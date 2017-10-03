Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: APC Will Win. Obiano Should Go To Court, Nwoye Vows. (Photos) (7458 Views)

http://leadership.ng/2017/10/03/apc-will-win-anambra-governorship-nwoye-vows/





APC Will Win Anambra Governorship, Nwoye Vows







By OKECHUKWU OBETA’ Awka –



The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the forthcoming November 18, Anambra State governorship election, Dr Tony Nwoye has urged members of the party to brace up to the challenge of ensuring that the party came out victorious in the poll.



Addressing the APC major stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state at Finotel hotel, Awka, the state capital shortly before inaugurating members of his governorship campaign committee, Nwoye thanked them for their loyalty to the party, especially since after the primary that produced him as the governorship candidate.



He stated that he had already reached out to all his co-contestants for the APC governorship ticket, including his former boss, Senator Andy Uba, the party’s national Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu, Chief Barth Nwibe, Chief Obidigbo, Mr. JohnBoscoOnunkwo, Mr. NonsoMadu,etc to appeal to any of them who might not be happy with his emergence to have a change of mind and work for the interest of the party.



Dismissing the insinuation from the camp of the opposition that APC is a Yoruba-Hausa-Fulani political party, as immaterial, the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) stated that those making the insinuation were simply trying to deceive the gullible minds, stating that after all it is not a Yoruba or Hausa-Fulani person that would become governor of the state when APC wins.



Nwoye stated, “ We must win this election at all costs. We must not allow us to be defeated. After we have won let anybody who is aggrieved go to court.



“I want to assure all my co- contestants that there is no victor, no vanquished. If we win, I am not going to abandon politicians, politician are going to run my administration. They say ‘politics is not a profession’. I don’t agree. APC government in Anambra State will be run by politicians,” Nwoye stated.



Also speaking, Muoghalu appealed to all the aggrieved members of party to sheath their sword in the interest of the party, stating that the party was fragmented warning that the party cannot be victorious if it goes into the election a fragmented house.



While the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige heads the Governorship Campaign Committee as chairman with the APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu as his deputy, a former Secretary to the Anambra State government (SSG), Prince OsitaEzenwa was appointed the Director- General of the Campaign Organisation.

An incumbent losing? Gonna be hard.



I think Obaino will win sha 4 Likes



No election in Anambra period: ipod youth. Mtcheeeeew.No election in Anambraperiod: ipod youth. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Are you by any means telling us that there will be mago mago or what ? This one you are saying APC will win and Willie should go to court how did you know that? 2 Likes

Just imagine the grandeur delusion of a thug.No wonder APC is a failed government at all strata of leadership. Woe betide any state/region that embrace this evil.Once beaten twice shy. 16 Likes

Only God knows who will win 1 Like

OBIANO WILL WIN WITH A LANDSLIDE. 4 Likes

Toutish talk, he's fully aware he can't win, he's banking on rigging, 18th isn't far, he will soon watch Anambra home movie, season two, he watched season one in 2014 under PDP, he should make more enquiries from Andy Uba and Ifeanyi Uba under OBJ and GEJ. 6 Likes 1 Share

WELL AS STRANGE AS IT SOUNDS HE IS RIGHT WELCOME TO THE ZOOLOGICAL REPUBLIC. 3 Likes

APC will never win anambra elections.... In fact APC cannot win anything in anambra,.......all the years of bad leadership and chaos in anambra politics has taught Anambrarians not to joke with their votes 10 Likes

Apc remains alien in Anambra 2 Likes



they were given a chance and they failed woefully.how do they expect to win in a city that has a very high amount of haters. the way Nigerians take hate APC now ehh.even a market woman hates hearing it.they were given a chance and they failed woefully.how do they expect to win in a city that has a very high amount of haters. 4 Likes

LOl 1 Like

E be like say dem don promise this guy correct rigging and bribing of voters, see as he dey talk confidently... 4 Likes

Congrats governor in waiting

This is the second APC state in the yEast 3 Likes

Nwoye is a capital failure even Pdp will APC in Anambra state let a lone APGA 3 Likes

Paperwhite:

Just imagine the grandeur delusion of a thug.No wonder APC is a failed government.Woe betide any state/region that embrace this evil.Once beaten twice shy.

You guys told is there will not be elections, now it is obvious there will be one! Shame on IPOB and llamadi Cownu!



Voting is a matter of choice, son. Whether APC is a failed government or not, it is for the electorate to determine and not you



If the APC candidate is a thug or not, it is not your place to determine who becomes the governor. Democracy is a game of numbers, otherwise a PMB wouldn't have beaten your gej silly



Lastly wow before you and your generations for wishing woe on people that will vote APC 4 Likes

So your government will be for politicians and not Anambra populace.....hmmm. voters should beware of this man 4 Likes

APC all the way.



. 3 Likes

Mynd44:

An incumbent losing? Gonna be hard.



I think Obaino will win sha He's capable of loosing cos he's not worth leading the state . Nothing to show for the years spent and he fails to follow the foot print obi created . He's capable of loosing cos he's not worth leading the state . Nothing to show for the years spent and he fails to follow the foot print obi created . 2 Likes

Igbo pls resist, I repeat resist. Don't allow what is happening in Benue , IMO and asorock to happen in anambra. 7 Likes

Nwoye should drag third place with Chidoka,Obiano and Obazee is the first 2 1 Like

When you see a rally with lots is people you will think they will all vote. I bet you no more that 2%of the people you see on that rally will vote. 1 Like 1 Share

.2019 is my consign. .2019 is my consign.

Osyabj:



apc won't even come second the election is purely between apga and pdp apc is a terrorist party likened to Isis and boko haram we don't want them in the east apc won't even come second the election is purely between apga and pdp apc is a terrorist party likened to Isis and boko haram we don't want them in the east 1 Like

government of obiano is the one of the biggest fraud in Nigeria.so much noise and many billboards but nothing on ground, all the roads today at anambra was done by Peter obi/ngige, almost every day the governor is signing memorandum of understanding, but you won't see anything tangible ,he said he attracted 50billion dollar investment,where are the industries/ companies located?he said he exported ugu/bitter leaf to europe which yield over 10billion dollar,have you gone to the site where all these things are cultivated? billboards everywhere, I have been going round to see where the vegetables or the yams is being cultivated, its just a pure lie, look at governor ambode of Lagos and umahi of ebonyi, in less than 3yrs into office see how good they have performed without making any noise, just last week, obiano came to my town and flagged off a road with one catapillar and left since then Nothing is happening there , go to the site of cargo airport he signed the mou with Chinese firm the place is till a tick evil forest .asides paying of salaries which is not an achievement, obiano did nothing in anambra except putting up Billboards and barbing and carving his hair...................vote individual not party.apga is a parasite to anambrarians(fa na atagi Ana afugi onu)

I wish all goodluck

una go delete tire... when another person eventually wins in 2019 and not Buhari you guys are openly supporting against business ethics, we will delete your business since you don't want to be neutral in matters concerning politics

In the voice of Harry Song, "Obiano should go to court abi I lie?" It's not a lie remix 1 Like