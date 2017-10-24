₦airaland Forum

Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live

Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live

Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:47pm
dabossman:


I honestly don't think we need the distraction of the EFL cup. The league and UCL should be our focus. If the kids can win it fine. Let the senior players focus on the bigger stuff.
Yea, but its money
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:47pm
bettercreature:
Lol You are right grin grin grin grin grin
yes o
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 8:47pm
Kyase:
then the cup will be ours automatically

And Chelsea and TOTTENHAM will be waving right?
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:48pm
YourFatherLap:
yourfatherlap

If I slap U ehn
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:53pm
Noblewhiz:

And Chelsea and TOTTENHAM will be waving right?
yes

1 Like

Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Adaumunocha(f): 8:53pm
xynerise:
Iheanacho has scored his first ever Leicester city goal
How's that our business here?
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:54pm
abeg o martial
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:03pm
goal
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by baybeeboi: 9:03pm
Stat.

34- four of Jesse Lingard's last five Manchester United goals have been scored in the League Cup. Specialist.
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 9:04pm
lingard again 2!
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:05pm
Lingard drink jazz today? grin
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 9:05pm
mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losing

modified: now tz back angry
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:05pm
Adaumunocha:
How's that our business here?

This is Nairaland and he is a Nigerian
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:06pm
xynerise:
Lingard drink jazz today? grin
the guy wan do hattrick o
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by VINZ1(m): 9:06pm
GOOOAAAL LINGARD 0-2
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by NENigeria: 9:06pm
nedum77:
Pls which Dstv channel is showing the matches
KweseTV
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Adaumunocha(f): 9:06pm
xynerise:


This is Nairaland and he is a Nigerian
Oh OK... Good for him . more goals to him
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by baybeeboi: 9:06pm
Habiodunz:
mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losing

When you are updating a thread, it goes out of front page until update is completed.
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:06pm
Habiodunz:
mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losing
go check again
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:07pm
SuperSuave:
I see united conceding sooner or later. that lindelof is truly minus 1 @bibidear. the fool just passed the ball to an opponent player in offside
didnt i tell u,that guy is a suegbe
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:07pm
Kyase:
the guy wan do hattrick o

I dey tell you grin
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:08pm
Lingard will be showing himself in cups,but in premier league he will be playing rubbish
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:08pm
Adaumunocha:
Oh OK... Good for him . more goals to him

Ok....
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by bettercreature(m): 9:08pm
Jesse Lingard cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:08pm
Kyase:
i know you're mad now.
i dislike him
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:08pm
crystal palace go find trouble

1 Like

Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:09pm
Bibidear:
Lingard will be showing himself in cups,but in premier league he will be playing rubbish

Them dey put am for his level na. Big boys play the EPL grin
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:09pm
Bibidear:
i dislike him
He will come around
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:09pm
xynerise:

I dey tell you grin
grin
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 9:10pm
baybeeboi:


When you are updating a thread, it goes out of front page until update is completed.

Oh ok
Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:11pm
Lingard wan score hattrick o shocked

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: 3 - 2 (2nd Leg Spanish Cup Final) / Names Of Chelsea Coaches Sacked Under Roman Abramovich / Chelsea Vs Wigan Athletic (2 - 1) On April 7th 2012

