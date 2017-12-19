Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs West Ham United (1 - 0) On 19th December 2017 (6621 Views)

Assanal fc

kyase come and see dry thread lets help them add water

Final scores

Arsenal 1-1 Westham

Ohh...u can now see dat d game is as dry as d thread!!!

If u had sense as claimed, u will knw it's just a league cup..



#SOA If u had sense as claimed, u will knw it's just a league cup..#SOA

Old version of livescore its the desktop version, I still prefer it anytime

kyase come and see dry thread lets help them add water kikiki the thread dry Like desert even oasis no dey am

Any live streams to share?

final score. ARS 1-3 WST

We are winners already...... Up Gunners............... 2 Likes

We, gooners, are bosses here on nairaland. Our threads would always be on the front page even if it's the crappy Carabao cup which no one gives a fuccck about. Mukina2 is a gooner FFS, so we get preferential treatment LMAO 1 Like

Next round....



City messed up @ the last minute 1 Like

Arsene wenger is yet to win league cup in his career 1 Like 1 Share

Arsenal saw off West Ham United again

Final scores

Arsenal 1-1 Westham

How has it been for u.. enemy of Arsenal FC



How has it been for u.. enemy of Arsenal FC

Man city in extra time

final score. ARS 1-3 WST

LOL go and throw away ur brain which gave u that wrong tot... LOL

My ticket just enter

My ticket just enter but man city draw .

They can stop city... Yet.. try again next year...

Next round....



City messed up @ the last minute

Every mess up is someone else's blessing. City let my 0ver 1.5 enter. last game in my ticket.

My ticket just enter mine as well

mine as well

city was over 1.5