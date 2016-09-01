Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Aregbesola Commissions Ilesa Government High School, Osun State (Photos) (22173 Views)

The Governor was welcomed by a mammoth crowd who all cheered when he arrived the scene of the commissioning.



The world class high school named Ilesa Government High School is part of the new models witnessed today in the state.



more pictures

more pics

more photos

I

Salute

Your

Prudency

Sir.



Making

Secondary

School

look

Like

University 96 Likes 6 Shares

Mttcheeeew



Just one secondary school?



Mttcheeeew

Just one secondary school?

Do you even know how many secondary school a state needs to cater for the young ones

This is good, I won't lie.

NigerDeltan:

Mttcheeeew



Just one secondary school?



Read the OP very well to see that the school is just one of the many he has established in the state.

lalasticlala



NigerDeltan:

Mttcheeeew



Just one secondary school?



Mttcheeeew

Just one secondary school?

Do you even know how many secondary school a state needs to cater for the young ones

NigerDeltan:

Mttcheeeew



Just one secondary school?



Do you even know how many secondary school a state needs to cater for the young ones



You must not be current to have said this. Aregbesola has been commissioning the best-looking schools in the country, no be today.





































































ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE.



Good job Aregbe! 30 Likes

Mr. Aregbesola, I wish you can read this.



You have rendered the entire Governors my State, Kwara State have ever produce USELESS.



I salute your courage.



Whenever I pass through Osun en-route Kwara state, I am always speechless 78 Likes 2 Shares

no human can fault Rauf on school buildings....

NigerDeltan:

Mttcheeeew



Just one secondary school?



Do you even know how many secondary school a state needs to cater for the young ones





Even if its just one, at least its of a high and world class standard.

Which one has your state governor built upon all the huge allocation amass to them?

Osun state is one of the lowest beneficiaries when it comes to monthly allocation and revenue but yet the quality of education down there has never been compromised.

Need I remind you of the mega schools he built in 2016 in which one was commissioned by the president

Where's the wisdom in taking a huge debt to award contracts for schools. The IGR that's going to pay salaries of teachers for next 50 years is left unattended to and some persons are here praising mediocrity.

No Governor in Nigeria since 1999 till date can be boast of the structure except Aregbe. Congratulations Baba Kabiru

Desyner:

Where's the wisdom in taking a huge debt to award contracts for schools. The IGR that's going to pay salaries of teachers for next 50 years is left unattended to and some persons are here praising mediocrity.

Will you keep this rubbish to yourself? Show us what your Governor is spending money on. If you can not invest on Education, what else can you?

Product of stomach infrastructure



Desyner:

Where's the wisdom in taking a huge debt to award contracts for schools. The IGR that's going to pay salaries of teachers for next 50 years is left unattended to and some persons are here praising mediocrity.

wow Wonderful Art,from the Architect Gov!!! keep it up Aregbesola

Wow finally Aregbe have finally commission Ilegram. That school is really a world class but most of the students there are rascals and truants. I just hope those structures and equipment will last long o

Aregbesola is in love. Love of taking Osun state to the greatest heights but capital disappointed him.If a state is heavily indebted but has capital projects then we should doff our hats for the handler/governor of that state.The projects will eventually indirectly facilitate the payment of the debts if the governor is not corrupt. USA can affirm this.

AM WAITING WHEN DONALD TRUMP WILL COMMISSION HIS, DONT U SEE WE ARE PROGRESSING, now reread again

Desyner:

BigFööl, those who attacked me yesterday are nowhere today. Kwara is able to increase its IGR against future recurrent expenditures but Osun can't pay salaries any longer because Aregbe use the future teachers salary to award the contract for these schools in the past. Which is better?



Were you not on Nairaland when the state sustainability index was published about a week ago? Seem you only come here to dump propaganda for a fiscal rascal who parades as a governor.

And tell me if Kwara is paying Salary.



And tell me if Kwara is paying Salary.

Kwara can't pay Salary and no infrastructure, now tell me who lose most? Then judge who is fool here

Hope he won't donate it for Islamic studies?

my state governor erected staue

psucc:

Hope he won't donate it for Islamic studies?

Religion fanatics, you are here again.

adem30:





Will you keep this rubbish to yourself? Show us what your Governor is spending money on. If you can not invest on Education, what else can you?



I am no prnduct of stomach infrastructure. I opposed it here on Nairaland when Aregbe was sharing free money.

adem30:





And tell me if Kwara is paying Salary.



It is a matter of time before the IGR covers all salaries. Can you say same for Osun?

LifestyleTonite:



Nigerians and words. How is that world class?