I culled this story from an hiring manager in LinkedIn which would inspire most especially the unemployed.





A Candidate didn't do well in the interview. I still HIRED her.



Here's why.



Generally at the end of an interview, the interviewer will ask the interviewee if he or she has any questions.



She asked these 3 questions to HR Manager. It was pitiful to see her struggling to answer them.



1. What are the company's growth plan and strategy for the next 5 years?



2. Why should I work for your organization?



3. What are the weaknesses of your company and how do you see this position contributing to strengthening those weaknesses?



The HR Manager wasn't impressed but as the hiring manager I had the final say. I ended up hiring her and she did rock the boat but she helped the team and me as a leader to grow.



Interviewing numerous candidates over the years has taught me:



*Sometimes the best employees don't make good first impressions.

*Acing an interview and performing on a job are two different things.

*Strong employees intimidate weak managers.



Do you agree?



Source: Brigette Hyacinth post on LinkedIn

A friend of mine gave testimony of such employment but alas!...her employers did so b'cos of her huge Breasts and massive nyash......... in their mind your breast and nyash don qualify you.....lol. 27 Likes

Chai, POWER OF THE BOOBS!!! Chai, POWER OF THE BOOBS!!! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Lol Lol

I hope I tell my story this way I attended an interview today and it wasn't really cool...i was bombed with technical questions

I hope I tell my story this way I attended an interview today and it wasn't really cool...i was bombed with technical questions

God will favour you bro. Stop thinking about the way you performed. You might be the one they are looking for hence why they threw those bombs at u. I'm a living witness with respect to my current job God will favour you bro. Stop thinking about the way you performed. You might be the one they are looking for hence why they threw those bombs at u. I'm a living witness with respect to my current job 1 Like

Fact 1 Like

sir is it all companies that send regret mail?

Not all sir. Not all sir.

Its happen to me where nepotism rule ...

a friend went for an interview with one of those audit firms, he was bombarded with accounting questions wey he no sabi, d fine babe wey dem do interview togeda, dem just ask am about her course, hobbies, when she wan marry. d babe enter my guy got regret mail 1 Like

Truth hurts!

Baba God don pick d gal calls b dat but dnt cum here tomorrow to tell us other thing ooooo

Thats why its good to marry fine girl and born fine girls and beauty will always open the ways. Shout out to all the fine girls! 2 Likes

Should we call this God's favor or favor due to physical attraction/attributes

Not all sir. thanks thanks

incase lala...

God will favour you bro. Stop thinking about the way you performed. You might be the one they are looking for hence why they threw those bombs at u. I'm a living witness with respect to my current job 8) Hallelujah Hallelujah

Be Smart, Buhari was least qualified and millions of Zombies and other machineries picked him,why, he was Smart,he repackaged lies but every lie has an expiry date and Nigerians will do the needful when the time comes



Be Smart, Buhari was least qualified and millions of Zombies and other machineries picked him,why, he was Smart,he repackaged lies but every lie has an expiry date and Nigerians will do the needful when the time comes



*ÀbúròBuhari* Buhari was breed out of lies and deceit, he has nothing to offer but lies and propaganda. It seems Nigerians has a penchant for liars. Buhari was breed out of lies and deceit, he has nothing to offer but lies and propaganda. It seems Nigerians has a penchant for liars. 2 Likes

Okay.



Did this happen in Nigeria?



could be she was the most qualified candidate academically but luck didn't shine on her during the interview and the HR couldn't afford to lose her.



This rarely happens in Nigeria, if you ask me.

She has assets She has assets

May be she did well in the other Room.. U can ask Buhari this.... He knows what am talking about

It happens.

if I no marry fine girl. Thunder blast ugliness Ejaculate:

Thats why its good to marry fine girl and born fine girls and beauty will always open the ways. Shout out to all the fine girls! Make Iif I no marry fine girl. Thunder blast ugliness

I hold the view that the majority of Nigeria's interviewers and HRs are not smart enough to interview anyone or spot intelligence. Their judgements are mostly based on emotions. I hope they are reading this. lol 5 Likes