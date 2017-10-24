₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,668 members, 3,872,325 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live (5276 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:47pm
dabossman:Yea, but its money
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:47pm
bettercreature:yes o
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 8:47pm
Kyase:
And Chelsea and TOTTENHAM will be waving right?
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:48pm
YourFatherLap:
If I slap U ehn
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:53pm
Noblewhiz:yes
1 Like
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Adaumunocha(f): 8:53pm
xynerise:How's that our business here?
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:54pm
abeg o martial
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:03pm
goal
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by baybeeboi: 9:03pm
Stat.
34- four of Jesse Lingard's last five Manchester United goals have been scored in the League Cup. Specialist.
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 9:04pm
lingard again 2!
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:05pm
Lingard drink jazz today?
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 9:05pm
mukina2 removed the thread from front pave because assnal is losing
modified: now tz back
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:05pm
Adaumunocha:
This is Nairaland and he is a Nigerian
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:06pm
xynerise:the guy wan do hattrick o
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by VINZ1(m): 9:06pm
GOOOAAAL LINGARD 0-2
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by NENigeria: 9:06pm
nedum77:KweseTV
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Adaumunocha(f): 9:06pm
xynerise:Oh OK... Good for him . more goals to him
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by baybeeboi: 9:06pm
Habiodunz:
When you are updating a thread, it goes out of front page until update is completed.
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:06pm
Habiodunz:go check again
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:07pm
SuperSuave:didnt i tell u,that guy is a suegbe
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:07pm
Kyase:
I dey tell you
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:08pm
Lingard will be showing himself in cups,but in premier league he will be playing rubbish
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:08pm
Adaumunocha:
Ok....
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by bettercreature(m): 9:08pm
Jesse Lingard
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:08pm
Kyase:i dislike him
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:08pm
crystal palace go find trouble
1 Like
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:09pm
Bibidear:
Them dey put am for his level na. Big boys play the EPL
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:09pm
Bibidear:He will come around
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:09pm
xynerise:
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 9:10pm
baybeeboi:
Oh ok
|Re: Swansea Vs Manchester United Carabao Cup (0 - 2) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:11pm
Lingard wan score hattrick o
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: 3 - 2 (2nd Leg Spanish Cup Final) / Names Of Chelsea Coaches Sacked Under Roman Abramovich / Chelsea Vs Wigan Athletic (2 - 1) On April 7th 2012
Viewing this topic: edungene7, Emnyte(m), Junny04, cgniyi, Tenison96(m), OGMspecial(m), MarkGeraldo(m), Iamkuttie(m), Macnnoli4(m), sharex15, bobbymartinz(m), martin123, bettercreature(m), alchemist(m), holuphisayor(m), isotopy(m), jdtrends(m), kelsixx(m), raphloren, brightfuture24(m), ellguapo, Paretomaster(m), Mojizumototoka(m), xynerise(m), kissoflife, stevebent(m), PrinceDangana(m), Preshdarl, Wawaman, enemyofprogress, Kyase(m), Alphaman007, Nuhutenten, joebeckz(m), Noblewhiz(m), jaysnow(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16