm
AM WAITING WHEN DONALD TRUMP WILL COMMISSION HIS, DONT U SEE WE ARE PROGRESSING, now reread again
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 4:01pm
Desyner:
And tell me if Kwara is paying Salary.
Kwara can't pay Salary and no infrastructure, now tell me who lose most? Then judge who is fool here
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by psucc(m): 4:01pm
Hope he won't donate it for Islamic studies?
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 4:09pm
my state governor erected staue
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 4:10pm
psucc:
Religion fanatics, you are here again.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by Desyner: 4:11pm
adem30:I am no prnduct of stomach infrastructure. I opposed it here on Nairaland when Aregbe was sharing free money.
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by Desyner: 4:13pm
adem30:It is a matter of time before the IGR covers all salaries. Can you say same for Osun?
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by nwabobo: 4:13pm
LifestyleTonite:
Nigerians and words. How is that world class?
|Re: Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) by adem30: 4:15pm
nwabobo:
Base on Nigeria Standard, that's a world class. You can prove it wrong by posting another on from and state governor in Nigeria
