₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,869 members, 3,872,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired (7259 Views)
|A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by wristbangle(m): 3:46pm On Oct 24
I culled this story from an hiring manager in LinkedIn which would inspire most especially the unemployed.
A Candidate didn't do well in the interview. I still HIRED her.
Here's why.
Generally at the end of an interview, the interviewer will ask the interviewee if he or she has any questions.
She asked these 3 questions to HR Manager. It was pitiful to see her struggling to answer them.
1. What are the company's growth plan and strategy for the next 5 years?
2. Why should I work for your organization?
3. What are the weaknesses of your company and how do you see this position contributing to strengthening those weaknesses?
The HR Manager wasn't impressed but as the hiring manager I had the final say. I ended up hiring her and she did rock the boat but she helped the team and me as a leader to grow.
Interviewing numerous candidates over the years has taught me:
*Sometimes the best employees don't make good first impressions.
*Acing an interview and performing on a job are two different things.
*Strong employees intimidate weak managers.
Do you agree?
Lalasticlala
Source: Brigette Hyacinth post on LinkedIn
21 Likes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Penalty82(m): 3:57pm On Oct 24
A friend of mine gave testimony of such employment but alas!...her employers did so b'cos of her huge Breasts and massive nyash......... in their mind your breast and nyash don qualify you.....lol.
27 Likes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by wristbangle(m): 4:07pm On Oct 24
Penalty82:
This is quite common nowadays. I have actually been a victim of this situation where 4 people (which includes me) made it to final stage in a firm. 3guys and a lady. She is well endowed as she was first called in by the HR guy of which the interview lasted for an hour. Our own no pass 5 mins and the next day we got a regret mail.
I called the babe, she said she was asked to resume with immediate effect
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by modelmike7(m): 4:09pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:
Chai, POWER OF THE BOOBS!!!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Penalty82(m): 4:23pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:
Lol
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by galax1: 4:49pm On Oct 24
I hope I tell my story this way I attended an interview today and it wasn't really cool...i was bombed with technical questions
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by wristbangle(m): 5:04pm On Oct 24
galax1:
God will favour you bro. Stop thinking about the way you performed. You might be the one they are looking for hence why they threw those bombs at u. I'm a living witness with respect to my current job
1 Like
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by tosyne2much(m): 5:20pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:[i]
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Lawal4green: 5:24pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:sir is it all companies that send regret mail?
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Franchise21(m): 5:35pm On Oct 24
Fact
1 Like
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by wristbangle(m): 5:36pm On Oct 24
Lawal4green:
Not all sir.
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by arthurshelly: 5:47pm On Oct 24
Its happen to me where nepotism rule ...
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by yeyerolling: 6:48pm On Oct 24
a friend went for an interview with one of those audit firms, he was bombarded with accounting questions wey he no sabi, d fine babe wey dem do interview togeda, dem just ask am about her course, hobbies, when she wan marry. d babe enter my guy got regret mail
1 Like
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by careytommy7(m): 7:03pm On Oct 24
Truth hurts!
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Pat081: 7:07pm On Oct 24
Baba God don pick d gal calls b dat but dnt cum here tomorrow to tell us other thing ooooo
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Ejaculate: 8:21pm On Oct 24
Thats why its good to marry fine girl and born fine girls and beauty will always open the ways. Shout out to all the fine girls!
2 Likes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:43pm On Oct 24
Should we call this God's favor or favor due to physical attraction/attributes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Lawal4green: 9:59pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:thanks
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by SleekyP(m): 11:05pm On Oct 24
incase lala...
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by QueenOfNepal: 11:32pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:Eeyaaa
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by QueenOfNepal: 11:34pm On Oct 24
wristbangle:Hallelujah
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by AburoBuhari: 6:56am
Be Smart, Buhari was least qualified and millions of Zombies and other machineries picked him,why, he was Smart,he repackaged lies but every lie has an expiry date and Nigerians will do the needful when the time comes
*ÀbúròBuhari*
5 Likes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Agimor(m): 7:31am
AburoBuhari:Buhari was breed out of lies and deceit, he has nothing to offer but lies and propaganda. It seems Nigerians has a penchant for liars.
2 Likes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by DanielsParker: 8:05am
Okay.
Did this happen in Nigeria?
could be she was the most qualified candidate academically but luck didn't shine on her during the interview and the HR couldn't afford to lose her.
This rarely happens in Nigeria, if you ask me.
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Mutuwa(m): 8:05am
wristbangle:
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by HtwoOw: 8:06am
She has assets
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Nackzy: 8:07am
May be she did well in the other Room.. U can ask Buhari this.... He knows what am talking about
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Tolzeal(m): 8:09am
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Kingdolo(m): 8:10am
It happens.
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by PastorandMentor(m): 8:10am
Make I if I no marry fine girl. Thunder blast ugliness
Ejaculate:
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:10am
I hold the view that the majority of Nigeria's interviewers and HRs are not smart enough to interview anyone or spot intelligence. Their judgements are mostly based on emotions. I hope they are reading this. lol
5 Likes
|Re: A Candidate Didn't Do Well In Her Interview But She Was Hired by Aremu01(m): 8:11am
Can this happen in Nigeria?
Mtn Call Centre Agent / Aceenture Job! / Vacancy Vacancy
Viewing this topic: Koolking(m), alexmagic(m), Essquare(m), africo13610, Emaytex, god2good(m), Walesat1625, BlueBrothers(m), waksman(m), sniper77(m), adefat, Nuges11(m), Dgunnerz(m), Nikuchi, headTO, hoodboy(m), dhsfbi(m), omoskenso(m), jydorchem, georgedaniel01, crystal123456, Kaykaymil(m), infotainment(m), ArcSEMPECJ(m), Smurfette(f), etenyong(m), olawande4real, yemmybx(m), moiaimi(f), internationalman(m), bewildered, praizteven(m), Luckygurl(f), kkpak, laseni, fundermentalist, kizyalex10(m), nasonaso, styno22(m), stainless239(f), Esthergirl(f), RichardRexs(m), slegerman(m), oikenwe, seniwellsFX, DEADALIVE, Rolly83(m), Ololade1999, Goandie, genghiskhan007(m), dionysus7, WarrenC(m), BlueRayDick, bokunrawo(m), eghosa77, Ibrahimche(m), centmoss, mysteryman2014 and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20