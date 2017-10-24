Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live (5276 Views)

I honestly don't think we need the distraction of the EFL cup. The league and UCL should be our focus. If the kids can win it fine. Let the senior players focus on the bigger stuff. Yea, but its money Yea, but its money

Lol You are right yes o yes o

then the cup will be ours automatically

And Chelsea and TOTTENHAM will be waving right? And Chelsea and TOTTENHAM will be waving right?

If I slap U ehn If I slap U ehn

And Chelsea and TOTTENHAM will be waving right? yes yes 1 Like

Iheanacho has scored his first ever Leicester city goal How's that our business here? How's that our business here?

34- four of Jesse Lingard's last five Manchester United goals have been scored in the League Cup. Specialist.

lingard again 2!

Lingard drink jazz today?





modified: now tz back mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losingmodified: now tz back

How's that our business here?

This is Nairaland and he is a Nigerian This is Nairaland and he is a Nigerian

Lingard drink jazz today? the guy wan do hattrick o the guy wan do hattrick o

GOOOAAAL LINGARD 0-2

Pls which Dstv channel is showing the matches

KweseTV KweseTV

This is Nairaland and he is a Nigerian Oh OK... Good for him . more goals to him Oh OK... Good for him . more goals to him

mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losing

When you are updating a thread, it goes out of front page until update is completed. When you are updating a thread, it goes out of front page until update is completed.

mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losing go check again go check again

I see united conceding sooner or later. that lindelof is truly minus 1 @bibidear. the fool just passed the ball to an opponent player in offside didnt i tell u,that guy is a suegbe didnt i tell u,that guy is a suegbe

the guy wan do hattrick o

I dey tell you I dey tell you

Lingard will be showing himself in cups,but in premier league he will be playing rubbish

Oh OK... Good for him . more goals to him

Ok.... Ok....

Jesse Lingard

i know you're mad now. i dislike him i dislike him

crystal palace go find trouble 1 Like

Lingard will be showing himself in cups,but in premier league he will be playing rubbish

Them dey put am for his level na. Big boys play the EPL Them dey put am for his level na. Big boys play the EPL

i dislike him He will come around He will come around

I dey tell you

When you are updating a thread, it goes out of front page until update is completed.

Oh ok Oh ok