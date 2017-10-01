Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Katsina State (Photos) (9407 Views)

Congratulations are in order for a woman who recently welcomed a set of quadruplets at a hospital in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The new mother and her babies (three male and one female) are said to be in good health after the delivery.

Congratulations Madam.



God just bless me like this,and I will forever be grateful and grateful.



Evablizin come here. I hope your family has a history like this in them?4 children at once? 8 Likes

I pray she has means to train them





Abeg na twins I need, one set at a time.

MhizzAJ my lady has only 2 nippples, she can't come and borrow nippples 4 Likes

Allah ka raya su. Allah Ubangiji ya ba da biyan bukata. Masu neman haihuwa ka bude masu hanya. 11 Likes

welcome fellows 1 Like

at least u should thank God



Congratulation madam and someone should please get hold of the husband so he won't do anything stupid...#kogistate# 2 Likes

I dey see teeth for one mouth oo. 5 Likes

The father should be monitored 3 Likes

Congrat maam

Nice one.



Diapers and baby food this period ehn.



God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory. 2 Likes

What a beauty!





This life ehn........and Aunty Funke dey find just one since over 19 years now





Please if you know you have the ability to conceive a set of triplets, please PM me......or send ur CV What a beauty!This life ehn........and Aunty Funke dey find just one since over 19 years nowPlease if you know you have the ability to conceive a set of triplets, please PM me......or send ur CV

May God provide for the parents in order to take care of these blessings.... Congrats

I need this blessings too

congrats third baby grown tooth already weird things only in the northcongrats 1 Like 1 Share

these babies are big mehn!

Wow..... God bless the children and the parent





Hope he never disappear



Because that's the trend Where their fatherHope he never disappearBecause that's the trend

Wow

wowwww... they are quite big for quads.. u sure this is real? Cos even twin babies are usually not this big at birth. 3 Likes

Congrats

God your works are indescribable! that a woman houses four humans in her is a mystery. you cant fathom it untill you experience a wiman delivering... provude,God provide and may their coming bring open doors. iseeeeeeeeeeeee... 2 Likes