|Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by zoba88: 3:18pm
Governor Wike of Rivers state was pictured playing table tennis game with members of Rivers State House of Assembly at Govt House.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-wike-pictured-playing-table.html?m=1
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 3:21pm
Mr. Project
Mr. Sports
Godbless the day we voted him to be governor of our state
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 4:37pm
This does not worth any iota of commendation as the Governor's physical fitness/sporting programmes are not the business of the masses.
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by corenewsonline: 4:37pm
Ok
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 4:37pm
So I should now stop roasting my water-melon
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 4:37pm
Why wouldn't they whine and play together, when they are rubber-stamped house members. No opposition, no representation, just their pockets only
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:37pm
Okay, he deserved his leisure time.
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by majamajic(m): 4:37pm
this wike
always in the news
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 4:38pm
See am, this Wike of a man ehn, if na me dey follow am play ah go just dey giv left and right, one point the man no go win
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by edlion57(m): 4:38pm
If u like hate him...he told me to tell u that he Care less about his haters....my guy anytime any day
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:38pm
Mr Table Tennis
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by Teewhy2: 4:38pm
this is what they call celebrity and fame, anything you do become news. people way dey play professional Table tennis for Nigeria sef no make news for playing table tennis.
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:38pm
God bless PDP
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 4:38pm
Which kain table tennis cum b dis naw
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by SWORD419: 4:39pm
okay ooo
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by moneyok(m): 4:40pm
Governor of d year....keep d good work up
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by pmc01(m): 4:40pm
Na wetin hime go learn come form him Real Madrid trip be this?
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by piperson(m): 4:41pm
Mr project
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by JayJohnson: 4:41pm
So make we come dey fry beans?
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by Hodisol: 4:42pm
So how does dis concern us.. . I play � too biko
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 4:43pm
This olodo is displaying his rascality on table tennis instead of tackling more pressing issues surrounding his state. And tomorrow now he'll be posing with Lionel Messi
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 4:43pm
But this crap made FP some months ago.
Why is it resurfacing here?
Who be dat mod sef?!
**30months ban loading
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:44pm
Meanwhile their various supporters who can't even afford to feed themselves will be exchanging punches on the internet and physically
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by Gabrielolusesan(m): 4:45pm
FOREVER YOUNG
WIKE IS PLAYING TABLE TENNIS
THAT IS FRIENDLY POLITICS
I LIKE THAT
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 4:45pm
Hmmmmmm........... lemme,go and continue my piano rehearsals....... . Instrunnmentalists in here hit like for me.... ladies dat sing click Share!!! ###winks
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by SHANGALORLOR: 4:47pm
Abeg make una help me tell governor wike to pay all pensioners cos my mother has not received her pension money since 2014 she retired. what if she has no children. nawa o. All pensioners are about to do meeting and call all there children and grand children not to vote or campaign for you sir.So be wise.
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:48pm
If it fayose now pole go talk, if you visit Ekiti state you will vote fayose for president, his allocation is small but He's working
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by Shemzy4real: 4:49pm
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 4:50pm
Old news
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:50pm
You this pot-bellied PDP thug, is that what we elected you to do?
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by imstrong1: 4:50pm
He won't kill himself because of rivers politics..
|Re: Wike Plays Table Tennis With Rivers House Of Assembly Members In Rivers (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 4:53pm
AishaBuhari:E pain am
