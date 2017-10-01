₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,743 members, 3,872,544 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 12:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) (9407 Views)
|Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:52pm On Oct 24
Congratulations are in order for a woman who recently welcomed a set of quadruplets at a hospital in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The new mother and her babies (three male and one female) are said to be in good health after the delivery.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/woman-gives-birth-to-quadruplets-in-katsina.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by HungerBAD: 8:53pm On Oct 24
Congratulations Madam.
God just bless me like this,and I will forever be grateful and grateful.
Evablizin come here. I hope your family has a history like this in them?4 children at once?
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:00pm On Oct 24
I pray she has means to train them
Abeg na twins I need, one set at a time.
MhizzAJ my lady has only 2 nippples, she can't come and borrow nippples
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Memories12411: 9:06pm On Oct 24
Allah ka raya su. Allah Ubangiji ya ba da biyan bukata. Masu neman haihuwa ka bude masu hanya.
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by 77carter(m): 9:10pm On Oct 24
welcome fellows
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by 77carter(m): 9:12pm On Oct 24
FortifiedCity:
at least u should thank God
but the way u think eh
FortifiedCity:
at least u should thank God
but the way u think eh
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:18pm On Oct 24
77carter:I already thanked God na
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by hotswagg12: 9:25pm On Oct 24
Congratulation madam and someone should please get hold of the husband so he won't do anything stupid...#kogistate#
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:35pm On Oct 24
HungerBAD:lols,no,just the history of twin but i strongly believe in ma future husband,he can make it happen.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by itsIYKE(m): 9:37pm On Oct 24
I dey see teeth for one mouth oo.
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 9:39pm On Oct 24
The father should be monitored
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by HungerBAD: 9:40pm On Oct 24
Evablizin:
Noted.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 9:41pm On Oct 24
Congrat maam
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Silensa(m): 9:43pm On Oct 24
CastedDude:
is anyone here a fan of Nicky Dicky, Ricky and Dawn?
i learnt from it to be ware of quadruplate
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by owomida1: 9:43pm On Oct 24
Nice one.
Diapers and baby food this period ehn.
God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Palaver: 9:43pm On Oct 24
What a beauty!
This life ehn........and Aunty Funke dey find just one since over 19 years now
Please if you know you have the ability to conceive a set of triplets, please PM me......or send ur CV
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by CynthiaChi(f): 9:44pm On Oct 24
May God provide for the parents in order to take care of these blessings.... Congrats
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by BiafranYouths(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
I need this blessings too
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by kkko(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
itsIYKE:I think say na only me see am
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by chuckskaycee: 9:45pm On Oct 24
third baby grown tooth already weird things only in the north congrats
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by ceeceeuwa: 9:45pm On Oct 24
these babies are big mehn!
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 9:46pm On Oct 24
Wow..... God bless the children and the parent
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by solpat(m): 9:46pm On Oct 24
Where their father
Hope he never disappear
Because that's the trend
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by uncle005(m): 9:47pm On Oct 24
itsIYKE:I thought i am the only one seeing it.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Disneylady(f): 9:47pm On Oct 24
Wow
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by booqee(f): 9:48pm On Oct 24
wowwww... they are quite big for quads.. u sure this is real? Cos even twin babies are usually not this big at birth.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Disneylady(f): 9:49pm On Oct 24
itsIYKE:
uncle005:See una both......its the baby's lip that's glowing
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by Horlami3370: 9:50pm On Oct 24
Congrats
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by mightyhazel: 9:51pm On Oct 24
solpat:somwherr around the borders of cameroon
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by LadySarah(f): 9:51pm On Oct 24
God your works are indescribable! that a woman houses four humans in her is a mystery. you cant fathom it untill you experience a wiman delivering... provude,God provide and may their coming bring open doors. iseeeeeeeeeeeee...
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) by xynerise(m): 9:54pm On Oct 24
itsIYKE:
That is a light reflection on the lips
1 Like
25 Year Old Guy Impregnates His Mum In Abuja! / Myths And Omens About Moles(birthmarks) / "Pastor" Kisses Women's Derrière So They Can Find Husbands (viewer's discretion)
Viewing this topic: adebtech(m), horlakunle25(m), tenderlyme(f), Royalboy007, slymbee and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6