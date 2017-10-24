Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Power Uti Arraigned For Killing His Wife, Locking Up Corpse To Decompose (1972 Views)

The 55 year old Uti, was arraigned before Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams on a two-count of murder and disrespect of corpse.



After going through the case file, Magistrate Folarin-Williams said she did not see anything both in the accused’s statement and in the police investigations to show that the accused killed his wife and quashed the remand application brought by the police.





She, therefore, admitted the accused to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum, who must be blood relations and also work with reputable organisations.



She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. Earlier, Sgt. Jimah Iseghede, the prosecutor, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct. 10 about 10.25 p.m. at No. 17, Oremeji St., Ilupeju, Lagos.







He alleged that the accused beat his wife, Toyin, 38, to death and abandoned the corpse in a room to decompose. John Eke Uti, a former world wrestling champion, was first taken to Ilupeju Police Station before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department for further investigation.



The offences contravened Sections 165(a) and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. If found guilty, the accused faces a death sentence. The case has been adjourned until Nov. 15.



If this is true, then this is surely the beginning of the end for once upon a time Nigeria Strongest man!

This mustn't be true , A professional or retired boxer shouldn't be beating / fighting someone outside the boxing ring.

i hope you rot in jail.if at any point you are not comfortable with anyone.just walk away.VIOLENCE IS NOT THE ANSWER 1 Like







Kill him the same way. Don't lock him up, shoot the nigga dead!

God knows the source of his 'power'.

Hmmm.... Killed his wife?Hmmm....

Nigerian police and ridiculous investigations are like Booli and epa.





Ishan o le shey With all hin grab, police wey no geh muscle still arrest amIshan o le shey

If Na ordinary person now, the charges will be more than 30 and won't be able to escape justice.





So smell did not bother him?

This world is evil Blood of Moses!!!So smell did not bother him?This world is evil

so this man is still young as in 55,I have forgotten that name long time, but I doubt that 55.





He won the Continental Wrestling Alliance's heavyweight championship belt by defeating Dino Rosetti in the early 1990s. He has fought at events around the world.



Power Uti wasn't as successful in the 2000s(after the death of Power Mike). He tried to promote a match at the National Stadium in Lagos a few years ago, but the match was a joke. There was no electricity and therefore no floodlights and the ring was illuminated by a rechargeable lantern.





Power Uti vs Drew Tossel



March 1985 in Indiana (Pro Wrestling USA).





What a sad way to end a bright career

NCAN members subtly creeping in to make comments...

Instead of leaving the body to decompose him for kuku chop am like dem dey do for him side

He took his career into his matrimony

arraign person without concrete evidence...

what's with these calabar former weightlifters? The other day it was Ironbar Bassey and carrying blocks in Ajah, now its Power Uti using wife for money rituals. Methinks is all that steroids dem be using to beef up has mashed their brains





How could a wrestler think beat his wife knowing fully well she isnt capable of recieving the offensive attack others wrestler would..



Abi didnt they tell him not to try it at home �





he don go give him wife smack down... local champion.. if na Brock lesnar or Roman Reigns dem give am na him for die

Jezzzzz! This guy ugly like mad....... I HATE NIGERIA!!!

he look like a TERRORIST. Demon he look like a TERRORIST. Demon