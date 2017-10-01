Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) (3685 Views)

See photos below





Governor Wike of Rivers state was pictured playing table tennis game with members of Rivers State House of Assembly at Govt House.

Mr. Project



Mr. Sports



Godbless the day we voted him to be governor of our state 15 Likes

This does not worth any iota of commendation as the Governor's physical fitness/sporting programmes are not the business of the masses.

Ok

So I should now stop roasting my water-melon

Why wouldn't they whine and play together, when they are rubber-stamped house members. No opposition, no representation, just their pockets only 1 Like

Okay, he deserved his leisure time.

this wike



always in the news

See am, this Wike of a man ehn, if na me dey follow am play ah go just dey giv left and right, one point the man no go win

If u like hate him...he told me to tell u that he Care less about his haters....my guy anytime any day

Mr Table Tennis

this is what they call celebrity and fame, anything you do become news. people way dey play professional Table tennis for Nigeria sef no make news for playing table tennis.

God bless PDP

Which kain table tennis cum b dis naw

okay ooo

Governor of d year....keep d good work up

Na wetin hime go learn come form him Real Madrid trip be this?

Mr project

So make we come dey fry beans?









This olodo is displaying his rascality on table tennis instead of tackling more pressing issues surrounding his state. And tomorrow now he'll be posing with Lionel Messi

But this crap made FP some months ago.

Why is it resurfacing here?









Who be dat mod sef?!







**30months ban loading

Meanwhile their various supporters who can't even afford to feed themselves will be exchanging punches on the internet and physically

FOREVER YOUNG



WIKE IS PLAYING TABLE TENNIS



THAT IS FRIENDLY POLITICS









I LIKE THAT

Hmmmmmm........... lemme,go and continue my piano rehearsals....... . Instrunnmentalists in here hit like for me.... ladies dat sing click Share!!! ###winks

Abeg make una help me tell governor wike to pay all pensioners cos my mother has not received her pension money since 2014 she retired. what if she has no children. nawa o. All pensioners are about to do meeting and call all there children and grand children not to vote or campaign for you sir.So be wise.

If it fayose now pole go talk, if you visit Ekiti state you will vote fayose for president, his allocation is small but He's working

Old news

You this pot-bellied PDP thug, is that what we elected you to do?

He won't kill himself because of rivers politics..