Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by marcoreus(m): 9:47pm On Dec 19
Assanal fc
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:54pm On Dec 19
kyase come and see dry thread lets help them add water
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by bedspread: 9:54pm On Dec 19
Final scores
Arsenal 1-1 Westham
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by collinometricx: 9:57pm On Dec 19
ottohan:
If u had sense as claimed, u will knw it's just a league cup..
#SOA
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by femi4: 10:01pm On Dec 19
kenonze:its the desktop version, I still prefer it anytime
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by Kyase(m): 10:04pm On Dec 19
Proudlyngwa:kikiki the thread dry Like desert even oasis no dey am
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by AnthonyAk(m): 10:11pm On Dec 19
Any live streams to share?
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by earnyT(m): 10:12pm On Dec 19
final score. ARS 1-3 WST
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by Ikehugwueze(m): 10:27pm On Dec 19
We are winners already...... Up Gunners...............
2 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by KevinDein: 10:31pm On Dec 19
We, gooners, are bosses here on nairaland. Our threads would always be on the front page even if it's the crappy Carabao cup which no one gives a fuccck about. Mukina2 is a gooner FFS, so we get preferential treatment LMAO
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by purplekayc(m): 10:43pm On Dec 19
Next round....
City messed up @ the last minute
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by kenonze(f): 10:45pm On Dec 19
Arsene wenger is yet to win league cup in his career
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by Omooba77: 11:00pm On Dec 19
Arsenal saw off West Ham United again
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 11:06pm On Dec 19
bedspread:
How has it been for u.. enemy of Arsenal FC
Man city in extra time
2 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 11:07pm On Dec 19
earnyT:
LOL go and throw away ur brain which gave u that wrong tot...
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by collinometricx: 11:09pm On Dec 19
My ticket just enter
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by smulti(m): 11:30pm On Dec 19
collinometricx:but man city draw .
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by Dam5reey(m): 11:52pm On Dec 19
They can stop city... Yet.. try again next year...
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by joshuakdboy(m): 12:03am
purplekayc:
Every mess up is someone else's blessing. City let my 0ver 1.5 enter. last game in my ticket.
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by joshuakdboy(m): 12:04am
collinometricx:mine as well
city was over 1.5
|Re: Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 by Puffydon1(m): 12:05am
kenonze:Lol. Where is yo newest version
