Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose
Former wrestling champion, John Eke Uti popularly known as Power Uti, was on Tuesday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly killing his wife, Toyin.
The 55 year old Uti, was arraigned before Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams on a two-count of murder and disrespect of corpse.
After going through the case file, Magistrate Folarin-Williams said she did not see anything both in the accused’s statement and in the police investigations to show that the accused killed his wife and quashed the remand application brought by the police.
She, therefore, admitted the accused to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum, who must be blood relations and also work with reputable organisations.
She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. Earlier, Sgt. Jimah Iseghede, the prosecutor, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct. 10 about 10.25 p.m. at No. 17, Oremeji St., Ilupeju, Lagos.
He alleged that the accused beat his wife, Toyin, 38, to death and abandoned the corpse in a room to decompose. John Eke Uti, a former world wrestling champion, was first taken to Ilupeju Police Station before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department for further investigation.
The offences contravened Sections 165(a) and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. If found guilty, the accused faces a death sentence. The case has been adjourned until Nov. 15.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by oloriooko(m):
You must be kidney me
So so sad
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by modelmike7(m):
If this is true, then this is surely the beginning of the end for once upon a time Nigeria Strongest man!
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Teewhy2:
This mustn't be true , A professional or retired boxer shouldn't be beating / fighting someone outside the boxing ring.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by nairaman66(m):
Shocking
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by exlinklodge:
omg
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by motun2017(f):
i hope you rot in jail.if at any point you are not comfortable with anyone.just walk away.VIOLENCE IS NOT THE ANSWER
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by kn23h(m):
Look at the flat head.
He alleged that the accused beat his wife, Toyin, 38, to death and abandoned the corpse in a room to decompose.
Kill him the same way. Don't lock him up, shoot the nigga dead!
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Desyner:
God knows the source of his 'power'.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by sleek82(m):
oloriooko:
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Lilimax(f):
Killed his wife?
Hmmm....
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by adisabarber(m):
Nigerian police and ridiculous investigations are like Booli and epa.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by thunderbabs(m):
With all hin grab, police wey no geh muscle still arrest am
Ishan o le shey
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by priceaction:
If Na ordinary person now, the charges will be more than 30 and won't be able to escape justice.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Adaumunocha(f):
Blood of Moses!!!
So smell did not bother him?
This world is evil
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by ljoga:
awon oloshi
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by sunsewa16:
so this man is still young as in 55,I have forgotten that name long time, but I doubt that 55.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by naptu2:
Power Uti was the biggest Nigerian wrestling star in the 1980s and early 1990s. He regularly fought against American wrestling stars like Ox Baker, Kamala "The Ugandan Giant" and Dick The Bulldog Brower at the National Stadium in Lagos. Most of those fights were promoted by Power Mike in the early 1980s.
He won the Continental Wrestling Alliance's heavyweight championship belt by defeating Dino Rosetti in the early 1990s. He has fought at events around the world.
Power Uti wasn't as successful in the 2000s(after the death of Power Mike). He tried to promote a match at the National Stadium in Lagos a few years ago, but the match was a joke. There was no electricity and therefore no floodlights and the ring was illuminated by a rechargeable lantern.
Power Uti vs Drew Tossel
March 1985 in Indiana (Pro Wrestling USA).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG44yROKKX8
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by sustained:
Are u sure??
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by imstrong1:
What a sad way to end a bright career
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by edgeP(m):
shocking! so sad.
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by dynicks(m):
NCAN members subtly creeping in to make comments...
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by enemyofprogress:
Instead of leaving the body to decompose him for kuku chop am like dem dey do for him side
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Dc4life(m):
He took his career into his matrimony
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Lanretoye(m):
arraign person without concrete evidence...
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Orobo2Lekpa:
what's with these calabar former weightlifters? The other day it was Ironbar Bassey and carrying blocks in Ajah, now its Power Uti using wife for money rituals. Methinks is all that steroids dem be using to beef up has mashed their brains
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Hodisol:
And the various ways to die in Nigeria.. .
So so sad..
How could a wrestler think beat his wife knowing fully well she isnt capable of recieving the offensive attack others wrestler would..
Abi didnt they tell him not to try it at home �
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by Dopeluiz(m):
he don go give him wife smack down... local champion.. if na Brock lesnar or Roman Reigns dem give am na him for die
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by NwaIgboBoy(m):
Jezzzzz! This guy ugly like mad....... I HATE NIGERIA!!!
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by ipobarecriminals:
he look like a TERRORIST. Demon
Re: Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose by iamawara(m):
oloriooko:
Lol. Liver ni
